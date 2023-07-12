National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, August 7, 2023. NSA will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, current market conditions and future outlook at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast link available at: https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com/

Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711

International: 412-902-1014

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at https://www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com/. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Real Estate Conference on September 12 – 13, 2023 in New York, New York and the Evercore ISI 9th Annual Storage Symposium on October 4, 2023 in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

