    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
39.61 USD   +0.20%
08:46aNational Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/27Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on National Storage Affiliates Trust to $56 From $58, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
09/19Evercore ISI Lowers Price Target on National Storage Affiliates Trust to $58 From $60, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/13/2022 | 08:46am EDT
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. NSA will host a conference call to discuss results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com
Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711
International: 412-902-1014

Replay Information:
Domestic (toll free): 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Upcoming Industry Conference
NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Nareit REITworld 2022 Annual Conference on November 15 - 17, 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,076 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 69.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 791 M - -
Net income 2022 93,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 503 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,9x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 3 634 M 3 634 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,02x
EV / Sales 2023 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,61 $
Average target price 57,45 $
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David G. Cramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-42.76%3 634
PUBLIC STORAGE-22.60%50 365
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-26.43%22 337
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-30.99%8 756
CUBESMART-33.35%8 514
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC-42.18%2 002