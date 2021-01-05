Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Storage Affiliates Trust    NSA

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update January 2021

01/05/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Update

January 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020 under the headings "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations" and "risk factors", as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are set forth in the Appendix attached hereto. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, March 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016, December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, and September 30, 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02.

Information in this presentation is as of September 30, 2020, except as otherwise noted.

2 | JANUARY 2021

Contents

Company Update

4

Consistent Sector-Leading Results

8

Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth

12

Sector-Leading Growth Has Momentum

16

Supply Update

20

Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth

22

Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology)

26

3 | JANUARY 2021

Company Update

NSA Snapshot as of September 30, 2020

219.5%

Total Shareholder Return

Since IPO

$5.8B

$4.5B

Total Enterprise Value

Completed Acquisitions

Since IPO(1)

788

13.4%

91.1%

Property Portfolio

Avg. Quarterly Y-O-Y Increase

Same Store Avg. Occupancy

in Core FFO/Share Since IPO

In Q3 2020

49.5M

10.0%

0.2%

Rentable Square Feet

Y-O-Y Core FFO/Share Growth

Y-O-Y Same Store NOI Growth

In Q3 2020

In Q3 2020

  1. Since the Company's IPO at April 23, 2015 through September 30, 2020; includes ~$2.5 billion in wholly owned acquisitions and ~$2.0 billion in Joint Venture acquisitions.
  2. Source: 2020 Self Storage Almanac

5 | JANUARY 2021

Well Diversified;

Located in

35

States +

Puerto Rico

Unique

Structure with

Participating

Regional

Operators

("PROs")

6th

Largest

U.S. Operator(2)

Size and Diversification Reduce Risk

35

States +

Puerto Rico

788

Properties

611 Wholly-

Owned

343 Managed by PROs

268 Managed by SecurCare/iStorage

177 Joint

Venture

All managed by iStorage/SecurCare (NSA has a 25% ownership interest in its two joint ventures)

% of NSA Properties

>10%

5-10%

2- 5%

< 2%

6 | JANUARY 2021

Environmental - Social - Governance

E

S

G

Highlights from our inaugural ESG report

  • 300+ LED lighting retrofit projects completed
  • Annual energy savings of 6 million annual kilowatt hours
  • Water-savingplumbing devices & eco-friendly landscaping
  • 35% of senior management (director level & above) are women
  • Learning & Development dept. supports employee engagement
  • History of charitable giving, volunteer work and donated storage units
  • Independent (80%) and diverse (20% women) board of trustees
  • Vendor attestation on ethical and environmental practices
  • ESG Steering Committee formed in 2019

7 | JANUARY 2021

Consistent Sector-Leading Results

NSA's Transformational Growth Since IPO

NSA's PRO Model Drives All Aspects of Growth -

Facilitates Dividend and Core FFO per Share Growth Amid Current Recession

Growth in Total Properties

Growth in Core FFO/Share

and Rentable Square Feet

and Dividend/Share

900

54.0

$0.50

$0.50

800

48.0

$0.45

$0.45

$0.40

$0.40

700

42.0

$0.35

$0.35

600

36.0

$0.30

$0.30

500

30.0

$0.25

$0.25

400

24.0

$0.20

$0.20

300

18.0

$0.15

$0.15

200

12.0

$0.10

$0.10

100

6.0

$0.05

$0.05

0

-

$-

$-

Q2-15Q4-15Q2-16Q4-16Q2-17Q4-17Q2-18

Q4-18Q2-19Q4-19Q2-20

Q2-15Q4-15Q2-16Q4-16Q2-17Q4-17Q2-18

Q4-18Q2-19Q4-19Q2-20

# Properties

RSF (MM)

Core FFO/share

Dividend/Share

Growth in Total Enterprise Value

and Share Price

$7.0

$40.00

$6.0

$35.00

$5.0

$30.00

$25.00

$4.0

$20.00

$3.0

$15.00

$2.0

$10.00

$1.0

$5.00

$-

$-

Q2-15Q4-15Q2-16Q4-16Q2-17Q4-17Q2-18Q4-18Q2-19Q4-19

Q2-20

Total Enterprise Value ($BN)

Share Price

84% Growth in Quarterly Dividend per Share Since IPO(1)

  1. Based on Q4 2020 quarterly dividend per share of $0.35, and Q2 2015 quarterly dividend rate of $0.19.

9 | JANUARY 2021

NSA Has Consistently Outpaced REIT Peers Since IPO

Twenty-Two Quarters of Performance Since IPO - through September 30, 2020(1)

Average Same Store

Average Core FFO

Stock Price Performance

Total Shareholder Return

NOI Growth(2)

Per Share Growth(2)

8.0%

6.8%

16.0%

13.4%

180.0%

151.6%

300.0%

7.0%

14.0%

12.1%

160.0%

219.5%

250.0%

5.6%

6.0%

12.0%

140.0%

5.0%

4.7%

10.0%

120.0%

200.0%

3.8%

8.0%

100.0%

4.0%

8.0%

150.0%

59.8%

2.6%

4.9%

4.7%

80.0%

94.3%

3.0%

6.0%

60.0%

36.3%

100.0%

67.7%

2.0%

4.0%

40.0%

15.4%

15.5%

43.9%

40.4%

1.0%

2.0%

50.0%

20.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

NSA

CUBE

EXR

LSI

PSA

  1. Source: Public reporting and S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  2. Quarterly averages are computed using a simple average of year-over-year quarterly growth rates from second quarter 2015 through third quarter 2020.

10 | JANUARY 2021

NSA's Unique Structure and Geographically Diverse

Portfolio Mitigate Downside

Third Quarter 2020 Key Metrics

Same Store Revenue Growth

Same Store NOI Growth

#1 Core FFO/Share Growth

3%

1.2%

2.0%

0.2%

0.4%

14.0%

10.0%

2%

1.0%

12.0%

10.0%

1%

0.1%

0.0%

8.0%

5.6%

4.1%

0.0%

6.0%

0%

-1.0%

4.0%

1.6%

0.0%

0.0%

-1%

-2.0%

2.0%

1.5%-

-

2.7%

-2%

-3.0%

-2.0%

-

-4.0%

3.7%-

-3%

2.7%-

-4.0%

3.7%-

-6.0%

-4%

-5.0%

-8.0%

NSA

CUBE

EXR

LSI

PSA

Source: Third quarter 2020 public reporting.

11 | JANUARY 2021

Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth

NSA Structure Promotes Internal and External Growth

ORGANIC GROWTH

THROUGH

SOPHISTICATED

PLATFORM TOOLS

EXTERNAL GROWTH

VIA MULTI-FACETED

ACQUISITION

STRATEGY

13 | JANUARY 2021

NSA's Tools and Decentralized Structure Deliver Results

Since IPO in April 2015, NSA has Delivered Average Year-over-Year Same Store Revenue Growth of

5.1% and Same Store NOI Growth of 6.8%

NSA CORPORATE

HEADQUARTERS

PROVIDES

PLATFORM TOOLS

REGIONAL AND

LOCAL OPERATIONS

IMPLEMENT

BEST PRACTICES

14 | JANUARY 2021

Structure Attracts Disciplined Growth-Oriented Operators

Successful regional operators join NSA as PROs rather than JV or sale options,

giving NSA access to top portfolios not otherwise available

CRITERIA

NSA

JV

SALE / EXIT

Liquidity / Monetization

Ability to Maintain Property Management

Participate in Upside

Enhance NOI Through Best Practices

Opportunity and Incentives to Grow Portfolio

15 | JANUARY 2021

Sector-Leading Growth Has Momentum

Multi-Faceted Acquisition Strategy Drives Growth

Number of

Properties

900

800

788

742

700

675

600

515

500

448

400

300

200

100

277

219

137

100

0

At Formation

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1

Captive Pipeline

2

3rd Party Acquisitions

3

New PROs

4

Strategic Joint Ventures

17 | JANUARY 2021

New PRO: Blue Sky Self Storage - Q1 2021

Total Portfolio

  • Initial Portfolio: 7 NSA Properties (~$37 MM)
  • Over 150 Captive Pipeline properties
  • Expected closing: Q1 2021

Key Benefits

  • Adds large captive pipeline focused on secondary and tertiary markets
  • Adds several high-quality, newly developed assets (initial contribution and pipeline)
  • Enhances third party acquisition opportunities via established industry relationships

18 | JANUARY 2021

Robust Long-Term Acquisition Pipeline

TOTAL

ACQUISITION

PIPELINE:

300+ $2.9

PROPERTIES BILLION

Captive Acquisition Pipeline(1)

  • 130+ properties
  • Estimated value $1.4 billion

Potential Buyout of JV Partner Interest

  • 177 properties
  • Estimated value $2.0 billion
  • JV Partner ownership interest 75%
  • Current estimated value of JV partner interest $1.5 billion(2)
  1. Excludes Blue Sky Self Storage captive pipeline
  2. The 75% third-party share of gross real estate assets is approximately $1.5 billion based on the historical book value of the joint ventures.

19 | JANUARY 2021

Supply Update

NSA's Top 15 Markets - Supply Outlook is Balanced

Supply Outpacing

Demand

Demand Outpacing

Supply

See description of methodology in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology.

21 | JANUARY 2021

Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth

NSA's Flexible Capital Structure Positioned for Growth

BBB Rated

Key Credit Metrics

30%

6.0x

4.7x

by

Kroll Bond Rating

Principal Debt

Net Debt/

Interest

Agency

/Total Enterprise

Adjusted EBITDA

Coverage Ratio

Value

Total Enterprise Value $5.8 Billion

70%

Equity

30%

Debt

Capital for Growth

Attractive

$500MM

OP & SP

Dividend

4.2%

Line of Credit

Equity

Yield

Unsecured Revolving

Equity Capitalization: Large Investment by

12%

Management and PROs 6%

Preferred

SP Equity

Equity

26%

OP Equity

56%

Common

Equity

See description of terms in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology.

23 | JANUARY 2021

Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Strength and Flexibility to Finance Growth

All Figures Pro Forma $250M Debt Private Placement (1)

Total Principal Debt

Weighted Average

Effective

Outstanding

Maturity

Interest Rate

$1.75B

6.0 Years

3.5%

Debt Maturity Schedule

($ in millions)

$1,200

$1,095.7

$1,000

Available

$800

RLOC

$600

$380.7

$500

$400

$270.2

$200

$3.6

$0

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

RLOC

Term Loans

DPP 2019

DPP 2020

Mortgage

Minimal Interest Rate Risk

0%

Variable

100%

Fixed/Swapped

Conservative Debt Profile

13%

Secured

87%

Unsecured

  1. Principal debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020, after giving pro forma effect to the issuance of senior unsecured notes. The Company entered into a debt private placement agreement on August 4, 2020 to issue $250MM of senior unsecured notes ($150M of 2.99% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2030 and $100M of 3.09% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2032), which funded on October 22, 2020,

See description of terms in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology.

24 | JANUARY 2021

PRO Structure Reduces Downside Risk in a Recession

PROs absorb a

disproportionate share of downside if NOI declines

This has the same effect as a lower leverage ratio

This also enhances dividend coverage

  • Approximately 60% of NSA's wholly-owned portfolio has downside protection associated with PRO SP ownership interests.
  • PROs absorb 50% of the NOI declines from current levels until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is reached for a PROs managed portfolio.
  • PROs then absorb 100% of the NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is eroded completely. The 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is non-cumulative.
  • Given PROs absorb a disproportionate share of NOI declines, the lower cash flow volatility to NSA has the same effect as reduced financial leverage.
  • Under the PRO structure, NOI would have to decline substantially further than under a normal structure before dividend coverage becomes at risk.

25 | JANUARY 2021

Appendix

Highly Fragmented Industry: Consolidation Opportunity

  • Highly fragmented sector
    • ~48,000(1) self storage properties with over 30,000 operators(2)
    • Over $34 billion in annual revenue(2)
  • NSA PRO growth primarily targets top private operators with 20 or more institutional quality properties in the top 100 MSAs
    • Top 100 operators, excluding public REITs, own and/or manage over 4,500 self storage properties(3)

Self Storage Top Operator Market Share

60%

47%

44%

40%

50%

40%

28%

27%

24%

17%

27%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Top 100

Top 50

Top 25

Top 5

by Number of Facilities

by Rentable SF

  1. 2020 Self-Storage Almanac based on total NRSF; survey excludes small, rural facilities.
  2. Self Storage Association estimates.
  3. Represents the number of facilities owned and/or managed by top operators, excluding NSA and other publicly traded entities.

Market Share by # of Facilities

Large Private

All Other Public

Operators

Operators

9%

17%

NSA

2%

All Other

Private

Operators

72%

27 | JANUARY 2021

Structure Incentivizes PROs To Perform

Key Assumptions

$100MM Purchase Price

50% Funded with Debt

6.3% Cap Rate

50% of Equity from PRO

Illustrative Capitalization

Illustrative Operating Cash Flow Allocation for Single Acquisition

($000s)

6,300

950

2,000

REIT Equity

$25M

Debt

250

2,100

3,100

$50M

REIT

OP Units

1,500

1,536

(PRO)

49.6%

$10M

600

900

PRO

100

1,564

SP Units (PRO)

50.4%

$15M

Net Operating Income

Allocated REIT

Debt Service

Maint nance Capital

6% Pref rred

6% Subor inated

Excess CF 50/50 Split

Total CAD

Net

Allocated

Debt

Recurring

6% Preferred

6% Subordinated

Excess CF

Total

Operating

Corporate G&A

Service

Expenditures

Allocation to Common Allocation to SP Units

50/50 Split

CAD

REIT

Capital

Allocation to

Allocation to

Income

Corporate

Expenditures

Share Equivalents

SP Units

Common Share

G&A

Equivalents

Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $36K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shar es). Any distribution of operating CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).

28 | JANUARY 2021

Structure Incentivizes PROs To Perform - Upside Scenario

Illustrative Scenario With $1.2 Million NOI Growth

($000s)

7,500950

2,000

250

2,100

4,300

1,500

1,964

600

900

786

1,300

464

1,550

186

650

Net Operating

Allocated REIT

Debt

Recurring

6% Preferred

6%

Excess CF

Total CAD

Income

Corporate G&A

Service

Capital

Allocation to

Subordinated

50/50 Split

Expenditures

Common Share

Allocation to SP

Equivalents

Units

REIT 1,964 45.7%

PRO 2,336 54.3%

Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $464K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operati ng CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).

29 | JANUARY 2021

Structure Protects NSA Shareholders - Downside Scenario

Illustrative Scenario With $0.8 Million NOI Decline

($000s)

5,500 950

2,000

250

2,100

2,300

1,500

1,500

600

200

0

600

200

Net Operating

Allocated REIT

Debt

Recurring

6% Preferred

6%

Excess CF

Total CAD

Income

Corporate G&A

Service

Capital

Allocation to

Subordinated

50/50 Split

Expenditures

Common Share

Allocation to SP

Equivalents

Units

REIT 1,500 65.2%

PRO 800 34.8%

Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $0K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operati ng CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).

30 | JANUARY 2021

PRO Structure - Shareholder Cash Flow Stability and Downside Protection

Shareholders benefit from less volatile cash flow and downside protection

Illustrative Impact on Operating Cash Flow Allocation for Single Acquisition(1)

40%

NSA REIT Structure

Traditional REIT Structure

30%

REIT CAD Growth

PRO CAD Growth

Total CAD Growth

20%

Growth

10%

0%

/

(Decline)

(10%)

(20%)

CAD

(30%)

(40%)

(50%)

(60%)

(15%)

(12%)

(9%)

(6%)

(3%)

0%

3%

6%

9%

12%

15%

NOI (Decline) / Growth

Note: PRO CAD Growth is comprised of cash available to PROs through their ownership interests in both OP and SP units. REIT CAD Growth is comprised of cash available to all other equity stakeholders.

  1. This illustrative sensitivity graph reflects the capital structure of a single acquisition and standard NSA operating CF allocation assumptions. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. This allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operating CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on NSA's common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).

31 | JANUARY 2021

Self Storage: Higher Returns, Lower Volatility

Self Storage total returns have outperformed all other equity REIT sectors for 26 years while

experiencing the least volatility

Source: NAREIT.

32 | JANUARY 2021

Self Storage Has Outperformed Over the Past 26 Years

Even in the worst five-year period, self storage delivered >7% total shareholder return per year

Source: NAREIT.

Sector Average Annual Total Shareholder Returns for Each 5-Year Period (All US Public Equity REITs) Over the Past 26 years ended 2019. Annual total shareholder returns calculated as five-year IRRs on NAREIT's individual property sector total return index levels, for 22 separate 5-year periods from 1994-1998 through 2015 - 2019. Lowest average annual return periods for each sector are the five years ended: Self storage 2002; Apartments 2009;Health Care 1999; Retail 2009; Office 2011; Industrial 2011; Diversified 2011; Lodging / Resorts 2002.

33 | JANUARY 2021

Earnings Per Share - Diluted to Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO Per Share and Unit Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted

$

0.15

$

(0.20)

Impact of the difference in weighted average number of

(0.05)

0.07

shares(1)

Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests,

0.08

0.26

two-class method and treasury stock method(2)

Add real estate depreciation and amortization

0.28

0.30

Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate

0.04

0.06

venture real estate depreciation and amortization

FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders

(0.07)

(0.10)

FFO per share and unit

$

0.43

$

0.39

Add acquisition costs

0.01

0.01

Core FFO per share and unit

$

0.44

$

0.40

  1. Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared.
  2. Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions,

and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote (1).

Source: Q3 2020 Company financials.

34 | JANUARY 2021

Net Income to Net Operating Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Net income

$

21,411

$

16,514

(Subtract) add:

Management fees and other revenue

(5,901)

(5,374)

General and administrative expenses

10,818

11,271

Other

479

768

Depreciation and amortization

28,933

27,598

Interest expense

15,262

14,432

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real

estate ventures

(37)

1,214

Acquisition costs

596

321

Income tax expense

346

223

Non-operating expense

120

8

Net Operating Income

$

72,027

$

66,975

Source: Q3 2020 Company financials.

35 | JANUARY 2021

Net Income to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

Net income

$

21,411

$

16,514

Add:

Depreciation and amortization

28,933

27,598

Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture

depreciation and amortization

3,830

5,197

Interest expense

15,262

14,432

Income tax expense

346

223

EBITDA

$

69,782

$

63,964

Add (subtract):

Acquisition costs

596

321

Equity-based compensation expense

1,183

1,153

Adjusted EBITDA

$

71,561

$

65,438

Source: Q3 2020 Company financials.

36 | JANUARY 2021

Definitions and Methodology

Total Enterprise Value: The sum of the Company's debt principal outstanding plus the perpetual preferred and common equity (on a fully diluted basis) valued at the closing price per share, as of September 30, 2020, of $26.49 and $32.71, respectively. SP equity is assumed converted using the hypothetical conversion ratio for the trailing twelve months ended at each respective quarter end, which we publicly disclose each quarter. See Supplemental Schedule 4 to each of our earnings releases which are furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA: Total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by annualized Adjusted EBITDA for most recently reported quarter.

Interest Coverage Ratio: Computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense for most recently reported quarter.

EBITDA: Net income (loss), as determined under GAAP, plus interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and the Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA plus acquisition costs, organizational and offering expenses, equity-based compensation expense, losses on sale of properties and impairment of long- lived assets, minus gains on sale of properties and debt forgiveness, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Dividend Yield: Calculated based on current quarterly annualized dividend of $1.36 divided by market closing price of NSA's common shares on September 30, 2020 of $32.71.

Effective Interest Rate: Incorporates the stated rate plus the impact of interest rate cash flow hedges and discount and premium amortization, if applicable. For the revolving line of credit, the effective interest rate excludes fees which range from 0.15% to 0.20% for unused borrowings.

Page 21 - Supply Graph Methodology

  1. We estimate supply growth for each market as follows: first, we add together the expected total net rentable square footage attributable to (i) all Fill-Up and Under Construction Properties and (ii) 25% of all Planned and Prospective Properties. Properties refers to all self storage properties (including NSA's) in the MSAs set forth above, tracked and reported by Yardi Matrix. Fill-Up are stores that have opened in the 24-month period prior to September 25, 2020. Under Construction are those currently under construction. Planned and Prospective are those with a permit in place or an approval pending to build. We divide this number by the total net rentable square footage of all properties in each market.
  2. We estimate demand growth in each market by adding together (i) Experian's 5-year projections for the percentage increase in household growth in each market plus (ii) 5%, which represents our assumptions with respect to increased demand in each market irrespective of population growth.
  3. The ratio of supply growth to demand growth is calculated based upon NSA's estimates and assumptions as set forth in footnotes 1 and 2 above. There can be no assurance that supply growth and demand growth in any market will correspond to such estimates. Some or all of our competitor's properties in these markets may not fill up, reach completion or be built at all or on the schedule currently contemplated and increases in population and non-population related demand may differ from our estimates and assumptions.
  4. Circle sizes correspond to each MSA's % share of NSA's projected 2020 revenue, with JV properties accounted for at NSA's 25% share.

37 | JANUARY 2021

Contact Us

Investor Relations

George Hoglund, CFA

Vice President - Investor Relations 720-630-2160 ghoglund@nsareit.net

Marti Dowling

Director - Investor Relations 720-630-2624 mdowling@nsareit.net

Corporate Headquarters

National Storage Affiliates Trust 8400 East Prentice Avenue 9th Floor

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Website

www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

38 | JANUARY 2021

National Storage Affiliates

NYSE: NSA

Disclaimer

National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:05:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
05:06pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update January 2021
PU
2020NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Truist Adjusts National Storage's Price Targ..
MT
2020NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Addition of New PRO
BU
2020Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on National Storage Affiliates Trust to $..
MT
2020NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference
PU
2020Wells Fargo Adjusts National Storage Affiliates Trust PT to $39 From $37, Mai..
MT
2020National Storage Affiliates Trust Ups Quarterly Dividend to $0.35/Share
MT
2020NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Divid..
BU
2020NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
2020NATIONAL STORAGE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 424 M - -
Net income 2020 42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 50,2x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 2 381 M 2 381 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 37,25 $
Last Close Price 34,42 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-5.25%2 381
PUBLIC STORAGE0.00%38 496
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-4.81%14 253
CUBESMART-3.81%6 313
LIFE STORAGE, INC.0.00%5 586
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC0.73%2 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ