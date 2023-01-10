Advanced search
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-10 pm EST
36.06 USD   -1.18%
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Promotion of Tiffany S. Kenyon to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
BU
01/04National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update January 2023
PU
01/03National Storage Affiliates Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Capital Markets Activity and PRO Update
BU
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Promotion of Tiffany S. Kenyon to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

01/10/2023 | 04:09pm EST
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), today announced Tiffany S. Kenyon has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, from her previous role of Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

Prior to joining NSA in 2018, Tiffany served for ten years with MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P., most recently as Vice President, Law, where she focused on commercial transactions and corporate matters. Prior to joining MarkWest, she was with Greenberg Traurig, LLP from 2000 until 2008 where she focused on real estate, corporate and securities matters. Ms. Kenyon received her J.D. degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Tamara Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased to recognize Tiffany’s significant contributions to NSA by elevating her to the role of Chief Legal Officer. Her unwavering commitment to the success of our Company has been invaluable and we are fortunate to have Tiffany on our leadership team.”

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,100 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 747 M - -
Net income 2022 85,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 517 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,4x
Yield 2022 5,88%
Capitalization 3 315 M 3 315 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,14x
EV / Sales 2023 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 92,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 36,49 $
Average target price 44,18 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David G. Cramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST1.02%3 315
PUBLIC STORAGE0.36%49 391
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-2.16%19 727
CUBESMART0.02%9 041
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-2.21%8 402
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC0.96%2 587