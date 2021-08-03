National Storage Affiliates Trust : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release dated August 3, 2021 (Form 8-K) 08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields



Page 1 Earnings Release 7 Consolidated Statements of Operations 8 Consolidated Balance Sheets 9 Schedule 1 - Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations 11 Schedule 2 - Other Non-GAAP Financial Measurements 12 Schedule 3 - Portfolio Summary 14 Schedule 4 - Debt and Equity Capitalization 16 Schedule 5 - Summarized Information for Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures 17 Schedule 6 - Same Store Performance Summary By State 21 Schedule 7 - Same Store Performance Summary By MSA 25 Schedule 8 - Same Store Operating Data - Trailing Five Quarters 26 Schedule 9 - Reconciliation of Same Store Data and Net Operating Income to Net Income 27 Schedule 10 - Selected Financial Information 28 Glossary Table of Contents



August 3, 2021 National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021Results GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - National Storage Affiliates Trust ('NSA' or the 'Company') (NYSE: NSA) today reported the Company's second quarter 2021 results. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights •Reported net income of $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 100.6% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.10 for the second quarter of 2020. •Reported core funds from operations ('Core FFO') of $59.7 million, or $0.55 per share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 34.1% per share compared to the second quarter of 2020. •Reported an increase in same store net operating income ('NOI') of 21.5% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, driven by a 16.3% increase in same store total revenues partially offset by an increase of 4.3% in same store property operating expenses. •Reported same store period-end occupancy of 96.7% as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 720 basis points compared to June 30, 2020. •Received approximately $103.7 million of net proceeds from the sale of 2,390,000 common shares under the Company's at the market ('ATM') program during the second quarter of 2021. •Issued the previously announced $55.0 million of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2033 in a private placement to certain institutional investors on May 26, 2021. •Acquired 20 wholly-owned self storage properties for $269.4 million during the second quarter of 2021. Consideration for these acquisitions included the issuance of $24.1 million of OP equity. Highlights Subsequent to Quarter-End •Acquired seven wholly-owned self storage properties for approximately $68.6 million. •Completed an underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares resulting in net proceeds of approximately $497.4 million. •Issued the previously announced $35.0 million of 2.16% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2026 and $90.0 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2031 on July 26, 2021 in a private placement to certain institutional investors. •Entered into an agreement on July 9, 2021 with a single lender for an $88.0 million interest-only secured debt financing that matures in July 2028 and has a fixed interest rate of 2.77%. •Received commitments in July 2021 from a syndicated group of lenders to increase the total borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility with the addition of a $100.0 million 5.5-year term loan tranche E. Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, '2021 continues to be an exceptional year for NSA on all fronts, delivering growth in second quarter same store NOI of 21.5% and investing nearly $270 million in the acquisition of 20 self storage properties. Our operational results and outlook for the remainder of 2021 give us the confidence to raise our 2021 guidance for Core FFO per share growth to 24.3% at the midpoint and increase our expected range of total acquisitions to be well over $1.0 billion. We've also taken several steps recently to further strengthen our balance sheet and maintain ample liquidity to fund NSA's outsized growth.'

1 Financial Results ($ in thousands, except per share and unit data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Growth 2021 2020 Growth Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 100.6 % $ 63,310 $ 33,550 88.7 % Funds From Operations ('FFO')(1) $ 59,603 $ 41,009 45.3 % $ 110,510 $ 77,287 43.0 % Add back acquisition costs 118 252 (53.2) % 410 1,085 (62.2) % Core FFO(1) $ 59,721 $ 41,261 44.7 % $ 110,920 $ 78,372 41.5 % Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.10 230.0 % $ 0.58 $ 0.16 (262.5) % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 150.0 % $ 0.44 $ 0.16 (175.0) % FFO per share and unit(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.41 34.1 % $ 1.03 $ 0.80 28.8 % Core FFO per share and unit(1) $ 0.55 $ 0.41 34.1 % $ 1.04 $ 0.81 28.4 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO and NOI, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information. Net income increased $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 ('year-to-date') as compared to the same periods in 2020. These increases resulted primarily from additional NOI generated from the 80 self storage properties acquired between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and same store NOI growth, partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization. The increases in FFO and Core FFO for the second quarter of 2021 and year-to-date were primarily the result of incremental NOI from properties acquired between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and same store NOI growth, partially offset by increases in subordinated performance unit distributions. Same Store Operating Results (560 Stores) ($ in thousands, except per square foot data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Growth 2021 2020 Growth Total revenues $ 107,382 $ 92,327 16.3 % $ 208,899 $ 186,201 12.2 % Property operating expenses 28,859 27,676 4.3 % 57,692 56,337 2.4 % Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 78,523 $ 64,651 21.5 % $ 151,207 $ 129,864 16.4 % NOI Margin 73.1 % 70.0 % 3.1 % 72.4 % 69.7 % 2.7 % Average Occupancy 95.4 % 87.8 % 7.6 % 94.0 % 87.4 % 6.6 % Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot $ 12.78 $ 11.97 6.8 % $ 12.62 $ 12.12 4.1 % Year-over-year same store total revenues increased 16.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 12.2% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increase for the second quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a 760 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 6.8% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot. The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by a 660 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 4.1% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot. Markets which generated above portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Portland, Phoenix, Sarasota and Las Vegas. Markets which generated below portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Tulsa. Year-over-year same store property operating expenses increased 4.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.4% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increases primarily resulted from increases in 2 personnel expense, property taxes and repairs and maintenance expense offset by decreases in marketing expense. Investment Activity During the second quarter, NSA invested approximately $269.4 million in the acquisition of 20 self storage properties consisting of approximately 1.7 million rentable square feet configured in approximately 13,700 storage units. Total consideration for these acquisitions included approximately $243.6 million of net cash, the issuance of approximately $9.3 million of OP units and $14.8 million of subordinated performance units and the assumption of approximately $1.7 million of other liabilities. Balance Sheet On April 8, 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed the issuer credit rating of the Company's operating partnership at BBB and revised its outlook to Positive from Stable. During the second quarter, the Company entered into agreements to increase the aggregate capacity of its ATM program to $400.0 million and received approximately $103.7 million of net proceeds from the sale of 2,390,000 common shares under the ATM program, which included the issuance of common shares prior to the increase in the aggregate capacity of the ATM program. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received approximately $40.0 million of net proceeds from the sale of 782,000 common shares under the ATM program. The Company used the net proceeds for self storage property acquisitions and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit. As of August 3, 2021, the Company has approximately $308.0 million of capacity remaining under its ATM program. On May 3, 2021, the Company's operating partnership entered into an agreement to issue $180.0 million of senior unsecured notes, comprised of $35.0 million of 2.16% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2026 (the '2026 Notes'), $90.0 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2031 (the 'May 2031 Notes') and $55.0 million of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2033 (the '2033 Notes'). On May 26, 2021 the operating partnership issued the 2033 Notes and on July 26, 2021 the operating partnership issued the 2026 Notes and the May 2031 Notes. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes. On July 9, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with a single lender for an $88.0 million debt financing secured by a first lien on eight of the Company's self storage properties. This interest-only loan matures in July 2028 and has a fixed interest rate of 2.77%. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit. In July 2021, NSA completed an underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares, including 1,320,000 common shares sold upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional common shares. The shares were issued at a price of $51.25 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $497.4 million. The Company used or expects to use the proceeds for self storage property acquisitions, general corporate purposes and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit. NSA received commitments in July 2021 from a syndicated group of lenders to partially exercise the expansion option under its credit facility by adding an additional $100.0 million 5.5-year term loan tranche E. The tranche E term loan is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021 and mature in early 2027. The Company plans to use the proceeds for self storage property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. Common Share Dividends On May 27, 2021, NSA's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, representing a 15.2% increase from the second quarter 2020. The second quarter 2021 dividend was paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021. 3 2021 Guidance The following table outlines NSA's updated and prior FFO guidance estimates and related assumptions for the year ended December 31, 2021: Current Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Prior Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Actual Results for Full Year 2020 Low High Low High Core FFO per share(1) $2.11 $2.14 $1.89 $1.93 $1.71 Same store operations Total revenue growth 11.75% 12.75% 5.5% 6.5% 1.7% Property operating expenses growth 2.5% 3.5% 3.5% 4.5% 0.5% NOI growth 15.0% 17.0% 6.0% 8.0% 2.2% General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses (excluding equity-based compensation), in millions $45.0 $46.0 $42.0 $44.0 $39.3 Equity-based compensation, in millions $5.5 $6.0 $5.5 $6.0 $4.3 Management fees and other revenue, in millions $24.0 $25.0 $22.0 $23.0 $23.0 Core FFO from unconsolidated real estate ventures, in millions $19.0 $20.0 $17.0 $18.0 $15.6 Subordinated performance unit distributions, in millions $43.0 $45.0 $37.0 $39.0 $29.7 Acquisitions of self storage properties, in millions $1,100.0 $1,300.0 $500.0 $650.0 $543.3 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings (loss) per share - diluted to estimated Core FFO per share and unit: Current Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Prior Ranges for

Full Year 2021 Low High Low High Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $0.94 $1.03 $0.75 $0.85 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares and GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method 0.15 0.06 0.13 0.03 Add real estate depreciation and amortization, including NSA's share of unconsolidated venture real estate depreciation and amortization 1.39 1.43 1.34 1.39 FFO attributable to subordinated unitholders (0.38) (0.40) (0.34) (0.36) Add acquisition costs and NSA's share of unconsolidated real estate venture acquisition costs 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 Core FFO per share and unit $2.11 $2.14 $1.89 $1.93 Supplemental Financial Information The full text of this earnings release and supplemental financial information, including certain financial information referenced in this release, are available on NSA's website at http://ir.nationalstorageaffiliates.com/quarterly-reporting and as exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the SEC on August 3, 2021. 4 Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Glossary This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentations of FFO, Core FFO and NOI in this press release are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, NSA's method of calculating these measures may be different from methods used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. These measures, and other words and phrases used herein, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information. Quarterly Teleconference and Webcast The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. At the conclusion of the call, management will accept questions from certified financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to a webcast of the call by accessing the link found on the Company's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Conference Call and Webcast: Date/Time: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 1:00pm ET Webcast available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com Domestic (Toll Free US & Canada): 877.407.9711 International: 412.902.1014 Replay: Domestic (Toll Free US & Canada): 877.660.6853 International: 201.612.7415 Conference ID: 13692161 A replay of the call will be available for one week through Wednesday, August 11, 2021. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Upcoming Industry Conferences NSA management is scheduled to participate in the virtual BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference, September 21 - 22, 2021 and the virtual Evercore 7th Annual Storage Symposium on September 28, 2021.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 864 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 55.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. 5 NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. Changes in any circumstances may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. When used in this release, the words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'continue,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'may' or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: market trends in the Company's industry, interest rates, the debt and lending markets or the general economy; the Company's business and investment strategy; the acquisition of properties, including those under contract and the Company's ability to execute on its acquisition pipeline; the timing of acquisitions under contract; the internalization of retiring participating regional operators ('PROs') into the Company; negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent; and the Company's guidance estimates for the year ended December 31, 2021. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Contact: National Storage Affiliates Trust Investor/Media Relations George Hoglund, CFA Vice President - Investor Relations 720.630.2160 ghoglund@nsareit.net 6 National Storage Affiliates Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 127,310 $ 95,302 $ 240,437 $ 190,704 Other property-related revenue 4,829 3,418 8,966 6,789 Management fees and other revenue 6,107 5,697 11,835 11,146 Total revenue 138,246 104,417 261,238 208,639 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 36,654 30,257 71,258 60,849 General and administrative expenses 12,450 10,329 23,688 21,423 Depreciation and amortization 36,051 29,309 68,475 58,414 Other 310 462 707 851 Total operating expenses 85,465 70,357 164,128 141,537 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (17,339) (15,513) (34,131) (31,141) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate ventures 1,174 52 1,933 (288) Acquisition costs (118) (252) (410) (1,085) Non-operating expense (148) (317) (321) (509) Other expense (16,431) (16,030) (32,929) (33,023) Income before income taxes 36,350 18,030 64,181 34,079 Income tax expense (675) (243) (871) (529) Net income 35,675 17,787 63,310 33,550 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,957) (7,365) (13,754) (16,480) Net income attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust 28,718 10,422 49,556 17,070 Distributions to preferred shareholders (3,276) (3,274) (6,551) (6,547) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 25,442 $ 7,148 $ 43,005 $ 10,523 Earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ 0.58 $ 0.16 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 76,712 68,210 74,267 64,004 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 129,578 68,210 126,396 64,004

7 National Storage Affiliates Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Real estate Self storage properties $ 4,077,016 $ 3,639,192 Less accumulated depreciation (504,498) (443,623) Self storage properties, net 3,572,518 3,195,569 Cash and cash equivalents 22,410 18,723 Restricted cash 3,565 2,978 Debt issuance costs, net 2,113 2,496 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 195,567 202,533 Other assets, net 72,399 68,149 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,674 23,129 Total assets $ 3,891,246 $ 3,513,577 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Debt financing $ 2,058,573 $ 1,916,971 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 48,058 47,043 Interest rate swap liabilities 53,638 77,918 Operating lease liabilities 24,379 24,756 Deferred revenue 19,072 16,414 Total liabilities 2,203,720 2,083,102 Equity Preferred shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 50,000,000 authorized, 8,736,719 and 8,732,719 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at liquidation preference 218,418 218,318 Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 250,000,000 shares authorized, 77,708,831 and 71,293,117 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 777 713 Additional paid-in capital 1,244,269 1,050,714 Distributions in excess of earnings (263,117) (251,704) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,046) (49,084) Total shareholders' equity 1,167,301 968,957 Noncontrolling interests 520,225 461,518 Total equity 1,687,526 1,430,475 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,891,246 $ 3,513,577 (unaudited)

8 Supplemental Schedule 1 Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550 Add (subtract): Real estate depreciation and amortization 35,698 28,955 67,768 57,719 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 3,840 3,811 7,721 7,598 Mark-to-market changes in value on equity securities - - - 142 Distributions to preferred shareholders and unitholders (3,517) (3,514) (7,034) (7,028) FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders(1) (12,093) (6,030) (21,255) (14,694) FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders 59,603 41,009 110,510 77,287 Add: Acquisition costs 118 252 410 1,085 Core FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders $ 59,721 $ 41,261 $ 110,920 $ 78,372 Weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO:(2) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 76,712 68,210 74,267 64,004 Weighted average restricted common shares outstanding 33 34 29 29 Weighted average effect of forward offering agreement(3) - - 199 - Weighted average OP units outstanding 29,963 29,720 29,858 30,215 Weighted average DownREIT OP unit equivalents outstanding 1,925 1,925 1,925 1,887 Weighted average LTIP units outstanding 536 534 561 576 Total weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO 109,169 100,423 106,839 96,711 FFO per share and unit $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.03 $ 0.80 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.04 $ 0.81 (1) Amounts represent distributions declared for subordinated performance unitholders and DownREIT subordinated performance unitholders for the periods presented. (2) NSA combines OP units and DownREIT OP units with common shares because, after the applicable lock-out periods, OP units in the Company's operating partnership are redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for common shares on a one-for-one basis and DownREIT OP units are also redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for OP units in the Company's operating partnership on a one-for-one basis, subject to certain adjustments in each case. Subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units and LTIP units may also, under certain circumstances, be convertible into or exchangeable for common shares (or other units that are convertible into or exchangeable for common shares). See footnote(4) for additional discussion of subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units, and LTIP units in the calculation of FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. (3) Represents the dilutive effect of the forward offering from the application of the treasury stock method. 9 Supplemental Schedule 1 (continued) Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted to FFO and Core FFO Per Share and Unit Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.16 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares(4) 0.04 (0.03) 0.09 (0.06) Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method(5) - 0.07 - 0.17 Add real estate depreciation and amortization 0.33 0.29 0.63 0.60 Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 0.04 0.04 0.07 0.08 FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders (0.11) (0.06) (0.20) (0.15) FFO per share and unit 0.55 0.41 1.03 0.80 Add acquisition costs - - 0.01 0.01 Core FFO per share and unit $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.04 $ 0.81 (4) Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared. (5) Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions, and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote(4).

10 Supplemental Schedule 2 Other Non-GAAP Financial Measurements (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Net Operating Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550 (Subtract) add: Management fees and other revenue (6,107) (5,697) (11,835) (11,146) General and administrative expenses 12,450 10,329 23,688 21,423 Other 310 462 707 851 Depreciation and amortization 36,051 29,309 68,475 58,414 Interest expense 17,339 15,513 34,131 31,141 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real estate ventures (1,174) (52) (1,933) 288 Acquisition costs 118 252 410 1,085 Income tax expense 675 243 871 529 Non-operating expense 148 317 321 509 Net Operating Income $ 95,485 $ 68,463 $ 178,145 $ 136,644 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 35,675 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550 Add: Depreciation and amortization 36,051 29,309 68,475 58,414 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization 3,840 3,811 7,721 7,598 Interest expense 17,339 15,513 34,131 31,141 Income tax expense 675 243 871 529 EBITDA 93,580 66,663 174,508 131,232 Add (subtract): Acquisition costs 118 252 410 1,085 Equity-based compensation expense 1,348 1,151 2,634 1,925 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,046 $ 68,066 $ 177,552 $ 134,242

11 Supplemental Schedule 3 Portfolio Summary As of June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Wholly-Owned Store Data by State (Consolidated) Total Operated Store Data by State (Consolidated & Unconsolidated) State/Territories Stores Units Rentable Square Feet Occupancy at Period End State/Territories Stores Units Rentable Square Feet Occupancy at Period End Texas 120 50,516 7,198,828 96.1 % Texas 124 52,841 7,476,117 96.0 % California 84 50,211 6,288,782 98.0 % California 96 56,851 7,068,549 98.0 % Oregon 64 25,592 3,252,220 95.1 % Florida 79 47,237 5,194,572 96.3 % Florida 52 32,133 3,479,684 96.3 % Oregon 64 25,592 3,252,220 95.1 % Georgia 52 23,018 3,113,239 96.5 % Georgia 63 29,151 3,985,471 96.6 % North Carolina 34 15,744 1,952,945 98.4 % Oklahoma 39 17,615 2,449,347 96.1 % Arizona 33 17,871 2,061,564 96.1 % Arizona 35 18,868 2,171,544 96.1 % Oklahoma 33 15,293 2,142,332 96.1 % North Carolina 34 15,744 1,952,945 98.4 % Louisiana 26 12,322 1,535,582 92.4 % Louisiana 26 12,322 1,535,582 92.4 % Colorado 18 7,810 975,131 96.0 % Michigan 24 15,612 1,979,423 96.2 % Kansas 18 6,351 885,440 97.1 % Ohio 23 13,442 1,630,944 93.7 % Indiana 16 8,740 1,133,820 97.1 % New Jersey 20 13,259 1,580,140 97.5 % Washington 16 5,396 717,813 93.0 % Colorado 18 7,810 975,131 96.0 % Puerto Rico 14 12,376 1,337,011 97.9 % Kansas 18 6,351 885,440 97.1 % Nevada 13 6,722 843,396 97.7 % Nevada 17 8,339 1,095,778 98.0 % New Hampshire 13 5,754 715,366 95.8 % Indiana 16 8,740 1,133,820 97.1 % Pennsylvania 11 5,410 635,881 94.8 % Washington 16 5,396 717,813 93.0 % Missouri 10 4,514 586,294 86.5 % Alabama 15 6,282 937,583 96.0 % Ohio 9 4,050 506,398 94.5 % Puerto Rico 14 12,376 1,337,011 97.9 % Other(1) 51 24,509 3,141,816 95.7 % Pennsylvania 14 7,044 796,651 95.3 % Total 687 334,332 42,503,542 96.2 % Massachusetts 13 8,198 942,449 95.0 % New Hampshire 13 5,754 715,366 95.8 % Other(2) 83 43,366 5,401,053 93.9 % Total 864 438,190 55,214,949 96.1 %

(1) Other states and territories in NSA's owned portfolio as of June 30, 2021 include Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. (2) Other states and territories in NSA's operated portfolio as of June 30, 2021 include Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. 12 Supplemental Schedule 3 (continued) Portfolio Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 Acquisition Activity Self Storage Properties Acquired During the Quarter Ended: Summary of Investment Stores Units Rentable Square Feet Cash and Acquisition Costs Value of OP Equity Other Liabilities Total March 31, 2021 23 11,313 1,510,111 $ 141,928 $ 22,897 $ 1,138 $ 165,963 June 30, 2021 20 13,736 1,702,137 243,580 24,102 1,711 269,393 Total Acquisitions(3) 43 25,049 3,212,248 $ 385,508 $ 46,999 $ 2,849 $ 435,356

(3) NSA acquired self storage properties located in Arizona (1), California (2), Colorado (2), Florida (3), Georgia (6), Illinois (3), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (1), Minnesota (1), New Hampshire (2), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (3), Puerto Rico (8), Tennessee (1), Texas (5) and Virginia (1).

13 Supplemental Schedule 4 Debt and Equity Capitalization BBB Rated As of June 30, 2021 (with Positive Outlook) (unaudited) by Kroll Bond Rating Agency Debt Summary (dollars in thousands) Effective Interest Rate(1) Basis of Rate Maturity Date 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter Total Credit Facility: Revolving line of credit 1.40% Variable(2) January 2024 $ - $ - $ - $ 265,500 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 265,500 Term loan - Tranche A 3.74% Swapped To Fixed January 2023 - - 125,000 - - - - - 125,000 Term loan - Tranche B 2.91% Swapped To Fixed July 2024 - - - 250,000 - - - - 250,000 Term loan - Tranche C 2.91% Swapped To Fixed January 2025 - - - - 225,000 - - - 225,000 Term loan - Tranche D 3.57% Swapped To Fixed July 2026 - - - - - 175,000 - - 175,000 Term loan facility - 2023 2.83% Swapped To Fixed June 2023 - - 175,000 - - - - - 175,000 Term loan facility - 2028 4.62% Swapped To Fixed December 2028 - - - - - - - 75,000 75,000 Term loan facility - 2029 4.27% Swapped To Fixed April 2029 - - - - - - - 100,000 100,000 2029 Senior Unsecured Notes 3.98% Fixed August 2029 - - - - - - - 100,000 100,000 2030 Senior Unsecured Notes 2.99% Fixed August 2030 - - - - - - - 150,000 150,000 August 2031 Senior Unsecured Notes 4.08% Fixed August 2031 - - - - - - - 50,000 50,000 2032 Senior Unsecured Notes 3.09% Fixed August 2032 - - - - - - - 100,000 100,000 2033 Senior Unsecured Notes 3.10% Fixed May 2033 - - - - - - - 55,000 55,000 Fixed rate mortgages payable 4.24% Fixed April 2023 - October 2031 - - 78,414 20,156 - - 84,900 34,571 218,041 Total Principal/Weighted Average 3.19% 5.1 years $ - $ - $ 378,414 $ 535,656 $ 225,000 $ 175,000 $ 84,900 $ 664,571 $ 2,063,541 Unamortized debt issuance costs and debt premium, net (4,968) Total Debt $ 2,058,573 Debt Ratios Covenant Amount Net Debt to Annualized Current Quarter Adjusted EBITDA n/a 5.4x Trailing Twelve Month Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio > 1.5x 3.6x Total Leverage Ratio 40.5% (1) Effective interest rate incorporates the stated rate plus the impact of interest rate cash flow hedges and discount and premium amortization, if applicable. (2) For the $500 million revolving line of credit, the effective interest rate is calculated based on one month LIBOR plus an applicable margin of 1.30% and excludes fees which range from 0.15% to 0.20% for unused borrowings. 14 Supplemental Schedule 4 (continued) Debt and Equity Capitalization As of June 30, 2021 (unaudited) Preferred Shares and Units Outstanding 6.000% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares of beneficial interest 8,736,719 6.000% Series A-1 cumulative redeemable preferred units 633,382 Common Shares and Units Outstanding If Converted Common shares of beneficial interest 77,666,115 77,666,115 Restricted common shares 42,716 42,716 Total shares outstanding 77,708,831 77,708,831 Operating partnership units 30,069,539 30,069,539 DownREIT operating partnership unit equivalents 1,924,918 1,924,918 Total operating partnership units 31,994,457 31,994,457 Long-term incentive plan units(3) 525,468 525,468 Total shares and Class A equivalents outstanding 110,228,756 110,228,756 Subordinated performance units(4) 9,510,894 13,410,361 DownREIT subordinated performance unit equivalents(4) 4,337,111 6,115,327 Total subordinated partnership units 13,848,005 19,525,688 Total common shares and units outstanding 124,076,761 129,754,444

(3) Balances exclude 252,894 long-term incentive plan ('LTIP') units which only vest and participate in dividend distributions upon the future contribution of properties from the PROs or the completion of expansion projects. (4) If converted balance assumes that each subordinated performance unit (including each DownREIT subordinated performance unit) is convertible into OP units, notwithstanding the two-year lock-out period on conversions for certain series of subordinated performance units, and that each subordinated performance unit would on average convert on a hypothetical basis into an estimated 1.41 OP units based on historical financial information for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The hypothetical conversions are calculated by dividing the average cash available for distribution, or CAD, per subordinated performance unit by 110% of the CAD per OP unit over the same period. The Company anticipates that as CAD grows over time, the conversion ratio will also grow, including to levels that may exceed these amounts.

15 Supplemental Schedule 5 Summarized Information for Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Combined Balance Sheet Information Total Ventures at 100%(1) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Self storage properties, net $ 1,769,759 $ 1,799,522 Other assets 25,969 24,397 Total assets $ 1,795,728 $ 1,823,919 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt financing $ 1,000,916 $ 1,000,464 Other liabilities 20,951 21,612 Equity 773,861 801,843 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,795,728 $ 1,823,919 Combined Operating Information Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Total Ventures at 100%(1) NSA Proportionate Share (Ventures at 25%)(2) Total Ventures at 100%(1) NSA Proportionate Share (Ventures at 25%)(2) Total revenue $ 46,086 $ 11,522 $ 89,781 $ 22,445 Property operating expenses 12,523 3,131 24,311 6,078 Net operating income 33,563 8,391 65,470 16,367 Supervisory, administrative and other expenses (3,014) (754) (5,896) (1,474) Depreciation and amortization (15,360) (3,840) (30,882) (7,721) Interest expense (10,415) (2,604) (20,820) (5,205) Acquisition and other expenses (136) (34) (257) (64) Net income $ 4,638 $ 1,159 $ 7,615 $ 1,903 Add (subtract): Equity in earnings adjustments related to amortization of basis differences 15 30 Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization 3,840 7,721 Company's share of FFO and Core FFO from unconsolidated real estate ventures $ 5,014 $ 9,654

(1) Values represent entire unconsolidated real estate ventures at 100%, not NSA's proportionate share. NSA's ownership in each of the unconsolidated real estate ventures is 25%. (2) NSA's proportionate share of its unconsolidated real estate ventures is derived by applying NSA's 25% ownership interest to each line item in the GAAP financial statements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures to calculate NSA's share of that line item. NSA believes this information offers insights into the financial performance of the Company, although the presentation of such information, and its combination with NSA's consolidated results, may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of holding a noncontrolling interest in the unconsolidated real estate ventures. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures provide for the distribution of net cash flow to the unconsolidated real estate ventures' investors no less than monthly, generally in proportion to the investors' respective ownership interests, subject to a promoted distribution to NSA upon the achievement of certain performance benchmarks by the non-NSA investor.

16 Supplemental Schedule 6 Same Store Performance Summary By State (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total Revenue Property Operating Expenses Net Operating Income Net Operating Income Margin State Stores 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth California 81 $ 21,705 $ 18,864 15.1 % $ 5,298 $ 5,143 3.0 % $ 16,407 $ 13,721 19.6 % 75.6 % 72.7 % 2.9 % Texas 69 10,713 9,286 15.4 % 3,518 3,397 3.6 % 7,195 5,889 22.2 % 67.2 % 63.4 % 3.8 % Oregon 61 11,711 9,542 22.7 % 2,575 2,584 (0.3) % 9,136 6,958 31.3 % 78.0 % 72.9 % 5.1 % Florida 45 11,290 9,483 19.1 % 3,128 2,942 6.3 % 8,162 6,541 24.8 % 72.3 % 69.0 % 3.3 % Georgia 44 6,714 5,930 13.2 % 1,909 1,833 4.1 % 4,805 4,097 17.3 % 71.6 % 69.1 % 2.5 % North Carolina 33 5,526 4,902 12.7 % 1,405 1,380 1.8 % 4,121 3,522 17.0 % 74.6 % 71.8 % 2.8 % Arizona 31 6,529 5,528 18.1 % 1,667 1,606 3.8 % 4,862 3,922 24.0 % 74.5 % 70.9 % 3.6 % Oklahoma 30 4,121 3,702 11.3 % 1,137 1,090 4.3 % 2,984 2,612 14.2 % 72.4 % 70.6 % 1.8 % Louisiana 26 3,999 3,579 11.7 % 1,267 1,153 9.9 % 2,732 2,426 12.6 % 68.3 % 67.8 % 0.5 % Indiana 16 2,875 2,529 13.7 % 800 848 (5.7) % 2,075 1,681 23.4 % 72.2 % 66.5 % 5.7 % Kansas 16 2,397 2,151 11.4 % 799 775 3.1 % 1,598 1,376 16.1 % 66.7 % 64.0 % 2.7 % Washington 14 2,051 1,772 15.7 % 516 525 (1.7) % 1,535 1,247 23.1 % 74.8 % 70.4 % 4.4 % Nevada 13 2,686 2,210 21.5 % 625 594 5.2 % 2,061 1,616 27.5 % 76.7 % 73.1 % 3.6 % Colorado 11 1,926 1,702 13.2 % 609 563 8.2 % 1,317 1,139 15.6 % 68.4 % 66.9 % 1.5 % New Hampshire 10 1,925 1,621 18.8 % 534 508 5.1 % 1,391 1,113 25.0 % 72.3 % 68.7 % 3.6 % Other(1) 60 11,214 9,526 17.7 % 3,072 2,735 12.3 % 8,142 6,791 19.9 % 72.6 % 71.3 % 1.3 % Total/Weighted Average 560 $ 107,382 $ 92,327 16.3 % $ 28,859 $ 27,676 4.3 % $ 78,523 $ 64,651 21.5 % 73.1 % 70.0 % 3.1 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 496 $ 95,300 $ 82,231 15.9 % $ 25,486 $ 24,459 4.2 % $ 69,814 $ 57,772 20.8 % 73.3 % 70.3 % 3.0 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 434 $ 83,214 $ 71,795 15.9 % $ 22,249 $ 21,399 4.0 % $ 60,965 $ 50,396 21.0 % 73.3 % 70.2 % 3.1 %

(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.

17 Supplemental Schedule 6 (continued) Same Store Performance Summary By State (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Rentable Square Feet Occupancy at Period End Average Occupancy Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot State Units 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth California 48,216 6,059,193 98.0 % 91.3 % 6.7 % 97.5 % 89.8 % 7.7 % $ 14.00 $ 13.22 5.9 % Texas 28,350 4,065,983 96.8 % 88.9 % 7.9 % 95.4 % 87.3 % 8.1 % 10.70 10.18 5.1 % Oregon 24,497 3,105,370 95.2 % 86.2 % 9.0 % 93.4 % 83.0 % 10.4 % 15.78 14.49 8.9 % Florida 26,693 2,941,569 96.8 % 87.3 % 9.5 % 95.4 % 86.3 % 9.1 % 15.40 14.48 6.4 % Georgia 19,013 2,547,009 97.5 % 88.8 % 8.7 % 95.7 % 87.7 % 8.0 % 10.65 10.31 3.3 % North Carolina 15,355 1,885,404 98.5 % 93.3 % 5.2 % 97.5 % 91.6 % 5.9 % 11.58 10.92 6.0 % Arizona 16,930 1,929,415 95.9 % 89.1 % 6.8 % 95.0 % 88.4 % 6.6 % 13.82 12.64 9.3 % Oklahoma 13,766 1,898,912 96.8 % 91.7 % 5.1 % 95.3 % 89.8 % 5.5 % 8.85 8.38 5.6 % Louisiana 12,322 1,535,582 92.4 % 84.3 % 8.1 % 90.3 % 83.7 % 6.6 % 11.24 10.86 3.5 % Indiana 8,740 1,133,820 97.1 % 93.1 % 4.0 % 96.4 % 90.8 % 5.6 % 10.25 9.55 7.3 % Kansas 5,671 752,114 96.9 % 92.1 % 4.8 % 95.1 % 90.6 % 4.5 % 12.57 11.65 7.9 % Washington 4,494 578,723 92.6 % 84.2 % 8.4 % 91.0 % 81.6 % 9.4 % 15.26 14.76 3.4 % Nevada 6,722 843,396 97.7 % 92.1 % 5.6 % 96.3 % 90.6 % 5.7 % 12.56 11.00 14.2 % Colorado 5,035 614,106 97.0 % 89.9 % 7.1 % 96.1 % 87.4 % 8.7 % 12.78 12.36 3.4 % New Hampshire 4,452 542,116 96.7 % 93.7 % 3.0 % 95.5 % 91.8 % 3.7 % 14.46 12.75 13.4 % Other(1) 28,358 3,526,325 96.5 % 89.1 % 7.4 % 94.9 % 87.5 % 7.4 % 12.91 11.99 7.7 % Total/Weighted Average 268,614 33,959,037 96.7 % 89.5 % 7.2 % 95.4 % 87.8 % 7.6 % $ 12.78 $ 11.97 6.8 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 238,409 30,070,796 96.8 % 89.8 % 7.0 % 95.5 % 88.1 % 7.4 % $ 12.78 $ 11.98 6.7 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 208,279 26,645,388 96.8 % 89.9 % 6.9 % 95.6 % 88.1 % 7.5 % $ 12.59 $ 11.81 6.6 %

(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.

18

Supplemental Schedule 6 Same Store Performance Summary By State (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total Revenue Property Operating Expenses Net Operating Income Net Operating Income Margin State Stores YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth California 81 $ 42,477 $ 38,085 11.5 % $ 10,728 $ 10,572 1.5 % $ 31,749 $ 27,513 15.4 % 74.7 % 72.2 % 2.5 % Texas 69 20,810 18,741 11.0 % 7,005 6,730 4.1 % 13,805 12,011 14.9 % 66.3 % 64.1 % 2.2 % Oregon 61 22,617 19,176 17.9 % 5,174 5,148 0.5 % 17,443 14,028 24.3 % 77.1 % 73.2 % 3.9 % Florida 45 21,949 19,239 14.1 % 6,112 5,910 3.4 % 15,837 13,329 18.8 % 72.2 % 69.3 % 2.9 % Georgia 44 12,975 11,981 8.3 % 3,875 3,788 2.3 % 9,100 8,193 11.1 % 70.1 % 68.4 % 1.7 % North Carolina 33 10,791 9,905 8.9 % 2,822 2,825 (0.1) % 7,969 7,080 12.6 % 73.8 % 71.5 % 2.3 % Arizona 31 12,720 11,085 14.7 % 3,316 3,183 4.2 % 9,404 7,902 19.0 % 73.9 % 71.3 % 2.6 % Oklahoma 30 8,053 7,421 8.5 % 2,269 2,275 (0.3) % 5,784 5,146 12.4 % 71.8 % 69.3 % 2.5 % Louisiana 26 7,781 7,208 7.9 % 2,469 2,313 6.7 % 5,312 4,895 8.5 % 68.3 % 67.9 % 0.4 % Indiana 16 5,592 5,069 10.3 % 1,645 1,644 0.1 % 3,947 3,425 15.2 % 70.6 % 67.6 % 3.0 % Kansas 16 4,634 4,301 7.7 % 1,629 1,564 4.2 % 3,005 2,737 9.8 % 64.8 % 63.6 % 1.2 % Washington 14 3,976 3,544 12.2 % 1,034 1,061 (2.5) % 2,942 2,483 18.5 % 74.0 % 70.1 % 3.9 % Nevada 13 5,218 4,554 14.6 % 1,261 1,253 0.6 % 3,957 3,301 19.9 % 75.8 % 72.5 % 3.3 % Colorado 11 3,727 3,405 9.5 % 1,174 1,121 4.7 % 2,553 2,284 11.8 % 68.5 % 67.1 % 1.4 % New Hampshire 10 3,762 3,257 15.5 % 1,133 1,075 5.4 % 2,629 2,182 20.5 % 69.9 % 67.0 % 2.9 % Other(1) 60 21,817 19,230 13.5 % 6,046 5,875 2.9 % 15,771 13,355 18.1 % 72.3 % 69.4 % 2.9 % Total/Weighted Average 560 $ 208,899 $ 186,201 12.2 % $ 57,692 $ 56,337 2.4 % $ 151,207 $ 129,864 16.4 % 72.4 % 69.7 % 2.7 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 496 $ 185,462 $ 165,957 11.8 % $ 50,878 $ 49,890 2.0 % $ 134,584 $ 116,067 16.0 % 72.6 % 69.9 % 2.7 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 434 $ 161,933 $ 144,970 11.7 % $ 44,590 $ 43,610 2.2 % $ 117,343 $ 101,360 15.8 % 72.5 % 69.9 % 2.6 %

(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.

19 Supplemental Schedule 6 (continued) Same Store Performance Summary By State (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Rentable Square Feet Occupancy at Period End Average Occupancy Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot State Units YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth California 48,216 6,059,193 98.0 % 91.3 % 6.7 % 96.8 % 89.4 % 7.4 % $ 13.78 $ 13.42 2.7 % Texas 28,350 4,065,983 96.8 % 88.9 % 7.9 % 93.5 % 87.1 % 6.4 % 10.59 10.27 3.1 % Oregon 24,497 3,105,370 95.2 % 86.2 % 9.0 % 91.6 % 82.0 % 9.6 % 15.57 14.74 5.6 % Florida 26,693 2,941,569 96.8 % 87.3 % 9.5 % 94.1 % 86.5 % 7.6 % 15.20 14.65 3.8 % Georgia 19,013 2,547,009 97.5 % 88.8 % 8.7 % 94.0 % 87.6 % 6.4 % 10.48 10.42 0.6 % North Carolina 15,355 1,885,404 98.5 % 93.3 % 5.2 % 96.1 % 91.1 % 5.0 % 11.47 11.10 3.3 % Arizona 16,930 1,929,415 95.9 % 89.1 % 6.8 % 93.7 % 87.9 % 5.8 % 13.67 12.74 7.3 % Oklahoma 13,766 1,898,912 96.8 % 91.7 % 5.1 % 94.1 % 88.9 % 5.2 % 8.75 8.50 2.9 % Louisiana 12,322 1,535,582 92.4 % 84.3 % 8.1 % 88.4 % 83.9 % 4.5 % 11.17 10.91 2.4 % Indiana 8,740 1,133,820 97.1 % 93.1 % 4.0 % 95.3 % 90.3 % 5.0 % 10.09 9.64 4.7 % Kansas 5,671 752,114 96.9 % 92.1 % 4.8 % 92.6 % 89.1 % 3.5 % 12.43 11.85 4.9 % Washington 4,494 578,723 92.6 % 84.2 % 8.4 % 89.7 % 80.8 % 8.9 % 14.99 14.90 0.6 % Nevada 6,722 843,396 97.7 % 92.1 % 5.6 % 95.3 % 90.4 % 4.9 % 12.33 11.36 8.5 % Colorado 5,035 614,106 97.0 % 89.9 % 7.1 % 94.2 % 86.2 % 8.0 % 12.60 12.56 0.3 % New Hampshire 4,452 542,116 96.7 % 93.7 % 3.0 % 94.8 % 91.0 % 3.8 % 14.25 12.94 10.1 % Other(1) 28,358 3,526,325 96.5 % 89.1 % 7.4 % 93.3 % 87.4 % 5.9 % 12.83 12.13 5.8 % Total/Weighted Average 268,614 33,959,037 96.7 % 89.5 % 7.2 % 94.0 % 87.4 % 6.6 % $ 12.62 $ 12.12 4.1 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 238,409 30,070,796 96.8 % 89.8 % 7.0 % 94.1 % 87.7 % 6.4 % $ 12.62 $ 12.15 3.9 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 208,279 26,645,388 96.8 % 89.9 % 6.9 % 94.2 % 87.8 % 6.4 % $ 12.42 $ 11.97 3.8 %

(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.

20 Supplemental Schedule 7 Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1) (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total Revenue Property Operating Expenses Net Operating Income Net Operating Income Margin MSA(1) Stores 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 47 $ 8,871 $ 7,485 18.5 % $ 1,979 $ 2,012 (1.6) % $ 6,892 $ 5,473 25.9 % 77.7 % 73.1 % 4.6 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 46 10,829 9,371 15.6 % 2,380 2,333 2.0 % 8,449 7,038 20.0 % 78.0 % 75.1 % 2.9 % Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 30 4,858 4,261 14.0 % 1,367 1,286 6.3 % 3,491 2,975 17.3 % 71.9 % 69.8 % 2.1 % Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 24 5,286 4,533 16.6 % 1,339 1,299 3.1 % 3,947 3,234 22.0 % 74.7 % 71.3 % 3.4 % Oklahoma City, OK 17 2,312 2,057 12.4 % 664 636 4.4 % 1,648 1,421 16.0 % 71.3 % 69.1 % 2.2 % Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 16 2,142 1,925 11.3 % 814 790 3.0 % 1,328 1,135 17.0 % 62.0 % 59.0 % 3.0 % Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 16 2,875 2,529 13.7 % 800 848 (5.7) % 2,075 1,681 23.4 % 72.2 % 66.5 % 5.7 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 14 5,387 4,745 13.5 % 1,322 1,303 1.5 % 4,065 3,442 18.1 % 75.5 % 72.5 % 3.0 % North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 13 3,596 2,958 21.6 % 957 886 8.0 % 2,639 2,072 27.4 % 73.4 % 70.0 % 3.4 % New Orleans-Metairie, LA 13 2,210 1,925 14.8 % 627 601 4.3 % 1,583 1,324 19.6 % 71.6 % 68.8 % 2.8 % Tulsa, OK 13 1,809 1,645 10.0 % 473 455 4.0 % 1,336 1,190 12.3 % 73.9 % 72.3 % 1.6 % Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 12 2,560 2,104 21.7 % 591 561 5.3 % 1,969 1,543 27.6 % 76.9 % 73.3 % 3.6 % Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 11 1,918 1,634 17.4 % 681 660 3.2 % 1,237 974 27.0 % 64.5 % 59.6 % 4.9 % Kansas City, MO-KS 11 1,826 1,584 15.3 % 624 601 3.8 % 1,202 983 22.3 % 65.8 % 62.1 % 3.7 % Other MSAs 277 50,903 43,571 16.8 % 14,241 13,405 6.2 % 36,662 30,166 21.5 % 72.0 % 69.2 % 2.8 % Total/Weighted Average 560 $ 107,382 $ 92,327 16.3 % $ 28,859 $ 27,676 4.3 % $ 78,523 $ 64,651 21.5 % 73.1 % 70.0 % 3.1 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 496 $ 95,300 $ 82,231 15.9 % $ 25,486 $ 24,459 4.2 % $ 69,814 $ 57,772 20.8 % 73.3 % 70.3 % 3.0 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 434 $ 83,214 $ 71,795 15.9 % $ 22,249 $ 21,399 4.0 % $ 60,965 $ 50,396 21.0 % 73.3 % 70.2 % 3.1 %

(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019. 21 Supplemental Schedule 7 (continued) Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1) (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Rentable Square Feet Occupancy at Period End Average Occupancy Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot MSA(1) Units 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth 2Q 2021 2Q 2020 Growth Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 18,207 2,226,969 93.3 % 85.2 % 8.1 % 91.6 % 82.6 % 9.0 % $ 17.07 $ 15.99 6.8 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 24,488 3,281,707 98.6 % 92.6 % 6.0 % 98.5 % 91.2 % 7.3 % 12.69 11.86 7.0 % Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 13,430 1,822,502 97.6 % 88.5 % 9.1 % 95.9 % 87.2 % 8.7 % 10.73 10.40 3.2 % Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 13,814 1,563,925 95.3 % 88.0 % 7.3 % 94.5 % 87.9 % 6.6 % 13.86 12.81 8.2 % Oklahoma City, OK 7,648 1,083,942 98.2 % 93.4 % 4.8 % 96.5 % 91.1 % 5.4 % 8.59 8.02 7.1 % Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 5,760 770,312 95.7 % 88.7 % 7.0 % 94.6 % 87.6 % 7.0 % 11.40 11.18 2.0 % Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 8,740 1,133,820 97.1 % 93.1 % 4.0 % 96.4 % 90.8 % 5.6 % 10.25 9.55 7.3 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 9,750 1,063,400 96.6 % 86.9 % 9.7 % 95.8 % 86.4 % 9.4 % 20.17 19.74 2.2 % North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 8,520 838,362 97.4 % 85.5 % 11.9 % 95.9 % 84.5 % 11.4 % 17.01 16.07 5.8 % New Orleans-Metairie, LA 6,537 757,548 91.3 % 82.0 % 9.3 % 88.8 % 82.0 % 6.8 % 12.78 12.02 6.3 % Tulsa, OK 6,118 814,970 94.9 % 89.4 % 5.5 % 93.7 % 88.2 % 5.5 % 9.19 8.87 3.6 % Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 6,541 805,041 97.8 % 92.0 % 5.8 % 96.3 % 90.5 % 5.8 % 12.52 10.98 14.0 % Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 4,623 738,906 96.2 % 87.6 % 8.6 % 95.2 % 86.1 % 9.1 % 10.39 9.79 6.1 % Kansas City, MO-KS 4,000 540,004 97.1 % 92.6 % 4.5 % 95.5 % 90.0 % 5.5 % 13.25 11.92 11.2 % Other MSAs 130,438 16,517,629 97.0 % 89.8 % 7.2 % 95.5 % 87.9 % 7.6 % 12.47 11.65 7.0 % Total/Weighted Average 268,614 33,959,037 96.7 % 89.5 % 7.2 % 95.4 % 87.8 % 7.6 % $ 12.78 $ 11.97 6.8 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 238,409 30,070,796 96.8 % 89.8 % 7.0 % 95.5 % 88.1 % 7.4 % $ 12.78 $ 11.98 6.7 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 208,279 26,645,388 96.8 % 89.9 % 6.9 % 95.6 % 88.1 % 7.5 % $ 12.59 $ 11.81 6.6 %

(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.

22

Supplemental Schedule 7 Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1) (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total Revenue Property Operating Expenses Net Operating Income Net Operating Income Margin MSA(1) Stores YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 47 $ 17,231 $ 15,080 14.3 % $ 3,993 $ 4,035 (1.0) % $ 13,238 $ 11,045 19.9 % 76.8 % 73.2 % 3.6 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 46 21,217 18,900 12.3 % 4,839 4,791 1.0 % 16,378 14,109 16.1 % 77.2 % 74.7 % 2.5 % Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 30 9,368 8,628 8.6 % 2,752 2,694 2.2 % 6,616 5,934 11.5 % 70.6 % 68.8 % 1.8 % Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 24 10,323 9,107 13.4 % 2,674 2,575 3.8 % 7,649 6,532 17.1 % 74.1 % 71.7 % 2.4 % Oklahoma City, OK 17 4,513 4,102 10.0 % 1,319 1,312 0.5 % 3,194 2,790 14.5 % 70.8 % 68.0 % 2.8 % Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 16 4,160 3,919 6.1 % 1,612 1,581 2.0 % 2,548 2,338 9.0 % 61.3 % 59.7 % 1.6 % Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 16 5,592 5,069 10.3 % 1,645 1,644 0.1 % 3,947 3,425 15.2 % 70.6 % 67.6 % 3.0 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 14 10,583 9,667 9.5 % 2,687 2,686 - 7,896 6,981 13.1 % 74.6 % 72.2 % 2.4 % North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 13 6,989 5,994 16.6 % 1,894 1,792 5.7 % 5,095 4,202 21.3 % 72.9 % 70.1 % 2.8 % New Orleans-Metairie, LA 13 4,298 3,869 11.1 % 1,235 1,178 4.8 % 3,063 2,691 13.8 % 71.3 % 69.6 % 1.7 % Tulsa, OK 13 3,540 3,319 6.7 % 950 964 (1.5) % 2,590 2,355 10.0 % 73.2 % 71.0 % 2.2 % Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 12 4,968 4,342 14.4 % 1,194 1,190 0.3 % 3,774 3,152 19.7 % 76.0 % 72.6 % 3.4 % Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 11 3,730 3,278 13.8 % 1,358 1,280 6.1 % 2,372 1,998 18.7 % 63.6 % 61.0 % 2.6 % Kansas City, MO-KS 11 3,516 3,145 11.8 % 1,260 1,225 2.9 % 2,256 1,920 17.5 % 64.2 % 61.0 % 3.2 % Other MSAs 277 98,871 87,782 12.6 % 28,280 27,390 3.2 % 70,591 60,392 16.9 % 71.4 % 68.8 % 2.6 % Total/Weighted Average 560 $ 208,899 $ 186,201 12.2 % $ 57,692 $ 56,337 2.4 % $ 151,207 $ 129,864 16.4 % 72.4 % 69.7 % 2.7 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 496 $ 185,462 $ 165,957 11.8 % $ 50,878 $ 49,890 2.0 % $ 134,584 $ 116,067 16.0 % 72.6 % 69.9 % 2.7 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 434 $ 161,933 $ 144,970 11.7 % $ 44,590 $ 43,610 2.2 % $ 117,343 $ 101,360 15.8 % 72.5 % 69.9 % 2.6 %

(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019. 23 Supplemental Schedule 7 (continued) Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1) (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Rentable Square Feet Occupancy at Period End Average Occupancy Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot MSA(1) Units YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Growth Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 18,207 2,226,969 93.3 % 85.2 % 8.1 % 90.0 % 81.9 % 8.1 % $ 16.88 $ 16.26 3.8 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 24,488 3,281,707 98.6 % 92.6 % 6.0 % 98.0 % 90.6 % 7.4 % 12.48 12.04 3.7 % Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA 13,430 1,822,502 97.6 % 88.5 % 9.1 % 94.2 % 87.2 % 7.0 % 10.54 10.52 0.2 % Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ 13,814 1,563,925 95.3 % 88.0 % 7.3 % 93.2 % 87.4 % 5.8 % 13.74 12.93 6.3 % Oklahoma City, OK 7,648 1,083,942 98.2 % 93.4 % 4.8 % 95.3 % 89.7 % 5.6 % 8.49 8.14 4.3 % Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 5,760 770,312 95.7 % 88.7 % 7.0 % 92.6 % 87.7 % 4.9 % 11.31 11.28 0.3 % Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 8,740 1,133,820 97.1 % 93.1 % 4.0 % 95.3 % 90.3 % 5.0 % 10.09 9.64 4.7 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 9,750 1,063,400 96.6 % 86.9 % 9.7 % 94.9 % 86.5 % 8.4 % 20.00 20.11 (0.5) % North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 8,520 838,362 97.4 % 85.5 % 11.9 % 94.4 % 84.7 % 9.7 % 16.81 16.23 3.6 % New Orleans-Metairie, LA 6,537 757,548 91.3 % 82.0 % 9.3 % 87.1 % 82.5 % 4.6 % 12.67 12.00 5.6 % Tulsa, OK 6,118 814,970 94.9 % 89.4 % 5.5 % 92.5 % 87.8 % 4.7 % 9.11 8.98 1.4 % Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 6,541 805,041 97.8 % 92.0 % 5.8 % 95.2 % 90.3 % 4.9 % 12.28 11.37 8.0 % Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 4,623 738,906 96.2 % 87.6 % 8.6 % 93.6 % 85.0 % 8.6 % 10.26 9.94 3.2 % Kansas City, MO-KS 4,000 540,004 97.1 % 92.6 % 4.5 % 92.8 % 87.9 % 4.9 % 13.04 12.12 7.6 % Other MSAs 130,438 16,517,629 97.0 % 89.8 % 7.2 % 94.0 % 87.6 % 6.4 % 12.32 11.78 4.6 % Total/Weighted Average 268,614 33,959,037 96.7 % 89.5 % 7.2 % 94.0 % 87.4 % 6.6 % $ 12.62 $ 12.12 4.1 % 2020 Same Store Pool(2) 238,409 30,070,796 96.8 % 89.8 % 7.0 % 94.1 % 87.7 % 6.4 % $ 12.62 $ 12.15 3.9 % 2019 Same Store Pool(3) 208,279 26,645,388 96.8 % 89.9 % 6.9 % 94.2 % 87.8 % 6.4 % $ 12.42 $ 11.97 3.8 %

(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau. (2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020. (3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019. 24 Supplemental Schedule 8 Same Store Operating Data (560 Stores) - Trailing Five Quarters (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Revenue Rental revenue $ 103,470 $ 97,904 $ 95,753 $ 92,578 $ 89,174 $ 201,374 $ 179,854 Other property-related revenue 3,912 3,613 3,511 3,562 3,153 7,525 6,347 Total revenue 107,382 101,517 99,264 96,140 92,327 208,899 186,201 Property operating expenses Store payroll and related costs 8,854 8,967 8,601 8,424 8,388 17,821 17,459 Property tax expense 7,923 7,791 7,732 7,904 7,811 15,714 15,404 Utilities expense 2,335 2,651 2,360 3,017 2,421 4,986 4,992 Repairs & maintenance expense 2,364 2,331 2,344 2,224 2,153 4,695 4,395 Marketing expense 1,899 1,807 1,905 1,994 2,028 3,706 3,913 Insurance expense 994 958 930 964 947 1,952 1,896 Other property operating expenses 4,490 4,328 4,199 4,230 3,928 8,818 8,278 Total property operating expenses 28,859 28,833 28,071 28,757 27,676 57,692 56,337 Net operating income $ 78,523 $ 72,684 $ 71,193 $ 67,383 $ 64,651 $ 151,207 $ 129,864 Net operating income margin 73.1 % 71.6 % 71.7 % 70.1 % 70.0 % 72.4 % 69.7 % Occupancy at period end 96.7 % 93.8 % 91.7 % 91.7 % 89.5 % 96.7 % 89.5 % Average occupancy 95.4 % 92.5 % 91.9 % 90.7 % 87.8 % 94.0 % 87.4 % Average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot $ 12.78 $ 12.47 $ 12.28 $ 12.02 $ 11.97 $ 12.62 $ 12.12

25 Supplemental Schedule 9 Reconciliation of Same Store Data and Net Operating Income to Net Income (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Rental revenue Same store portfolio $ 103,470 $ 97,904 $ 95,753 $ 92,578 $ 89,174 $ 201,374 $ 179,854 Non-same store portfolio 23,840 15,223 8,513 7,112 6,128 39,063 10,850 Total rental revenue 127,310 113,127 104,266 99,690 95,302 240,437 190,704 Other property-related revenue Same store portfolio 3,912 3,613 3,511 3,562 3,153 7,525 6,347 Non-same store portfolio 917 524 341 321 265 1,441 442 Total other property-related revenue 4,829 4,137 3,852 3,883 3,418 8,966 6,789 Property operating expenses Same store portfolio 28,859 28,833 28,071 28,757 27,676 57,692 56,337 Non-same store portfolio 7,795 5,771 3,020 2,789 2,581 13,566 4,512 Total property operating expenses 36,654 34,604 31,091 31,546 30,257 71,258 60,849 Net operating income 95,485 82,660 77,027 72,027 68,463 178,145 136,644 Management fees and other revenue 6,107 5,728 5,991 5,901 5,697 11,835 11,146 General and administrative expenses (12,450) (11,238) (11,399) (10,818) (10,329) (23,688) (21,423) Depreciation and amortization (36,051) (32,424) (29,827) (28,933) (29,309) (68,475) (58,414) Other (310) (397) 522 (479) (462) (707) (851) Interest expense (17,339) (16,792) (16,192) (15,262) (15,513) (34,131) (31,141) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate ventures 1,174 759 516 37 52 1,933 (288) Acquisition costs (118) (292) (743) (596) (252) (410) (1,085) Non-operating expense (148) (173) (582) (120) (317) (321) (509) Income tax expense (675) (196) (796) (346) (243) (871) (529) Net Income $ 35,675 $ 27,635 $ 24,517 $ 21,411 $ 17,787 $ 63,310 $ 33,550

26 Supplemental Schedule 10 Selected Financial Information (dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot Same store $ 12.78 $ 11.97 $ 12.62 $ 12.12 Total consolidated portfolio 12.78 11.97 12.56 12.13 Average Occupancy Same store 95.4 % 87.8 % 94.0 % 87.4 % Total consolidated portfolio 94.8 % 87.5 % 93.4 % 87.2 % Total Consolidated Portfolio Capital Expenditures Recurring capital expenditures $ 2,257 $ 1,761 $ 4,359 $ 3,438 Value enhancing capital expenditures 2,641 1,140 4,880 2,037 Acquisitions capital expenditures 2,017 1,269 4,051 3,600 Total consolidated portfolio capital expenditures $ 6,915 $ 4,170 $ 13,290 $ 9,075 Property Operating Expenses Detail Store payroll and related costs $ 10,731 $ 9,060 $ 21,102 $ 18,651 Property tax expense 10,537 8,683 20,478 16,912 Utilities expense 3,069 2,706 6,223 5,440 Repairs & maintenance expense 3,008 2,302 5,772 4,628 Marketing expense 2,325 2,204 4,495 4,216 Insurance expense 1,433 1,060 2,599 2,117 Other property operating expenses 5,551 4,242 10,589 8,885 Property operating expenses on the Company's statements of operations $ 36,654 $ 30,257 $ 71,258 $ 60,849 General and Administrative Expenses Detail Supervisory and administrative expenses $ 4,891 $ 3,503 $ 9,138 $ 8,822 Equity-based compensation expense 1,348 1,151 2,634 1,925 Other general and administrative expenses 6,211 5,675 11,916 10,676 General and administrative expenses on the Company's statements of operations $ 12,450 $ 10,329 $ 23,688 $ 21,423

27 Glossary This Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information includes certain financial and operating measures used by NSA management that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. NSA's definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other real estate companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance and should not be considered an alternative measure of liquidity. 2016 JOINT VENTURE: NSA's 2016 Joint Venture was formed in 2016 with a major state pension fund advised by Heitman Capital Management LLC. NSA's ownership in the 2016 Joint Venture is 25% and NSA earns customary fees for managing and operating the 2016 Joint Venture properties. In connection with the 2016 Joint Venture's acquisition of an initial portfolio of self storage properties, NSA separately acquired the property management platform related to the initial portfolio, including a property management company, and related intellectual property, including the iStorage brand, under which NSA's management platform operates the 2016 Joint Venture. 2018 JOINT VENTURE: NSA's 2018 Joint Venture was formed in 2018 with an affiliate of Heitman America Real Estate REIT LLC to acquire a portfolio of over 100 self storage properties. NSA's ownership in the 2018 Joint Venture is 25% and NSA earns customary fees for managing and operating the 2018 Joint Venture properties. The 2018 Joint Venture properties are operated by NSA's management platform under NSA's iStorage and SecurCare brands. AVERAGE ANNUALIZED RENTAL REVENUE PER OCCUPIED SQUARE FOOT: Average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental revenue (including fees and net of any discounts and uncollectible customer amounts) by average occupied square feet. AVERAGE OCCUPANCY: Average occupancy is calculated based on the average of the month-end occupancy immediately preceding the period presented and the month-end occupancies included in the respective period presented. CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DEFINITIONS ACQUISITIONS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Acquisitions capital expenditures represents the portion of capital expenditures capitalized during the current period that were identified and underwritten prior to a property's acquisition. RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Recurring capital expenditures represents the portion of capital expenditures that are deemed to replace the consumed portion of acquired capital assets and extend their useful lives. VALUE ENHANCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Value enhancing capital expenditures represents the portion of capital expenditures that are made to enhance the revenue and value of an asset from its original purchase condition. EBITDA: NSA defines EBITDA as net income (loss), as determined under GAAP, plus interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and the Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization. NSA defines ADJUSTED EBITDA as EBITDA plus acquisition costs, organizational and offering expenses, equity-based compensation expense, losses on sale of properties and impairment of long-lived assets, minus gains on sale of properties and debt forgiveness, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. These further adjustments eliminate the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. NSA's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. NSA presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes they assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are: 28 •EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures, contractual commitments or working capital needs; •EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debts; •although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; •Adjusted EBITDA excludes equity-based compensation expense, which is and will remain a key element of the Company's overall long-term incentive compensation package, although the Company excludes it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period; •EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of its ongoing operations; and •other companies in NSA's industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than NSA does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. NSA compensates for these limitations by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with the Company's analysis of net income (loss). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues and net income (loss). FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Funds from operations, or FFO, is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The December 2018 Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement, which the Company refers to as the White Paper, defines FFO as net income (as determined under GAAP), excluding: real estate depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, mark-to-market changes in value recognized on equity securities, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and impairment of investments in entities when it is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and after items to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. Distributions declared on subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units represent NSA's allocation of FFO to noncontrolling interests held by subordinated performance unitholders and DownREIT subordinated performance unitholders. For purposes of calculating FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders, NSA excludes distributions declared on subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units, preferred shares and preferred units. NSA defines CORE FFO as FFO, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. These further adjustments consist of acquisition costs, organizational and offering costs, gains on debt forgiveness, gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO and Core FFO as key performance indicators in evaluating the operations of NSA's properties. Given the nature of NSA's business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO and Core FFO as key supplemental measures of its operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP. NSA believes that FFO and Core FFO are useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance because FFO and Core FFO exclude various items included in net income (loss) that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of self storage properties and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. NSA's computation of FFO and Core FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies. FFO and Core FFO should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues, operating income and net income (loss). FFO and Core FFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of NSA's ability to make cash distributions. NSA believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO and Core FFO should be compared with the Company's reported net income (loss) and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. HYPOTHETICAL LIQUIDATION AT BOOK VALUE METHOD: In accordance with GAAP, the Company allocates income (loss) utilizing the hypothetical liquidation at book value ('HLBV') method, in which the Company allocates 29 income or loss based on the change in each unitholders' claim on the net assets of the Company's operating partnership at period end after adjusting for any distributions or contributions made during such period. The Company uses this method because of the difference between the distribution rights and priorities set forth in the operating partnership's Agreement of Limited Partnership and what is reflected by the underlying percentage ownership interests of the unitholders. The HLBV method is a balance sheet-focused approach to income (loss) allocation. A calculation is prepared at each balance sheet date to determine the amount that unitholders would receive if the operating partnership were to liquidate all of its assets (at GAAP net book value) and distribute the resulting proceeds to its creditors and unitholders based on the contractually defined liquidation priorities. The difference between the calculated liquidation distribution amounts at the beginning and the end of the reporting period, after adjusting for capital contributions and distributions, is used to derive each unitholder's share of the income (loss) for the period. Due to the stated liquidation priorities and because the HLBV method incorporates non-cash items such as depreciation expense, in any given period, income or loss may be allocated disproportionately to unitholders as compared to their respective ownership percentage in the operating partnership, and net income (loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust could be more or less net income than actual cash distributions received and more or less income or loss than what may be received in the event of an actual liquidation. Additionally, the HLBV method could result in net income (or net loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust during a period when the Company reports consolidated net loss (or net income), or net income (or net loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust in excess of the Company's consolidated net income (or net loss). The computations of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share may be materially affected by these disproportionate income (loss) allocations, resulting in volatile fluctuations of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on NSA's income (loss) allocations or earnings (loss) per share without considering the effects described above, including the effect that depreciation and amortization have on income (loss), net book value and the application of the HLBV method. LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN UNITS: Long-term incentive plan units, or LTIP units, are a special class of partnership interest in NSA's operating partnership that allow the holder to participate in the ordinary and liquidating distributions received by holders of the operating partnership units (subject to the achievement of specified levels of profitability by our operating partnership or the achievement of certain events). Upon vesting, and after achieving parity with operating partnership units, vested LTIP units may be converted into an equal number of operating partnership units, and thereafter have all the rights of operating partnership units, including redemption rights. NET DEBT TO ANNUALIZED CURRENT QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA: NSA calculates net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as total debt (inclusive of $5.2 million of fair value of debt adjustments and $10.2 million of debt issuance costs) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by annualized current quarter Adjusted EBITDA. NET OPERATING INCOME: Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue plus other property-related revenue less property operating expenses. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. NSA believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because: •NOI is one of the primary measures used by NSA's management and the Company's PROs to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company's properties, including the Company's ability to lease its properties, increase pricing and occupancy and control the Company's property operating expenses; •NOI is widely used in the real estate industry and the self storage industry to measure the performance and value of real estate assets without regard to various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, and the impact of NSA's capital structure; and •NSA believes NOI helps the Company's investors to meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of the Company's capital structure (primarily interest expense on the Company's outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the cost basis of NSA's assets from its operating results. There are material limitations to using a non-GAAP measure such as NOI, including the difficulty associated with comparing results among more than one company and the inability to analyze certain significant items, including depreciation and interest expense, that directly affect the Company's net income (loss). NSA compensates for these limitations by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with the Company's analysis of net income (loss). NOI should be considered in addition to, but not as a 30 substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues and net loss. NET OPERATING INCOME MARGIN:The ratio of NOI divided by total rental and other property-related revenue. NON-SAME STORE PORTFOLIO: Non-same store portfolio comprises those properties that do not meet the Same Store portfolio property definition. OCCUPANCY AT PERIOD END: Represents total occupied rentable square feet divided by total rentable square feet at period end. OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS: Operating partnership units, or OP Units, are Class A common units of limited partner interest in the Company's operating partnership which are economically equivalent to NSA's common shares. NSA also owns certain of the Company's self storage properties through other consolidated limited partnership subsidiaries of the Company's operating partnership, which the Company refers to as 'DownREIT partnerships.' The DownREIT partnerships issue certain units of limited partner or limited liability company interest that are intended to be economically equivalent to the Company's OP units, which the Company defines as DOWNREIT OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNIT EQUIVALENTS, or DownREIT OP units. PROs: Participating regional operators, or 'PROs', are NSA's experienced regional self storage operators with local operational focus and expertise. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had ten PROs: Northwest Self Storage, Optivest Properties, Guardian Storage Centers, Move It Self Storage, Storage Solutions, Hide-Away, Personal Mini, Southern Self Storage, Moove In Self Storage and Blue Sky Self Storage. RENTABLE SQUARE FEET: Rentable square feet includes all enclosed self storage units but excludes commercial, residential, and covered parking space. RESTRICTED COMMON SHARES: Restricted common shares arecommon shares that are subject to restrictions on transferability subject to vesting and such other restrictions. Generally, a participant granted restricted common shares has all of the rights of a shareholder, including, without limitation, the right to vote and the right to receive dividends on the restricted common shares. Holders of restricted common shares are prohibited from selling such shares until they vest. SAME STORE PORTFOLIO: NSA's same store portfolio is defined as those properties owned and operated on a stabilized basis since the first day of the earliest year presented. The Company considers a property to be stabilized once it has achieved an occupancy rate that is representative of similar properties in the applicable market. NSA excludes any properties sold, expected to be sold or subject to significant changes such as expansions or casualty events which cause the portfolio's year-over-year operating results to no longer be comparable. SUBORDINATED PERFORMANCE UNITS: Subordinated performance units, or SP Units, are Class B common units of limited partner interest in the Company's operating partnership. SP units, which are linked to the performance of specific contributed portfolios, are intended to incentivize the Company's PROs to drive operating performance and support the sustainability of the operating cash flow generated by the contributed self storage properties that the PROs continue to manage on NSA's behalf. Because subordinated performance unit holders receive distributions only after portfolio-specific minimum performance thresholds are satisfied, the Company believes SP units play a key role in aligning the interests of the Company's PROs with NSA and the Company's shareholders. The DownREIT partnerships also issue units of limited partner interest that are intended to be economically equivalent to the Company's SP units, which the Company defines as DOWNREIT SUBORDINATED PERFORMANCE UNIT EQUIVALENTS, or DownREIT SP units. 31 Equity Research Coverage Baird BMO Capital Markets Capital One Securities, Inc. Wes Golladay Juan Sanabria Neil Malkin 216.737.7510 312.845.4704 571.633.8191 Citi Investment Research Evercore ISI Jefferies LLC Michael Bilerman / Smedes Rose Samir Khanal / Steve Sakwa Jonathan Petersen 212.816.1383 / 212.816.6243 212.888.3796 / 212.446.9462 212.284.1705 KeyBanc Capital Markets Morgan Stanley Stifel Todd Thomas / Jordan Sadler Ronald Kamdem Stephen Manaker / Kevin Stein 917.368.2286 / 917.368.2280 212.296.8319 212.271.3716 / 212.271.3718 Truist Securities Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Ki Bin Kim Todd Stender / Philip Defelice 212.303.4124 562.637.1371 / 443.263.6442 32 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:25 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST 04:23p NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release dated A.. PU 04:16p NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Earnings Flash (NSA) NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILI.. MT 04:16p NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Earnings Flash (NSA) NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILI.. MT 04:09p NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio.. AQ 04:07p NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results BU 07/27 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Comm.. BU 07/26 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K) PU 07/26 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (.. AQ 07/21 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering.. BU 07/20 NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ