  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Storage Affiliates Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
44.58 USD   +1.85%
06:30aNational Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update March 2023
PU
03/01National Storage Affiliates Trust : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Resignation of Timothy Warren as Member of the Board of Trustees
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update March 2023

03/06/2023 | 06:30am EST
National Storage Affiliates Company Update

M a r c h 2 0 2 3

Forward-LookingStatements

and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended December 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018, September 30, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, June 30, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018, and March 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02.

Information in this presentation is as of December 31, 2022, except as otherwise noted.

2 | MARCH 2023

Contents

Self Storage Industry Overview

4

National Storage Affiliates Company Overview

8

Consistent Growth

17

Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy

20

Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth

27

ESG Overview

30

Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology)

34

3 | MARCH 2023

Self Storage Industry

Overview

Highly Fragmented Industry: Consolidation Opportunity

  • Highly fragmented sector
    • ~51,000(1) self storage properties in the U.S.
  • NSA PRO growth primarily targets top private operators with 20 or more institutional quality properties in the top 100 MSAs
    • Top 100 operators, excluding public REITs and U-Haul, own and/or manage over 6,200 self storage properties

Self Storage Top Operator Market Share

70%

57%

60%

53%

48%

50%

40%

33%

31%

28%

32%

30%

17%

20%

10%

0%

Top 100

Top 50

Top 25

Top 5

by Number of Facilities

by Rentable SF

Market Share by # of Facilities

Large Private

Operators(2)

12%

All Other Public

Operators

19%

All Other

NSA

Private

Operators

2%

67%

  1. 2023 Self-Storage Almanac; excludes facilities where the primary business is something other than self storage.
  2. Represents Top 100 Operators, excluding public REITs and U-haul.

5 | MARCH 2023

Disclaimer

National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 11:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 853 M - -
Net income 2023 96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 465 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 55,0x
Yield 2023 5,09%
Capitalization 4 007 M 4 007 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,76x
EV / Sales 2024 8,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 155
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 44,58 $
Average target price 43,80 $
Spread / Average Target -1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David G. Cramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST23.42%4 007
PUBLIC STORAGE8.79%53 574
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.14.90%22 827
CUBESMART20.87%10 928
LIFE STORAGE, INC.29.31%10 815
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC4.10%2 619