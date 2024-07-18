National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the promotion of Pam Valentine to Senior Vice President, People Operations, from Vice President, People Operations. Ms. Valentine will continue to report to David Cramer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Cramer commented, “It’s my pleasure to recognize Pam’s significant achievements as the leader of our people operations team by promoting her to SVP. Since Pam joined NSA in 2021, she has made invaluable contributions to the Company, including overseeing the onboarding of staff from two PRO retirements, the current internalization of our eight remaining PROs and the onboarding of over 250 new acquisition properties. As NSA’s corporate operating platform has experienced tremendous growth in the past few years, Pam has done a great job growing her team and upgrading our human resource platforms and offerings to best serve our team members.”

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the 2024 BofA Securities Global Real Estate Conference on September 10-11, 2024, in New York City.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2024, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.7 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nsastorage.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717563548/en/