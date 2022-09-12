Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Storage Affiliates Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
51.48 USD   +0.04%
05:00pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update September 2022
PU
08/25National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
08/25National Storage Affiliates Trust Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2022, Payable on September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust : Company Update September 2022

09/12/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Storage Affiliates Company Update

Se p t e mb e r 2 0 2 2

Forward-Looking Statements

and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward- looking statement.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are set forth in the Appendix attached hereto. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended March 31, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018, December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017, September 30, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017, and June 30, 2020, 2019, and 2018 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02.

Information in this presentation is as of June 30, 2022, except as otherwise noted.

2 | SEPTEMBER 2022

Contents

National Storage Affiliates Company Overview

4

Consistent Sector-Leading Results

11

Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy

15

Supply Update

20

Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth

22

ESG Strategy

25

Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology)

27

3 | SEPTEMBER 2022

National Storage Affiliates

Company Overview

NSA Snapshot as of June 30, 2022

420%

Total Shareholder Return

Since IPO in April 2015

$10.9B 1,076

Total Enterprise Value

Property Portfolio

Q2 2022 Performance

$115M

17.3%

95.1%

Wholly-Owned Acquisitions

Y-O-Y Same Store NOI

Same Store Avg. Occupancy

In Q2 2022

Growth In Q2 2022

In Q2 2022

45%

29.1%

14.6%

Y-O-Y Growth In Q2 2022

Y-O-Y Core FFO/Share Growth

Y-O-Y Same Store Revenue

Dividend Rate

In Q2 2022

Growth In Q2 2022

Well Diversified;

Located in

42

States +

Puerto Rico

Unique

Structure with

Participating

Regional

Operators

("PROs")

Leading owner and operator of self storage facilities in the U.S.

5 | SEPTEMBER 2022

Disclaimer

National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 20:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
05:00pNATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update September 2022
PU
08/25National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends
BU
08/25National Storage Affiliates Trust Declares Regular Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter ..
CI
08/19Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on 14 Real Estate Companies
MT
08/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on National Storage Affiliates Trust to $62 From $5..
MT
08/04NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : National Storage Affiliates Trust, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03NATIONAL STORAGE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/03National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and S..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 787 M - -
Net income 2022 93,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 83,0x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 4 721 M 4 721 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Duration : Period :
National Storage Affiliates Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 51,46 $
Average target price 61,05 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David G. Cramer President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST-25.64%4 721
PUBLIC STORAGE-9.45%59 537
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.-10.97%27 030
LIFE STORAGE, INC.-16.11%10 828
CUBESMART-17.43%10 547
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC-26.83%2 648