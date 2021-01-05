National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update January 2021
Company Update
January 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement.
The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2020 under the headings "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations" and "risk factors", as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are set forth in the Appendix attached hereto. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, March 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016, December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, and September 30, 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02.
Information in this presentation is as of September 30, 2020, except as otherwise noted.
Contents
Company Update
4
Consistent Sector-Leading Results
8
Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth
12
Sector-Leading Growth Has Momentum
16
Supply Update
20
Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth
22
Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology)
26
Company Update
NSA Snapshot as of September 30, 2020
219.5%
Total Shareholder Return
Since IPO
$5.8B
$4.5B
Total Enterprise Value
Completed Acquisitions
Since IPO(1)
788
13.4%
91.1%
Property Portfolio
Avg. Quarterly Y-O-Y Increase
Same Store Avg. Occupancy
in Core FFO/Share Since IPO
In Q3 2020
49.5M
10.0%
0.2%
Rentable Square Feet
Y-O-Y Core FFO/Share Growth
Y-O-Y Same Store NOI Growth
In Q3 2020
In Q3 2020
Since the Company's IPO at April 23, 2015 through September 30, 2020; includes ~$2.5 billion in wholly owned acquisitions and ~$2.0 billion in Joint Venture acquisitions.
Source: 2020 Self Storage Almanac
Well Diversified;
Located in
35
States +
Puerto Rico
Unique
Structure with
Participating
Regional
Operators
("PROs")
6th
Largest
U.S. Operator(2)
Size and Diversification Reduce Risk
35
States +
Puerto Rico
788
Properties
611 Wholly-
Owned
343 Managed by PROs
268 Managed by SecurCare/iStorage
177 Joint
Venture
All managed by iStorage/SecurCare (NSA has a 25% ownership interest in its two joint ventures)
% of NSA Properties
>10%
5-10%
2- 5%
< 2%
Environmental - Social - Governance
E
S
G
Highlights from our inaugural ESG report
300+ LED lighting retrofit projects completed
Annual energy savings of 6 million annual kilowatt hours
Successful regional operators join NSA as PROs rather than JV or sale options,
giving NSA access to top portfolios not otherwise available
CRITERIA
NSA
JV
SALE / EXIT
Liquidity / Monetization
Ability to Maintain Property Management
Participate in Upside
Enhance NOI Through Best Practices
Opportunity and Incentives to Grow Portfolio
Sector-Leading Growth Has Momentum
Multi-Faceted Acquisition Strategy Drives Growth
Number of
Properties
900
800
788
742
700
675
600
515
500
448
400
300
200
100
277
219
137
100
0
At Formation
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1
Captive Pipeline
2
3rd Party Acquisitions
3
New PROs
4
Strategic Joint Ventures
New PRO: Blue Sky Self Storage - Q1 2021
Total Portfolio
Initial Portfolio: 7 NSA Properties (~$37 MM)
Over 150 Captive Pipeline properties
Expected closing: Q1 2021
Key Benefits
Adds large captive pipeline focused on secondary and tertiary markets
Adds several high-quality, newly developed assets (initial contribution and pipeline)
Enhances third party acquisition opportunities via established industry relationships
Robust Long-Term Acquisition Pipeline
TOTAL
ACQUISITION
PIPELINE:
300+ $2.9
PROPERTIES BILLION
Captive Acquisition Pipeline(1)
130+ properties
Estimated value$1.4 billion
Potential Buyout of JV Partner Interest
177 properties
Estimated value $2.0 billion
JV Partner ownership interest 75%
Current estimated value of JV partner interest$1.5 billion(2)
Excludes Blue Sky Self Storage captive pipeline
The 75% third-party share of gross real estate assets is approximately $1.5 billion based on the historical book value of the joint ventures.
Supply Update
NSA's Top 15 Markets - Supply Outlook is Balanced
Supply Outpacing
Demand
Demand Outpacing
Supply
See description of methodology in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology.
Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth
NSA's Flexible Capital Structure Positioned for Growth
BBB Rated
Key Credit Metrics
30%
6.0x
4.7x
by
Kroll Bond Rating
Principal Debt
Net Debt/
Interest
Agency
/Total Enterprise
Adjusted EBITDA
Coverage Ratio
Value
Total Enterprise Value $5.8 Billion
70%
Equity
30%
Debt
Capital for Growth
Attractive
$500MM
OP & SP
Dividend
4.2%
Line of Credit
Equity
Yield
Unsecured Revolving
Equity Capitalization: Large Investment by
12%
Management and PROs 6%
Preferred
SP Equity
Equity
26%
OP Equity
56%
Common
Equity
See description of terms in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology.
Investment Grade Balance Sheet Provides Strength and Flexibility to Finance Growth
All Figures Pro Forma $250M Debt Private Placement (1)
Total Principal Debt
Weighted Average
Effective
Outstanding
Maturity
Interest Rate
$1.75B
6.0 Years
3.5%
Debt Maturity Schedule
($ in millions)
$1,200
$1,095.7
$1,000
Available
$800
RLOC
$600
$380.7
$500
$400
$270.2
$200
$3.6
$0
2021
2022
2023
2024
Thereafter
RLOC
Term Loans
DPP 2019
DPP 2020
Mortgage
Minimal Interest Rate Risk
0%
Variable
100%
Fixed/Swapped
Conservative Debt Profile
13%
Secured
87%
Unsecured
Principal debt outstanding as of September 30, 2020, after giving pro forma effect to the issuance of senior unsecured notes. The Company entered into a debt private placement agreement on August 4, 2020 to issue $250MM of senior unsecured notes ($150M of 2.99% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2030 and $100M of 3.09% senior unsecured notes due August 5, 2032), which funded on October 22, 2020,
See description of terms in Appendix: Definitions and Methodology.
PRO Structure Reduces Downside Risk in a Recession
PROs absorb a
disproportionate share of downside if NOI declines
This has the same effect as a lower leverage ratio
This also enhances dividend coverage
Approximately 60% of NSA's wholly-owned portfolio has downside protection associated with PRO SP ownership interests.
PROs absorb 50% of the NOI declines from current levels until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is reached for a PROs managed portfolio.
PROs then absorb 100% of the NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is eroded completely. The 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is non-cumulative.
Given PROs absorb a disproportionate share of NOI declines, the lower cash flow volatility to NSA has the same effect as reduced financial leverage.
Under the PRO structure, NOI would have to decline substantially further than under a normal structure before dividend coverage becomes at risk.
~48,000(1) self storage properties with over 30,000 operators(2)
Over $34 billion in annual revenue(2)
NSA PRO growth primarily targets top private operators with 20 or more institutional quality properties in the top 100 MSAs
Top 100 operators, excluding public REITs, own and/or manage over 4,500 self storage properties(3)
Self Storage Top Operator Market Share
60%
47%
44%
40%
50%
40%
28%
27%
24%
17%
27%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Top 100
Top 50
Top 25
Top 5
by Number of Facilities
by Rentable SF
2020 Self-Storage Almanac based on total NRSF; survey excludes small, rural facilities.
Self Storage Association estimates.
Represents the number of facilities owned and/or managed by top operators, excluding NSA and other publicly traded entities.
Market Share by # of Facilities
Large Private
All Other Public
Operators
Operators
9%
17%
NSA
2%
All Other
Private
Operators
72%
Structure Incentivizes PROs To Perform
Key Assumptions
• $100MM Purchase Price
•
50% Funded with Debt
• 6.3% Cap Rate
•
50% of Equity from PRO
Illustrative Capitalization
Illustrative Operating Cash Flow Allocation for Single Acquisition
($000s)
6,300
950
2,000
REIT Equity
$25M
Debt
250
2,100
3,100
$50M
REIT
OP Units
1,500
1,536
(PRO)
49.6%
$10M
600
900
PRO
100
1,564
SP Units (PRO)
50.4%
$15M
Net Operating Income
Allocated REIT
Debt Service
Maint nance Capital
6% Pref rred
6% Subor inated
Excess CF 50/50 Split
Total CAD
Net
Allocated
Debt
Recurring
6% Preferred
6% Subordinated
Excess CF
Total
Operating
Corporate G&A
Service
Expenditures
Allocation to Common Allocation to SP Units
50/50 Split
CAD
REIT
Capital
Allocation to
Allocation to
Income
Corporate
Expenditures
Share Equivalents
SP Units
Common Share
G&A
Equivalents
Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $36K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shar es). Any distribution of operating CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).
Structure Incentivizes PROs To Perform - Upside Scenario
Illustrative Scenario With $1.2 Million NOI Growth
($000s)
7,500950
2,000
250
2,100
4,300
1,500
1,964
600
900
786
1,300
464
1,550
186
650
Net Operating
Allocated REIT
Debt
Recurring
6% Preferred
6%
Excess CF
Total CAD
Income
Corporate G&A
Service
Capital
Allocation to
Subordinated
50/50 Split
Expenditures
Common Share
Allocation to SP
Equivalents
Units
REIT 1,964 45.7%
PRO 2,336 54.3%
Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $464K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operati ng CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).
Illustrative Scenario With $0.8 Million NOI Decline
($000s)
5,500 950
2,000
250
2,100
2,300
1,500
1,500
600
200
0
600
200
Net Operating
Allocated REIT
Debt
Recurring
6% Preferred
6%
Excess CF
Total CAD
Income
Corporate G&A
Service
Capital
Allocation to
Subordinated
50/50 Split
Expenditures
Common Share
Allocation to SP
Equivalents
Units
REIT 1,500 65.2%
PRO 800 34.8%
Note: Proportion of SP units and OP units in each acquisition will vary. In general, the number of OP units issued will be capped at a level intended to provide a minimal level of operating cash flow ("CF") allocation on unreturned capital attributable to the OP units. Debt Service is reflective of interest expense and scheduled principal amortization. Post-contribution capital structure is reflective of cost and does not reflect market value. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. The REIT is allocated $0K of the operating CF allocated to OP units related to the 50/50 split of excess operating CF. The allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operati ng CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on our common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).
PRO Structure - Shareholder Cash Flow Stability and Downside Protection
Shareholders benefit from less volatile cash flow and downside protection
Illustrative Impact on Operating Cash Flow Allocation for Single Acquisition(1)
40%
NSA REIT Structure
Traditional REIT Structure
30%
REIT CAD Growth
PRO CAD Growth
Total CAD Growth
20%
Growth
10%
0%
/
(Decline)
(10%)
(20%)
CAD
(30%)
(40%)
(50%)
(60%)
(15%)
(12%)
(9%)
(6%)
(3%)
0%
3%
6%
9%
12%
15%
NOI (Decline) / Growth
Note: PRO CAD Growth is comprised of cash available to PROs through their ownership interests in both OP and SP units. REIT CAD Growth is comprised of cash available to all other equity stakeholders.
This illustrative sensitivity graph reflects the capital structure of a single acquisition and standard NSA operating CF allocation assumptions. This hypothetical capital structure and cash flow allocation is for illustrative purposes only and reflects the terms of the partnership agreement: SP unit holders receive a 6% allocation of operating CF on their unreturned capital contributions after a 6% allocation on unreturned capital attributable to OP unit holders, and then share in the allocation of any excess cash flow 50/50 with OP unit holders. This allocation of operating CF between the SP units and OP units is for purposes of determining distributions on SP units and does not represent the operating CF that will be distributed on OP units (or paid as dividends on NSA's common shares). Any distribution of operating CF allocated to OP units will be made at the discretion of NSA (and paid as dividends on NSA's common shares at the discretion of our board of trustees).
Self Storage: Higher Returns, Lower Volatility
Self Storage total returns have outperformed all other equity REIT sectors for 26 years while
experiencing the least volatility
Source: NAREIT.
Self Storage Has Outperformed Over the Past 26 Years
Even in the worst five-year period, self storage delivered >7% total shareholder return per year
Source: NAREIT.
Sector Average Annual Total Shareholder Returns for Each 5-Year Period (All US Public Equity REITs) Over the Past 26 years ended 2019. Annual total shareholder returns calculated as five-year IRRs on NAREIT's individual property sector total return index levels, for 22 separate 5-year periods from 1994-1998 through 2015 - 2019. Lowest average annual return periods for each sector are the five years ended: Self storage 2002; Apartments 2009;Health Care 1999; Retail 2009; Office 2011; Industrial 2011; Diversified 2011; Lodging / Resorts 2002.
Earnings Per Share - Diluted to Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Core FFO Per Share and Unit Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.15
$
(0.20)
Impact of the difference in weighted average number of
(0.05)
0.07
shares(1)
Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests,
0.08
0.26
two-class method and treasury stock method(2)
Add real estate depreciation and amortization
0.28
0.30
Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate
0.04
0.06
venture real estate depreciation and amortization
FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders
(0.07)
(0.10)
FFO per share and unit
$
0.43
$
0.39
Add acquisition costs
0.01
0.01
Core FFO per share and unit
$
0.44
$
0.40
Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared.
Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions,
and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote (1).
Source: Q3 2020 Company financials.
Net Income to Net Operating Income Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Net income
$
21,411
$
16,514
(Subtract) add:
Management fees and other revenue
(5,901)
(5,374)
General and administrative expenses
10,818
11,271
Other
479
768
Depreciation and amortization
28,933
27,598
Interest expense
15,262
14,432
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real
estate ventures
(37)
1,214
Acquisition costs
596
321
Income tax expense
346
223
Non-operating expense
120
8
Net Operating Income
$
72,027
$
66,975
Source: Q3 2020 Company financials.
Net Income to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
Net income
$
21,411
$
16,514
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
28,933
27,598
Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture
depreciation and amortization
3,830
5,197
Interest expense
15,262
14,432
Income tax expense
346
223
EBITDA
$
69,782
$
63,964
Add (subtract):
Acquisition costs
596
321
Equity-based compensation expense
1,183
1,153
Adjusted EBITDA
$
71,561
$
65,438
Source: Q3 2020 Company financials.
Definitions and Methodology
Total Enterprise Value: The sum of the Company's debt principal outstanding plus the perpetual preferred and common equity (on a fully diluted basis) valued at the closing price per share, as of September 30, 2020, of $26.49 and $32.71, respectively. SP equity is assumed converted using the hypothetical conversion ratio for the trailing twelve months ended at each respective quarter end, which we publicly disclose each quarter. See Supplemental Schedule 4 to each of our earnings releases which are furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA: Total debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by annualized Adjusted EBITDA for most recently reported quarter.
Interest Coverage Ratio: Computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense for most recently reported quarter.
EBITDA: Net income (loss), as determined under GAAP, plus interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and the Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA plus acquisition costs, organizational and offering expenses, equity-based compensation expense, losses on sale of properties and impairment of long- lived assets, minus gains on sale of properties and debt forgiveness, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
Dividend Yield: Calculated based on current quarterly annualized dividend of $1.36 divided by market closing price of NSA's common shares on September 30, 2020 of $32.71.
Effective Interest Rate: Incorporates the stated rate plus the impact of interest rate cash flow hedges and discount and premium amortization, if applicable. For the revolving line of credit, the effective interest rate excludes fees which range from 0.15% to 0.20% for unused borrowings.
Page 21 - Supply Graph Methodology
We estimate supply growth for each market as follows: first, we add together the expected total net rentable square footage attributable to (i) all Fill-Up and Under Construction Properties and (ii) 25% of all Planned and Prospective Properties. Properties refers to all self storage properties (including NSA's) in the MSAs set forth above, tracked and reported by Yardi Matrix. Fill-Up are stores that have opened in the 24-month period prior to September 25, 2020. Under Construction are those currently under construction. Planned and Prospective are those with a permit in place or an approval pending to build. We divide this number by the total net rentable square footage of all properties in each market.
We estimate demand growth in each market by adding together (i) Experian's 5-year projections for the percentage increase in household growth in each market plus (ii) 5%, which represents our assumptions with respect to increased demand in each market irrespective of population growth.
The ratio of supply growth to demand growth is calculated based upon NSA's estimates and assumptions as set forth in footnotes 1 and 2 above. There can be no assurance that supply growth and demand growth in any market will correspond to such estimates. Some or all of our competitor's properties in these markets may not fill up, reach completion or be built at all or on the schedule currently contemplated and increases in population and non-population related demand may differ from our estimates and assumptions.
Circle sizes correspond to each MSA's % share of NSA's projected 2020 revenue, with JV properties accounted for at NSA's 25% share.
