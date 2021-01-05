National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update January 2021 01/05/2021 | 05:06pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Update January 2021 Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020 under the headings "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations" and "risk factors", as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are set forth in the Appendix attached hereto. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, March 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016, December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, and September 30, 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02. Information in this presentation is as of September 30, 2020, except as otherwise noted. 2 | JANUARY 2021 Contents Company Update 4 Consistent Sector-Leading Results 8 Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth 12 Sector-Leading Growth Has Momentum 16 Supply Update 20 Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth 22 Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology) 26 3 | JANUARY 2021 Company Update NSA Snapshot as of September 30, 2020 219.5% Total Shareholder Return Since IPO $5.8B $4.5B Total Enterprise Value Completed Acquisitions Since IPO(1) 788 13.4% 91.1% Property Portfolio Avg. Quarterly Y-O-Y Increase Same Store Avg. Occupancy in Core FFO/Share Since IPO In Q3 2020 49.5M 10.0% 0.2% Rentable Square Feet Y-O-Y Core FFO/Share Growth Y-O-Y Same Store NOI Growth In Q3 2020 In Q3 2020 Since the Company's IPO at April 23, 2015 through September 30, 2020; includes ~$2.5 billion in wholly owned acquisitions and ~$2.0 billion in Joint Venture acquisitions. Source: 2020 Self Storage Almanac 5 | JANUARY 2021 Well Diversified; Located in 35 States + Puerto Rico Unique Structure with Participating Regional Operators ("PROs") 6th Largest U.S. Operator(2) Size and Diversification Reduce Risk 35 States + Puerto Rico 788 Properties 611 Wholly- Owned 343 Managed by PROs 268 Managed by SecurCare/iStorage 177 Joint Venture All managed by iStorage/SecurCare (NSA has a 25% ownership interest in its two joint ventures) % of NSA Properties >10% 5-10% 2- 5% < 2% 6 | JANUARY 2021 Environmental - Social - Governance E S G Highlights from our inaugural ESG report 300+ LED lighting retrofit projects completed

Annual energy savings of 6 million annual kilowatt hours

Water-saving plumbing devices & eco-friendly landscaping

plumbing devices & eco-friendly landscaping 35% of senior management (director level & above) are women

Learning & Development dept. supports employee engagement

History of charitable giving, volunteer work and donated storage units

Independent (80%) and diverse (20% women) board of trustees

Vendor attestation on ethical and environmental practices

ESG Steering Committee formed in 2019 7 | JANUARY 2021 Consistent Sector-Leading Results NSA's Transformational Growth Since IPO NSA's PRO Model Drives All Aspects of Growth - Facilitates Dividend and Core FFO per Share Growth Amid Current Recession Growth in Total Properties Growth in Core FFO/Share and Rentable Square Feet and Dividend/Share 900 54.0 $0.50 $0.50 800 48.0 $0.45 $0.45 $0.40 $0.40 700 42.0 $0.35 $0.35 600 36.0 $0.30 $0.30 500 30.0 $0.25 $0.25 400 24.0 $0.20 $0.20 300 18.0 $0.15 $0.15 200 12.0 $0.10 $0.10 100 6.0 $0.05 $0.05 0 - $- $- Q2-15Q4-15Q2-16Q4-16Q2-17Q4-17Q2-18 Q4-18Q2-19Q4-19Q2-20 Q2-15Q4-15Q2-16Q4-16Q2-17Q4-17Q2-18 Q4-18Q2-19Q4-19Q2-20 # Properties RSF (MM) Core FFO/share Dividend/Share Growth in Total Enterprise Value and Share Price $7.0 $40.00 $6.0 $35.00 $5.0 $30.00 $25.00 $4.0 $20.00 $3.0 $15.00 $2.0 $10.00 $1.0 $5.00 $- $- Q2-15Q4-15Q2-16Q4-16Q2-17Q4-17Q2-18Q4-18Q2-19Q4-19 Q2-20 Total Enterprise Value ($BN) Share Price 84% Growth in Quarterly Dividend per Share Since IPO(1) Based on Q4 2020 quarterly dividend per share of $0.35, and Q2 2015 quarterly dividend rate of $0.19. 9 | JANUARY 2021 NSA Has Consistently Outpaced REIT Peers Since IPO Twenty-Two Quarters of Performance Since IPO - through September 30, 2020(1) Average Same Store Average Core FFO Stock Price Performance Total Shareholder Return NOI Growth(2) Per Share Growth(2) 8.0% 6.8% 16.0% 13.4% 180.0% 151.6% 300.0% 7.0% 14.0% 12.1% 160.0% 219.5% 250.0% 5.6% 6.0% 12.0% 140.0% 5.0% 4.7% 10.0% 120.0% 200.0% 3.8% 8.0% 100.0% 4.0% 8.0% 150.0% 59.8% 2.6% 4.9% 4.7% 80.0% 94.3% 3.0% 6.0% 60.0% 36.3% 100.0% 67.7% 2.0% 4.0% 40.0% 15.4% 15.5% 43.9% 40.4% 1.0% 2.0% 50.0% 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% NSA CUBE EXR LSI PSA Source: Public reporting and S&P Global Market Intelligence. Quarterly averages are computed using a simple average of year-over-year quarterly growth rates from second quarter 2015 through third quarter 2020. 10 | JANUARY 2021 NSA's Unique Structure and Geographically Diverse Portfolio Mitigate Downside Third Quarter 2020 Key Metrics Same Store Revenue Growth Same Store NOI Growth #1 Core FFO/Share Growth 3% 1.2% 2.0% 0.2% 0.4% 14.0% 10.0% 2% 1.0% 12.0% 10.0% 1% 0.1% 0.0% 8.0% 5.6% 4.1% 0.0% 6.0% 0% -1.0% 4.0% 1.6% 0.0% 0.0% -1% -2.0% 2.0% 1.5%- - 2.7% -2% -3.0% -2.0% - -4.0% 3.7%- -3% 2.7%- -4.0% 3.7%- -6.0% -4% -5.0% -8.0% NSA CUBE EXR LSI PSA Source: Third quarter 2020 public reporting. 11 | JANUARY 2021 Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth NSA Structure Promotes Internal and External Growth ORGANIC GROWTH THROUGH SOPHISTICATED PLATFORM TOOLS EXTERNAL GROWTH VIA MULTI-FACETED ACQUISITION STRATEGY 13 | JANUARY 2021 NSA's Tools and Decentralized Structure Deliver Results Since IPO in April 2015, NSA has Delivered Average Year-over-Year Same Store Revenue Growth of 5.1% and Same Store NOI Growth of 6.8% NSA CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS PROVIDES PLATFORM TOOLS REGIONAL AND LOCAL OPERATIONS IMPLEMENT BEST PRACTICES 14 | JANUARY 2021 Structure Attracts Disciplined Growth-Oriented Operators Successful regional operators join NSA as PROs rather than JV or sale options, giving NSA access to top portfolios not otherwise available CRITERIA NSA JV SALE / EXIT Liquidity / Monetization Ability to Maintain Property Management Participate in Upside Enhance NOI Through Best Practices Opportunity and Incentives to Grow Portfolio 15 | JANUARY 2021 Sector-Leading Growth Has Momentum Multi-Faceted Acquisition Strategy Drives Growth Number of Properties 900 800 788 742 700 675 600 515 500 448 400 300 200 100 277 219 137 100 0 At Formation 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1 Captive Pipeline 2 3rd Party Acquisitions 3 New PROs 4 Strategic Joint Ventures 17 | JANUARY 2021 New PRO: Blue Sky Self Storage - Q1 2021 Total Portfolio Initial Portfolio: 7 NSA Properties (~$37 MM)

Over 150 Captive Pipeline properties

Expected closing: Q1 2021 Key Benefits Adds large captive pipeline focused on secondary and tertiary markets

Adds several high-quality, newly developed assets (initial contribution and pipeline)

high-quality, newly developed assets (initial contribution and pipeline) Enhances third party acquisition opportunities via established industry relationships 18 | JANUARY 2021 Robust Long-Term Acquisition Pipeline TOTAL ACQUISITION PIPELINE: 300+ $2.9 PROPERTIES BILLION Captive Acquisition Pipeline(1) 130+ properties

Estimated value $1.4 billion Potential Buyout of JV Partner Interest 177 properties

Estimated value $2.0 billion

JV Partner ownership interest 75%

Current estimated value of JV partner interest $1.5 billion (2) Excludes Blue Sky Self Storage captive pipeline The 75% third-party share of gross real estate assets is approximately $1.5 billion based on the historical book value of the joint ventures. 19 | JANUARY 2021 Supply Update NSA's Top 15 Markets - Supply Outlook is Balanced Supply Outpacing Demand Demand Outpacing Supply See description of methodology in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology. 21 | JANUARY 2021 Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth NSA's Flexible Capital Structure Positioned for Growth BBB Rated Key Credit Metrics 30% 6.0x 4.7x by Kroll Bond Rating Principal Debt Net Debt/ Interest Agency /Total Enterprise Adjusted EBITDA Coverage Ratio Value Total Enterprise Value $5.8 Billion 70% Equity 30% Debt Capital for Growth Attractive $500MM OP & SP Dividend 4.2% Line of Credit Equity Yield Unsecured Revolving Equity Capitalization: Large Investment by 12% Management and PROs 6% Preferred SP Equity Equity 26% OP Equity 56% Common Equity See description of terms in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology. 23 | JANUARY 2021 Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Strength and Flexibility to Finance Growth All Figures Pro Forma $250M Debt Private Placement (1) Total Principal Debt Weighted Average Effective Outstanding Maturity Interest Rate $1.75B 6.0 Years 3.5% Debt Maturity Schedule ($ in millions) $1,200 $1,095.7 $1,000 Available $800 RLOC $600 $380.7 $500 $400 $270.2 $200 $3.6 $0 2021 2022 2023 2024 Thereafter RLOC Term Loans DPP 2019 DPP 2020 Mortgage Minimal Interest Rate Risk 0% Variable 100% Fixed/Swapped Conservative Debt Profile 13% Secured 87% Unsecured Principal debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020, after giving pro forma effect to the issuance of senior unsecured notes. The Company entered into a debt private placement agreement on August 4, 2020 to issue $250MM of senior unsecured notes ($150M of 2.99% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2030 and $100M of 3.09% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2032), which funded on October 22, 2020, See description of terms in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology. 24 | JANUARY 2021 PRO Structure Reduces Downside Risk in a Recession PROs absorb a disproportionate share of downside if NOI declines This has the same effect as a lower leverage ratio This also enhances dividend coverage Approximately 60% of NSA's wholly-owned portfolio has downside protection associated with PRO SP ownership interests.

wholly-owned portfolio has downside protection associated with PRO SP ownership interests. PROs absorb 50% of the NOI declines from current levels until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is reached for a PROs managed portfolio.

PROs then absorb 100% of the NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is eroded completely. The 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is non-cumulative.

non-cumulative. Given PROs absorb a disproportionate share of NOI declines, the lower cash flow volatility to NSA has the same effect as reduced financial leverage.

Under the PRO structure, NOI would have to decline substantially further than under a normal structure before dividend coverage becomes at risk. 25 | JANUARY 2021 Appendix Highly Fragmented Industry: Consolidation Opportunity Highly fragmented sector

~48,000 (1) self storage properties with over 30,000 operators (2) Over $34 billion in annual revenue (2)

NSA PRO growth primarily targets top private operators with 20 or more institutional quality properties in the top 100 MSAs

Top 100 operators, excluding public REITs, own and/or manage over 4,500 self storage properties (3)

Self Storage Top Operator Market Share 60% 47% 44% 40% 50% 40% 28% 27% 24% 17% 27% 30% 20% 10% 0% Top 100 Top 50 Top 25 Top 5 by Number of Facilities by Rentable SF 2020 Self-Storage Almanac based on total NRSF; survey excludes small, rural facilities. Self Storage Association estimates. Represents the number of facilities owned and/or managed by top operators, excluding NSA and other publicly traded entities. Market Share by # of Facilities Large Private All Other Public Operators Operators 9% 17% NSA 2% All Other Private Operators 72% 27 | JANUARY 2021 Structure Incentivizes PROs To Perform Key Assumptions • $100MM Purchase Price • 50% Funded with Debt • 6.3% Cap Rate • 50% of Equity from PRO Illustrative Capitalization Illustrative Operating Cash Flow Allocation for Single Acquisition ($000s) 6,300 950 2,000 REIT Equity $25M Debt 250 2,100 3,100 $50M REIT OP Units 1,500 1,536 (PRO) 49.6% $10M 600 900 PRO 100 1,564 SP Units (PRO) 50.4% $15M Net Operating Income Allocated REIT Debt Service Maint nance Capital 6% Pref rred 6% Subor inated Excess CF 50/50 Split Total CAD Net Allocated Debt Recurring 6% Preferred 6% Subordinated Excess CF Total Operating Corporate G&A Service Expenditures Allocation to Common Allocation to SP Units 50/50 Split CAD REIT Capital Allocation to Allocation to Income Corporate Expenditures Share Equivalents SP Units Common Share G&A Equivalents Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $36K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shar es). Any distribution of operating CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees). 28 | JANUARY 2021 Structure Incentivizes PROs To Perform - Upside Scenario Illustrative Scenario With $1.2 Million NOI Growth ($000s) 7,500950 2,000 250 2,100 4,300 1,500 1,964 600 900 786 1,300 464 1,550 186 650 Net Operating Allocated REIT Debt Recurring 6% Preferred 6% Excess CF Total CAD Income Corporate G&A Service Capital Allocation to Subordinated 50/50 Split Expenditures Common Share Allocation to SP Equivalents Units REIT 1,964 45.7% PRO 2,336 54.3% Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $464K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operati ng CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees). 29 | JANUARY 2021 Structure Protects NSA Shareholders - Downside Scenario Illustrative Scenario With $0.8 Million NOI Decline ($000s) 5,500 950 2,000 250 2,100 2,300 1,500 1,500 600 200 0 600 200 Net Operating Allocated REIT Debt Recurring 6% Preferred 6% Excess CF Total CAD Income Corporate G&A Service Capital Allocation to Subordinated 50/50 Split Expenditures Common Share Allocation to SP Equivalents Units REIT 1,500 65.2% PRO 800 34.8% Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $0K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operati ng CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees). 30 | JANUARY 2021 PRO Structure - Shareholder Cash Flow Stability and Downside Protection Shareholders benefit from less volatile cash flow and downside protection Illustrative Impact on Operating Cash Flow Allocation for Single Acquisition(1) 40% NSA REIT Structure Traditional REIT Structure 30% REIT CAD Growth PRO CAD Growth Total CAD Growth 20% Growth 10% 0% / (Decline) (10%) (20%) CAD (30%) (40%) (50%) (60%) (15%) (12%) (9%) (6%) (3%) 0% 3% 6% 9% 12% 15% NOI (Decline) / Growth Note: PRO CAD Growth is comprised of cash available to PROs through their ownership interests in both OP and SP units. REIT CAD Growth is comprised of cash available to all other equity stakeholders. This illustrative sensitivity graph reflects the capital structure of a single acquisition and standard NSA operating CF allocation assumptions. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. This allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operating CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on NSA's common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees). 31 | JANUARY 2021 Self Storage: Higher Returns, Lower Volatility Self Storage total returns have outperformed all other equity REIT sectors for 26 years while experiencing the least volatility Source: NAREIT. 32 | JANUARY 2021 Self Storage Has Outperformed Over the Past 26 Years Even in the worst five-year period, self storage delivered >7% total shareholder return per year Source: NAREIT. Sector Average Annual Total Shareholder Returns for Each 5-Year Period (All US Public Equity REITs) Over the Past 26 years ended 2019. Annual total shareholder returns calculated as five-year IRRs on NAREIT's individual property sector total return index levels, for 22 separate 5-year periods from 1994-1998 through 2015 - 2019. Lowest average annual return periods for each sector are the five years ended: Self storage 2002; Apartments 2009;Health Care 1999; Retail 2009; Office 2011; Industrial 2011; Diversified 2011; Lodging / Resorts 2002. 33 | JANUARY 2021 Earnings Per Share - Diluted to Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO Per Share and Unit Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.20) Impact of the difference in weighted average number of (0.05) 0.07 shares(1) Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, 0.08 0.26 two-class method and treasury stock method(2) Add real estate depreciation and amortization 0.28 0.30 Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate 0.04 0.06 venture real estate depreciation and amortization FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders (0.07) (0.10) FFO per share and unit $ 0.43 $ 0.39 Add acquisition costs 0.01 0.01 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.44 $ 0.40 Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared. Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions, and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote (1). Source: Q3 2020 Company financials. 34 | JANUARY 2021 Net Income to Net Operating Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 21,411 $ 16,514 (Subtract) add: Management fees and other revenue (5,901) (5,374) General and administrative expenses 10,818 11,271 Other 479 768 Depreciation and amortization 28,933 27,598 Interest expense 15,262 14,432 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real estate ventures (37) 1,214 Acquisition costs 596 321 Income tax expense 346 223 Non-operating expense 120 8 Net Operating Income $ 72,027 $ 66,975 Source: Q3 2020 Company financials. 35 | JANUARY 2021 Net Income to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income $ 21,411 $ 16,514 Add: Depreciation and amortization 28,933 27,598 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization 3,830 5,197 Interest expense 15,262 14,432 Income tax expense 346 223 EBITDA $ 69,782 $ 63,964 Add (subtract): Acquisition costs 596 321 Equity-based compensation expense 1,183 1,153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,561 $ 65,438 Source: Q3 2020 Company financials. 36 | JANUARY 2021 Definitions and Methodology Total Enterprise Value: The sum of the Company's debt principal outstanding plus the perpetual preferred and common equity (on a fully diluted basis) valued at the closing price per share, as of September 30, 2020, of $26.49 and $32.71, respectively. SP equity is assumed converted using the hypothetical conversion ratio for the trailing twelve months ended at each respective quarter end, which we publicly disclose each quarter. See Supplemental Schedule 4 to each of our earnings releases which are furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA: Total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by annualized Adjusted EBITDA for most recently reported quarter. Interest Coverage Ratio: Computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense for most recently reported quarter. EBITDA: Net income (loss), as determined under GAAP, plus interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and the Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA plus acquisition costs, organizational and offering expenses, equity-based compensation expense, losses on sale of properties and impairment of long- lived assets, minus gains on sale of properties and debt forgiveness, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Dividend Yield: Calculated based on current quarterly annualized dividend of $1.36 divided by market closing price of NSA's common shares on September 30, 2020 of $32.71. Effective Interest Rate: Incorporates the stated rate plus the impact of interest rate cash flow hedges and discount and premium amortization, if applicable. For the revolving line of credit, the effective interest rate excludes fees which range from 0.15% to 0.20% for unused borrowings. Page 21 - Supply Graph Methodology We estimate supply growth for each market as follows: first, we add together the expected total net rentable square footage attributable to (i) all Fill-Up and Under Construction Properties and (ii) 25% of all Planned and Prospective Properties. Properties refers to all self storage properties (including NSA's) in the MSAs set forth above, tracked and reported by Yardi Matrix. Fill-Up are stores that have opened in the 24-month period prior to September 25, 2020. Under Construction are those currently under construction. Planned and Prospective are those with a permit in place or an approval pending to build. We divide this number by the total net rentable square footage of all properties in each market. We estimate demand growth in each market by adding together (i) Experian's 5-year projections for the percentage increase in household growth in each market plus (ii) 5%, which represents our assumptions with respect to increased demand in each market irrespective of population growth. The ratio of supply growth to demand growth is calculated based upon NSA's estimates and assumptions as set forth in footnotes 1 and 2 above. There can be no assurance that supply growth and demand growth in any market will correspond to such estimates. Some or all of our competitor's properties in these markets may not fill up, reach completion or be built at all or on the schedule currently contemplated and increases in population and non-population related demand may differ from our estimates and assumptions. Circle sizes correspond to each MSA's % share of NSA's projected 2020 revenue, with JV properties accounted for at NSA's 25% share. 37 | JANUARY 2021 Contact Us Investor Relations George Hoglund, CFA Vice President - Investor Relations 720-630-2160 ghoglund@nsareit.net Marti Dowling Director - Investor Relations 720-630-2624 mdowling@nsareit.net Corporate Headquarters National Storage Affiliates Trust 8400 East Prentice Avenue 9th Floor Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Website www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com 38 | JANUARY 2021 National Storage Affiliates NYSE: NSA Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:05:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST 05:06p NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update January 2021 PU 2020 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Truist Adjusts National Storage's Price Targ.. MT 2020 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Addition of New PRO BU 2020 Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on National Storage Affiliates Trust to $.. MT 2020 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference PU 2020 Wells Fargo Adjusts National Storage Affiliates Trust PT to $39 From $37, Mai.. MT 2020 National Storage Affiliates Trust Ups Quarterly Dividend to $0.35/Share MT 2020 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Increase in Quarterly Common Divid.. BU 2020 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina.. AQ 2020 NATIONAL STORAGE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ