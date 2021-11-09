Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Storage Affiliates Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Signing of $450 Million Debt Private Placement

11/09/2021 | 05:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company's operating partnership entered into an agreement to issue $75.0 million of 2.72% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2030, $175.0 million of 2.81% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2031, $125.0 million of 2.96% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2033, and $75.0 million of 3.06% senior unsecured notes due November 30, 2036 (the "Senior Unsecured Notes") in a private placement to certain institutional investors.

In aggregate, the Senior Unsecured Notes have a weighted average maturity of 11.2 years and a weighted average coupon of 2.88%. Funding of the senior unsecured notes due 2031 is expected to occur on or before December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Funding of the remaining Senior Unsecured Notes is expected to occur on or before January 28, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company plans to use the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness related to the acquisition of various properties and for general corporate purposes.

The Senior Unsecured Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and are being offered and sold in reliance on an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 940 self storage properties located in 38 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 60.4 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
05:05pNational Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Signing of $450 Million Debt Private Placem..
BU
11/08Company Update November 2021
PU
11/05Berenberg Bank Adjusts National Storage Affiliates Trust PT to $72 From $61, Maintains ..
MT
11/04NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
11/02NATIONAL STORAGE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/02National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
11/02Earnings Flash (NSA) NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST Posts Q3 Revenue $150.8M
MT
11/02Earnings Flash (NSA) NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST Reports Q3 FFO $0.57
MT
11/02NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 566 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,9x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 5 548 M 5 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 924
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 62,32 $
Average target price 64,55 $
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David G. Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST72.97%5 548
PUBLIC STORAGE40.07%56 720
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.70.40%26 434
CUBESMART61.08%11 006
LIFE STORAGE, INC.63.59%10 674
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC37.19%3 743