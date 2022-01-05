Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Storage Affiliates Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update January 2022

01/05/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Storage Affiliates Company Update

J a n u a r y 2 0 2 2

Forward-Looking Statements

and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are set forth in the Appendix attached hereto. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended June 30, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017, March 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017, and September 30, 2019, 2018, and 2017 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02.

Information in this presentation is as of September 30, 2021, except as otherwise noted.

2 | JANUARY 2022

Contents

National Storage Affiliates Company Update

4

Consistent Sector-Leading Results

9

Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth

14

External Growth Has Momentum

18

Supply Update

21

Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth

23

Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology)

26

3 | JANUARY 2022

National Storage Affiliates

Company Update

NSA Snapshot as of September 30, 2021

433.3%

Total Shareholder Return

Since IPO in April 2015

$9.9B $5.8B

Total Enterprise Value

Completed Acquisitions

Since IPO(1)

940

15.2%

96.5%

Property Portfolio

Avg. Quarterly Y-O-Y Increase

Same Store Avg. Occupancy

in Core FFO/Share Since IPO

In Q3 2021

60.4M

through Q3 2021

24.3%

29.5%

Rentable Square Feet

Y-O-Y Core FFO/Share Growth

Y-O-Y Same Store NOI Growth

In Q3 2021

In Q3 2021

  1. Since the Company's IPO at April 23, 2015 through September 30, 2021; includes ~$3.8 billion in wholly owned acquisitions and ~$2.0 billion in Joint Venture acquisitions.
  2. Source: 2021 Self Storage Almanac

5 | JANUARY 2022

Well Diversified;

Located in

38

States +

Puerto Rico

Unique

Structure with

Participating

Regional

Operators

("PROs")

6th

Largest

U.S. Operator(2)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
05:48pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update January 2022
PU
2021NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obliga..
AQ
2021NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Jefferies 2021 Real Estate Conference
PU
2021BMO Capital Upgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust to Outperform from Market Perfor..
MT
2021National Storage Affiliates Trust Celebrates 1,000 Store Milestone
BU
2021Truist Securities Adjusts National Storage Affiliates Trust's Price Target to $61 from ..
MT
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts National Storage Affiliates Trust's Price Target to $57 from $54..
MT
2021National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Third Increase in Quarterly Common Dividend..
BU
2021National Storage Affiliates Trust Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter..
CI
2021National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Signing of $450 Million Debt Private Placem..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 572 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 650 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 75,5x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 6 019 M 6 019 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 924
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 67,61 $
Average target price 68,77 $
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David G. Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-2.30%6 019
PUBLIC STORAGE-2.54%64 010
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-2.27%29 669
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-4.39%11 963
CUBESMART-4.16%11 934
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC0.12%4 230