    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
National Storage Affiliates Trust : Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. NSA will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, current market conditions and outlook at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com
Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711
International: 412-902-1014

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 864 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 55.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,1x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 4 772 M 4 772 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 924
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 53,85 $
Average target price 60,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David G. Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST49.46%4 772
PUBLIC STORAGE30.52%52 817
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.47.19%22 818
CUBESMART45.97%9 899
LIFE STORAGE, INC.44.06%9 503
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC24.79%3 393