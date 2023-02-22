Advanced search
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
40.41 USD   -2.23%
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends

02/22/2023 | 05:51pm EST
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), announced that its Board of Trustees today declared regular cash dividends for the first quarter 2023 payable on March 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023 on the following securities:

  • a dividend of $0.55 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.20; and
  • a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,100 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
05:51pNational Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
02/06National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Re..
BU
01/25National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions
BU
01/18Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust With Peer Perfor..
MT
01/10National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Promotion of Tiffany S. Kenyon to Executive..
BU
01/10National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Promotion of Tiffany S. Kenyon to Executive..
CI
01/04National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update January 2023
PU
01/03National Storage Affiliates Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Capital Markets Activity and ..
BU
01/03National Storage Affiliates Trust : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
2022Insider Buy: National Storage Affiliates Trust
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 788 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 517 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 5,31%
Capitalization 3 754 M 3 754 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,23x
EV / Sales 2023 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 92,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 40,41 $
Average target price 43,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David G. Cramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST14.42%3 754
PUBLIC STORAGE6.68%52 498
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.7.70%21 229
LIFE STORAGE, INC.24.98%10 521
CUBESMART12.60%10 122
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC8.54%2 764