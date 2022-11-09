Advanced search
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
2022-11-09
37.42 USD   -0.11%
05:59pNational Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
11/08BMO Capital Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $42 From $48
MT
11/07UBS Adjusts National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Target to $40 From $43, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends

11/09/2022
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), announced that its Board of Trustees today declared regular cash dividends for the fourth quarter 2022 payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022 on the following securities:

  • a dividend of $0.55 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.20; and
  • a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,100 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 727 M - -
Net income 2022 86,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,0x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 3 403 M 3 403 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,24x
EV / Sales 2023 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 92,4%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 37,42 $
Average target price 51,32 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David G. Cramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-45.92%3 403
PUBLIC STORAGE-26.76%50 357
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-32.18%20 592
CUBESMART-30.59%8 871
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-33.76%8 720
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC-34.80%2 356