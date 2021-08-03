National Storage Affiliates Trust : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release dated August 3, 2021 (Form 8-K)

National Storage Affiliates Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021Results
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - National Storage Affiliates Trust ('NSA' or the 'Company') (NYSE: NSA) today reported the Company's second quarter 2021 results.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
•Reported net income of $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 100.6% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.10 for the second quarter of 2020.
•Reported core funds from operations ('Core FFO') of $59.7 million, or $0.55 per share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 34.1% per share compared to the second quarter of 2020.
•Reported an increase in same store net operating income ('NOI') of 21.5% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, driven by a 16.3% increase in same store total revenues partially offset by an increase of 4.3% in same store property operating expenses.
•Reported same store period-end occupancy of 96.7% as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 720 basis points compared to June 30, 2020.
•Received approximately $103.7 million of net proceeds from the sale of 2,390,000 common shares under the Company's at the market ('ATM') program during the second quarter of 2021.
•Issued the previously announced $55.0 million of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2033 in a private placement to certain institutional investors on May 26, 2021.
•Acquired 20 wholly-owned self storage properties for $269.4 million during the second quarter of 2021. Consideration for these acquisitions included the issuance of $24.1 million of OP equity.
Highlights Subsequent to Quarter-End
•Acquired seven wholly-owned self storage properties for approximately $68.6 million.
•Completed an underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares resulting in net proceeds of approximately $497.4 million.
•Issued the previously announced $35.0 million of 2.16% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2026 and $90.0 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2031 on July 26, 2021 in a private placement to certain institutional investors.
•Entered into an agreement on July 9, 2021 with a single lender for an $88.0 million interest-only secured debt financing that matures in July 2028 and has a fixed interest rate of 2.77%.
•Received commitments in July 2021 from a syndicated group of lenders to increase the total borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility with the addition of a $100.0 million 5.5-year term loan tranche E.
Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, '2021 continues to be an exceptional year for NSA on all fronts, delivering growth in second quarter same store NOI of 21.5% and investing nearly $270 million in the acquisition of 20 self storage properties. Our operational results and outlook for the remainder of 2021 give us the confidence to raise our 2021 guidance for Core FFO per share growth to 24.3% at the midpoint and increase our expected range of total acquisitions to be well over $1.0 billion. We've also taken several steps recently to further strengthen our balance sheet and maintain ample liquidity to fund NSA's outsized growth.'
Financial Results
($ in thousands, except per share and unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Growth
2021
2020
Growth
Net income
$
35,675
$
17,787
100.6
%
$
63,310
$
33,550
88.7
%
Funds From Operations ('FFO')(1)
$
59,603
$
41,009
45.3
%
$
110,510
$
77,287
43.0
%
Add back acquisition costs
118
252
(53.2)
%
410
1,085
(62.2)
%
Core FFO(1)
$
59,721
$
41,261
44.7
%
$
110,920
$
78,372
41.5
%
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
0.33
$
0.10
230.0
%
$
0.58
$
0.16
(262.5)
%
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.25
$
0.10
150.0
%
$
0.44
$
0.16
(175.0)
%
FFO per share and unit(1)
$
0.55
$
0.41
34.1
%
$
1.03
$
0.80
28.8
%
Core FFO per share and unit(1)
$
0.55
$
0.41
34.1
%
$
1.04
$
0.81
28.4
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO and NOI, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information.
Net income increased $17.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $29.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 ('year-to-date') as compared to the same periods in 2020. These increases resulted primarily from additional NOI generated from the 80 self storage properties acquired between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and same store NOI growth, partially offset by increases in depreciation and amortization.
The increases in FFO and Core FFO for the second quarter of 2021 and year-to-date were primarily the result of incremental NOI from properties acquired between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and same store NOI growth, partially offset by increases in subordinated performance unit distributions.
Same Store Operating Results (560 Stores)
($ in thousands, except per square foot data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Growth
2021
2020
Growth
Total revenues
$
107,382
$
92,327
16.3
%
$
208,899
$
186,201
12.2
%
Property operating expenses
28,859
27,676
4.3
%
57,692
56,337
2.4
%
Net Operating Income (NOI)
$
78,523
$
64,651
21.5
%
$
151,207
$
129,864
16.4
%
NOI Margin
73.1
%
70.0
%
3.1
%
72.4
%
69.7
%
2.7
%
Average Occupancy
95.4
%
87.8
%
7.6
%
94.0
%
87.4
%
6.6
%
Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot
$
12.78
$
11.97
6.8
%
$
12.62
$
12.12
4.1
%
Year-over-year same store total revenues increased 16.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 12.2% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increase for the second quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by a 760 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 6.8% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot. The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by a 660 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 4.1% increase in average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot. Markets which generated above portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Portland, Phoenix, Sarasota and Las Vegas. Markets which generated below portfolio average same store total revenue growth include: Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Tulsa.
Year-over-year same store property operating expenses increased 4.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.4% year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2020. The increases primarily resulted from increases in
2
personnel expense, property taxes and repairs and maintenance expense offset by decreases in marketing expense.
Investment Activity
During the second quarter, NSA invested approximately $269.4 million in the acquisition of 20 self storage properties consisting of approximately 1.7 million rentable square feet configured in approximately 13,700 storage units. Total consideration for these acquisitions included approximately $243.6 million of net cash, the issuance of approximately $9.3 million of OP units and $14.8 million of subordinated performance units and the assumption of approximately $1.7 million of other liabilities.
Balance Sheet
On April 8, 2021, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed the issuer credit rating of the Company's operating partnership at BBB and revised its outlook to Positive from Stable.
During the second quarter, the Company entered into agreements to increase the aggregate capacity of its ATM program to $400.0 million and received approximately $103.7 million of net proceeds from the sale of 2,390,000 common shares under the ATM program, which included the issuance of common shares prior to the increase in the aggregate capacity of the ATM program. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received approximately $40.0 million of net proceeds from the sale of 782,000 common shares under the ATM program. The Company used the net proceeds for self storage property acquisitions and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit. As of August 3, 2021, the Company has approximately $308.0 million of capacity remaining under its ATM program.
On May 3, 2021, the Company's operating partnership entered into an agreement to issue $180.0 million of senior unsecured notes, comprised of $35.0 million of 2.16% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2026 (the '2026 Notes'), $90.0 million of 3.00% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2031 (the 'May 2031 Notes') and $55.0 million of 3.10% senior unsecured notes due May 4, 2033 (the '2033 Notes'). On May 26, 2021 the operating partnership issued the 2033 Notes and on July 26, 2021 the operating partnership issued the 2026 Notes and the May 2031 Notes. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit and for general corporate purposes.
On July 9, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with a single lender for an $88.0 million debt financing secured by a first lien on eight of the Company's self storage properties. This interest-only loan matures in July 2028 and has a fixed interest rate of 2.77%. The Company used the proceeds to repay outstanding amounts on its revolving line of credit.
In July 2021, NSA completed an underwritten public offering of 10,120,000 common shares, including 1,320,000 common shares sold upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional common shares. The shares were issued at a price of $51.25 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $497.4 million. The Company used or expects to use the proceeds for self storage property acquisitions, general corporate purposes and to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving line of credit.
NSA received commitments in July 2021 from a syndicated group of lenders to partially exercise the expansion option under its credit facility by adding an additional $100.0 million 5.5-year term loan tranche E. The tranche E term loan is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021 and mature in early 2027. The Company plans to use the proceeds for self storage property acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.
Common Share Dividends
On May 27, 2021, NSA's Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share, representing a 15.2% increase from the second quarter 2020. The second quarter 2021 dividend was paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.
2021 Guidance
The following table outlines NSA's updated and prior FFO guidance estimates and related assumptions for the year ended December 31, 2021:
Current Ranges for
Full Year 2021
Prior Ranges for
Full Year 2021
Actual Results for Full Year 2020
Low
High
Low
High
Core FFO per share(1)
$2.11
$2.14
$1.89
$1.93
$1.71
Same store operations
Total revenue growth
11.75%
12.75%
5.5%
6.5%
1.7%
Property operating expenses growth
2.5%
3.5%
3.5%
4.5%
0.5%
NOI growth
15.0%
17.0%
6.0%
8.0%
2.2%
General and administrative expenses
General and administrative expenses (excluding equity-based compensation), in millions
$45.0
$46.0
$42.0
$44.0
$39.3
Equity-based compensation, in millions
$5.5
$6.0
$5.5
$6.0
$4.3
Management fees and other revenue, in millions
$24.0
$25.0
$22.0
$23.0
$23.0
Core FFO from unconsolidated real estate ventures, in millions
$19.0
$20.0
$17.0
$18.0
$15.6
Subordinated performance unit distributions, in millions
$43.0
$45.0
$37.0
$39.0
$29.7
Acquisitions of self storage properties, in millions
$1,100.0
$1,300.0
$500.0
$650.0
$543.3
(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of estimated earnings (loss) per share - diluted to estimated Core FFO per share and unit:
Current Ranges for
Full Year 2021
Prior Ranges for
Full Year 2021
Low
High
Low
High
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$0.94
$1.03
$0.75
$0.85
Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares and GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method
0.15
0.06
0.13
0.03
Add real estate depreciation and amortization, including NSA's share of unconsolidated venture real estate depreciation and amortization
1.39
1.43
1.34
1.39
FFO attributable to subordinated unitholders
(0.38)
(0.40)
(0.34)
(0.36)
Add acquisition costs and NSA's share of unconsolidated real estate venture acquisition costs
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.02
Core FFO per share and unit
$2.11
$2.14
$1.89
$1.93
Supplemental Financial Information
The full text of this earnings release and supplemental financial information, including certain financial information referenced in this release, are available on NSA's website at http://ir.nationalstorageaffiliates.com/quarterly-reporting and as exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Form 8-K furnished to the SEC on August 3, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Glossary
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentations of FFO, Core FFO and NOI in this press release are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, NSA's method of calculating these measures may be different from methods used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. These measures, and other words and phrases used herein, are defined in the Glossary in the supplemental financial information and, where appropriate, reconciliations of these measures and other non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the Schedules to this press release and in the supplemental financial information.
Upcoming Industry Conferences
NSA management is scheduled to participate in the virtual BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference, September 21 - 22, 2021 and the virtual Evercore 7th Annual Storage Symposium on September 28, 2021.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 864 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 55.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
National Storage Affiliates Trust
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUE
Rental revenue
$
127,310
$
95,302
$
240,437
$
190,704
Other property-related revenue
4,829
3,418
8,966
6,789
Management fees and other revenue
6,107
5,697
11,835
11,146
Total revenue
138,246
104,417
261,238
208,639
OPERATING EXPENSES
Property operating expenses
36,654
30,257
71,258
60,849
General and administrative expenses
12,450
10,329
23,688
21,423
Depreciation and amortization
36,051
29,309
68,475
58,414
Other
310
462
707
851
Total operating expenses
85,465
70,357
164,128
141,537
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest expense
(17,339)
(15,513)
(34,131)
(31,141)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate ventures
1,174
52
1,933
(288)
Acquisition costs
(118)
(252)
(410)
(1,085)
Non-operating expense
(148)
(317)
(321)
(509)
Other expense
(16,431)
(16,030)
(32,929)
(33,023)
Income before income taxes
36,350
18,030
64,181
34,079
Income tax expense
(675)
(243)
(871)
(529)
Net income
35,675
17,787
63,310
33,550
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,957)
(7,365)
(13,754)
(16,480)
Net income attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust
28,718
10,422
49,556
17,070
Distributions to preferred shareholders
(3,276)
(3,274)
(6,551)
(6,547)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
25,442
$
7,148
$
43,005
$
10,523
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
$
0.33
$
0.10
$
0.58
$
0.16
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.25
$
0.10
$
0.44
$
0.16
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
76,712
68,210
74,267
64,004
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
129,578
68,210
126,396
64,004
National Storage Affiliates Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Real estate
Self storage properties
$
4,077,016
$
3,639,192
Less accumulated depreciation
(504,498)
(443,623)
Self storage properties, net
3,572,518
3,195,569
Cash and cash equivalents
22,410
18,723
Restricted cash
3,565
2,978
Debt issuance costs, net
2,113
2,496
Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures
195,567
202,533
Other assets, net
72,399
68,149
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,674
23,129
Total assets
$
3,891,246
$
3,513,577
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities
Debt financing
$
2,058,573
$
1,916,971
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
48,058
47,043
Interest rate swap liabilities
53,638
77,918
Operating lease liabilities
24,379
24,756
Deferred revenue
19,072
16,414
Total liabilities
2,203,720
2,083,102
Equity
Preferred shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 50,000,000 authorized, 8,736,719 and 8,732,719 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, at liquidation preference
218,418
218,318
Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share. 250,000,000 shares authorized, 77,708,831 and 71,293,117 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
777
713
Additional paid-in capital
1,244,269
1,050,714
Distributions in excess of earnings
(263,117)
(251,704)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,046)
(49,084)
Total shareholders' equity
1,167,301
968,957
Noncontrolling interests
520,225
461,518
Total equity
1,687,526
1,430,475
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,891,246
$
3,513,577
Supplemental Schedule 1
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Core FFO
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
35,675
$
17,787
$
63,310
$
33,550
Add (subtract):
Real estate depreciation and amortization
35,698
28,955
67,768
57,719
Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization
3,840
3,811
7,721
7,598
Mark-to-market changes in value on equity securities
-
-
-
142
Distributions to preferred shareholders and unitholders
(3,517)
(3,514)
(7,034)
(7,028)
FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders(1)
(12,093)
(6,030)
(21,255)
(14,694)
FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders
59,603
41,009
110,510
77,287
Add:
Acquisition costs
118
252
410
1,085
Core FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders
$
59,721
$
41,261
$
110,920
$
78,372
Weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO:(2)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
76,712
68,210
74,267
64,004
Weighted average restricted common shares outstanding
33
34
29
29
Weighted average effect of forward offering agreement(3)
-
-
199
-
Weighted average OP units outstanding
29,963
29,720
29,858
30,215
Weighted average DownREIT OP unit equivalents outstanding
1,925
1,925
1,925
1,887
Weighted average LTIP units outstanding
536
534
561
576
Total weighted average shares and units outstanding - FFO and Core FFO
109,169
100,423
106,839
96,711
FFO per share and unit
$
0.55
$
0.41
$
1.03
$
0.80
Core FFO per share and unit
$
0.55
$
0.41
$
1.04
$
0.81
(1) Amounts represent distributions declared for subordinated performance unitholders and DownREIT subordinated performance unitholders for the periods presented.
(2) NSA combines OP units and DownREIT OP units with common shares because, after the applicable lock-out periods, OP units in the Company's operating partnership are redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for common shares on a one-for-one basis and DownREIT OP units are also redeemable for cash or, at NSA's option, exchangeable for OP units in the Company's operating partnership on a one-for-one basis, subject to certain adjustments in each case. Subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units and LTIP units may also, under certain circumstances, be convertible into or exchangeable for common shares (or other units that are convertible into or exchangeable for common shares). See footnote(4) for additional discussion of subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units, and LTIP units in the calculation of FFO and Core FFO per share and unit.
(3) Represents the dilutive effect of the forward offering from the application of the treasury stock method.
Supplemental Schedule 1 (continued)
Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts) (unaudited)
Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted to FFO and Core FFO Per Share and Unit
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
$
0.25
$
0.10
$
0.44
$
0.16
Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares(4)
0.04
(0.03)
0.09
(0.06)
Impact of GAAP accounting for noncontrolling interests, two-class method and treasury stock method(5)
-
0.07
-
0.17
Add real estate depreciation and amortization
0.33
0.29
0.63
0.60
Add Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization
0.04
0.04
0.07
0.08
FFO attributable to subordinated performance unitholders
(0.11)
(0.06)
(0.20)
(0.15)
FFO per share and unit
0.55
0.41
1.03
0.80
Add acquisition costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Core FFO per share and unit
$
0.55
$
0.41
$
1.04
$
0.81
(4) Adjustment accounts for the difference between the weighted average number of shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share and the weighted average number of shares used to calculate FFO and Core FFO per share and unit. Diluted earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method for the company's restricted common shares and the treasury stock method for certain unvested LTIP units, and assumes the conversion of vested LTIP units into OP units on a one-for-one basis and the hypothetical conversion of subordinated performance units, and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, even though such units may only be convertible into OP units (i) after a lock-out period and (ii) upon certain events or conditions. For additional information about the conversion of subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units into OP units, see Note 10 to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The computation of weighted average shares and units for FFO and Core FFO per share and unit includes all restricted common shares and LTIP units that participate in distributions and excludes all subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units because their effect has been accounted for through the allocation of FFO to the related unitholders based on distributions declared.
(5) Represents the effect of adjusting the numerator to consolidated net income (loss) prior to GAAP allocations for noncontrolling interests, after deducting preferred share and unit distributions, and before the application of the two-class method and treasury stock method, as described in footnote(4).
Supplemental Schedule 2
Other Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
Net Operating Income
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
35,675
$
17,787
$
63,310
$
33,550
(Subtract) add:
Management fees and other revenue
(6,107)
(5,697)
(11,835)
(11,146)
General and administrative expenses
12,450
10,329
23,688
21,423
Other
310
462
707
851
Depreciation and amortization
36,051
29,309
68,475
58,414
Interest expense
17,339
15,513
34,131
31,141
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated real estate ventures
(1,174)
(52)
(1,933)
288
Acquisition costs
118
252
410
1,085
Income tax expense
675
243
871
529
Non-operating expense
148
317
321
509
Net Operating Income
$
95,485
$
68,463
$
178,145
$
136,644
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
35,675
$
17,787
$
63,310
$
33,550
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
36,051
29,309
68,475
58,414
Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization
3,840
3,811
7,721
7,598
Interest expense
17,339
15,513
34,131
31,141
Income tax expense
675
243
871
529
EBITDA
93,580
66,663
174,508
131,232
Add (subtract):
Acquisition costs
118
252
410
1,085
Equity-based compensation expense
1,348
1,151
2,634
1,925
Adjusted EBITDA
$
95,046
$
68,066
$
177,552
$
134,242
Supplemental Schedule 3
Portfolio Summary
As of June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
Wholly-Owned Store Data by State (Consolidated)
Total Operated Store Data by State (Consolidated & Unconsolidated)
State/Territories
Stores
Units
Rentable Square Feet
Occupancy at Period End
State/Territories
Stores
Units
Rentable Square Feet
Occupancy at Period End
Texas
120
50,516
7,198,828
96.1
%
Texas
124
52,841
7,476,117
96.0
%
California
84
50,211
6,288,782
98.0
%
California
96
56,851
7,068,549
98.0
%
Oregon
64
25,592
3,252,220
95.1
%
Florida
79
47,237
5,194,572
96.3
%
Florida
52
32,133
3,479,684
96.3
%
Oregon
64
25,592
3,252,220
95.1
%
Georgia
52
23,018
3,113,239
96.5
%
Georgia
63
29,151
3,985,471
96.6
%
North Carolina
34
15,744
1,952,945
98.4
%
Oklahoma
39
17,615
2,449,347
96.1
%
Arizona
33
17,871
2,061,564
96.1
%
Arizona
35
18,868
2,171,544
96.1
%
Oklahoma
33
15,293
2,142,332
96.1
%
North Carolina
34
15,744
1,952,945
98.4
%
Louisiana
26
12,322
1,535,582
92.4
%
Louisiana
26
12,322
1,535,582
92.4
%
Colorado
18
7,810
975,131
96.0
%
Michigan
24
15,612
1,979,423
96.2
%
Kansas
18
6,351
885,440
97.1
%
Ohio
23
13,442
1,630,944
93.7
%
Indiana
16
8,740
1,133,820
97.1
%
New Jersey
20
13,259
1,580,140
97.5
%
Washington
16
5,396
717,813
93.0
%
Colorado
18
7,810
975,131
96.0
%
Puerto Rico
14
12,376
1,337,011
97.9
%
Kansas
18
6,351
885,440
97.1
%
Nevada
13
6,722
843,396
97.7
%
Nevada
17
8,339
1,095,778
98.0
%
New Hampshire
13
5,754
715,366
95.8
%
Indiana
16
8,740
1,133,820
97.1
%
Pennsylvania
11
5,410
635,881
94.8
%
Washington
16
5,396
717,813
93.0
%
Missouri
10
4,514
586,294
86.5
%
Alabama
15
6,282
937,583
96.0
%
Ohio
9
4,050
506,398
94.5
%
Puerto Rico
14
12,376
1,337,011
97.9
%
Other(1)
51
24,509
3,141,816
95.7
%
Pennsylvania
14
7,044
796,651
95.3
%
Total
687
334,332
42,503,542
96.2
%
Massachusetts
13
8,198
942,449
95.0
%
New Hampshire
13
5,754
715,366
95.8
%
Other(2)
83
43,366
5,401,053
93.9
%
Total
864
438,190
55,214,949
96.1
%
(1) Other states and territories in NSA's owned portfolio as of June 30, 2021 include Alabama, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
(2) Other states and territories in NSA's operated portfolio as of June 30, 2021 include Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
Supplemental Schedule 3 (continued)
Portfolio Summary
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
2021 Acquisition Activity
Self Storage Properties Acquired
During the Quarter Ended:
Summary of Investment
Stores
Units
Rentable Square Feet
Cash and Acquisition Costs
Value of OP Equity
Other Liabilities
Total
March 31, 2021
23
11,313
1,510,111
$
141,928
$
22,897
$
1,138
$
165,963
June 30, 2021
20
13,736
1,702,137
243,580
24,102
1,711
269,393
Total Acquisitions(3)
43
25,049
3,212,248
$
385,508
$
46,999
$
2,849
$
435,356
(3) NSA acquired self storage properties located in Arizona (1), California (2), Colorado (2), Florida (3), Georgia (6), Illinois (3), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (1), Minnesota (1), New Hampshire (2), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (3), Puerto Rico (8), Tennessee (1), Texas (5) and Virginia (1).
Supplemental Schedule 4
Debt and Equity Capitalization
BBB Rated
As of June 30, 2021
(with Positive Outlook)
(unaudited)
by Kroll Bond Rating Agency
Debt Summary (dollars in thousands)
Effective Interest Rate(1)
Basis of Rate
Maturity Date
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
Thereafter
Total
Credit Facility:
Revolving line of credit
1.40%
Variable(2)
January 2024
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
265,500
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
265,500
Term loan - Tranche A
3.74%
Swapped To Fixed
January 2023
-
-
125,000
-
-
-
-
-
125,000
Term loan - Tranche B
2.91%
Swapped To Fixed
July 2024
-
-
-
250,000
-
-
-
-
250,000
Term loan - Tranche C
2.91%
Swapped To Fixed
January 2025
-
-
-
-
225,000
-
-
-
225,000
Term loan - Tranche D
3.57%
Swapped To Fixed
July 2026
-
-
-
-
-
175,000
-
-
175,000
Term loan facility - 2023
2.83%
Swapped To Fixed
June 2023
-
-
175,000
-
-
-
-
-
175,000
Term loan facility - 2028
4.62%
Swapped To Fixed
December 2028
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
75,000
75,000
Term loan facility - 2029
4.27%
Swapped To Fixed
April 2029
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100,000
100,000
2029 Senior Unsecured Notes
3.98%
Fixed
August 2029
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100,000
100,000
2030 Senior Unsecured Notes
2.99%
Fixed
August 2030
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
150,000
150,000
August 2031 Senior Unsecured Notes
4.08%
Fixed
August 2031
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
50,000
50,000
2032 Senior Unsecured Notes
3.09%
Fixed
August 2032
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
100,000
100,000
2033 Senior Unsecured Notes
3.10%
Fixed
May 2033
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55,000
55,000
Fixed rate mortgages payable
4.24%
Fixed
April 2023 - October 2031
-
-
78,414
20,156
-
-
84,900
34,571
218,041
Total Principal/Weighted Average
3.19%
5.1 years
$
-
$
-
$
378,414
$
535,656
$
225,000
$
175,000
$
84,900
$
664,571
$
2,063,541
Unamortized debt issuance costs and debt premium, net
(4,968)
Total Debt
$
2,058,573
Debt Ratios
Covenant
Amount
Net Debt to Annualized Current Quarter Adjusted EBITDA
n/a
5.4x
Trailing Twelve Month Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
> 1.5x
3.6x
Total Leverage Ratio
40.5%
(1) Effective interest rate incorporates the stated rate plus the impact of interest rate cash flow hedges and discount and premium amortization, if applicable.
(2) For the $500 million revolving line of credit, the effective interest rate is calculated based on one month LIBOR plus an applicable margin of 1.30% and excludes fees which range from 0.15% to 0.20% for unused borrowings.
Supplemental Schedule 4 (continued)
Debt and Equity Capitalization
As of June 30, 2021
(unaudited)
Preferred Shares and Units
Outstanding
6.000% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred shares of beneficial interest
8,736,719
6.000% Series A-1 cumulative redeemable preferred units
633,382
Common Shares and Units
Outstanding
If Converted
Common shares of beneficial interest
77,666,115
77,666,115
Restricted common shares
42,716
42,716
Total shares outstanding
77,708,831
77,708,831
Operating partnership units
30,069,539
30,069,539
DownREIT operating partnership unit equivalents
1,924,918
1,924,918
Total operating partnership units
31,994,457
31,994,457
Long-term incentive plan units(3)
525,468
525,468
Total shares and Class A equivalents outstanding
110,228,756
110,228,756
Subordinated performance units(4)
9,510,894
13,410,361
DownREIT subordinated performance unit equivalents(4)
4,337,111
6,115,327
Total subordinated partnership units
13,848,005
19,525,688
Total common shares and units outstanding
124,076,761
129,754,444
(3) Balances exclude 252,894 long-term incentive plan ('LTIP') units which only vest and participate in dividend distributions upon the future contribution of properties from the PROs or the completion of expansion projects.
(4) If converted balance assumes that each subordinated performance unit (including each DownREIT subordinated performance unit) is convertible into OP units, notwithstanding the two-year lock-out period on conversions for certain series of subordinated performance units, and that each subordinated performance unit would on average convert on a hypothetical basis into an estimated 1.41 OP units based on historical financial information for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021. The hypothetical conversions are calculated by dividing the average cash available for distribution, or CAD, per subordinated performance unit by 110% of the CAD per OP unit over the same period. The Company anticipates that as CAD grows over time, the conversion ratio will also grow, including to levels that may exceed these amounts.
Supplemental Schedule 5
Summarized Information for Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
Combined Balance Sheet Information
Total Ventures at 100%(1)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Self storage properties, net
$
1,769,759
$
1,799,522
Other assets
25,969
24,397
Total assets
$
1,795,728
$
1,823,919
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Debt financing
$
1,000,916
$
1,000,464
Other liabilities
20,951
21,612
Equity
773,861
801,843
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,795,728
$
1,823,919
Combined Operating Information
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Total Ventures at 100%(1)
NSA Proportionate Share (Ventures at 25%)(2)
Total Ventures at 100%(1)
NSA Proportionate Share (Ventures at 25%)(2)
Total revenue
$
46,086
$
11,522
$
89,781
$
22,445
Property operating expenses
12,523
3,131
24,311
6,078
Net operating income
33,563
8,391
65,470
16,367
Supervisory, administrative and other expenses
(3,014)
(754)
(5,896)
(1,474)
Depreciation and amortization
(15,360)
(3,840)
(30,882)
(7,721)
Interest expense
(10,415)
(2,604)
(20,820)
(5,205)
Acquisition and other expenses
(136)
(34)
(257)
(64)
Net income
$
4,638
$
1,159
$
7,615
$
1,903
Add (subtract):
Equity in earnings adjustments related to amortization of basis differences
15
30
Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture real estate depreciation and amortization
3,840
7,721
Company's share of FFO and Core FFO from unconsolidated real estate ventures
$
5,014
$
9,654
(1) Values represent entire unconsolidated real estate ventures at 100%, not NSA's proportionate share. NSA's ownership in each of the unconsolidated real estate ventures is 25%.
(2) NSA's proportionate share of its unconsolidated real estate ventures is derived by applying NSA's 25% ownership interest to each line item in the GAAP financial statements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures to calculate NSA's share of that line item. NSA believes this information offers insights into the financial performance of the Company, although the presentation of such information, and its combination with NSA's consolidated results, may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of holding a noncontrolling interest in the unconsolidated real estate ventures. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures provide for the distribution of net cash flow to the unconsolidated real estate ventures' investors no less than monthly, generally in proportion to the investors' respective ownership interests, subject to a promoted distribution to NSA upon the achievement of certain performance benchmarks by the non-NSA investor.
Supplemental Schedule 6
Same Store Performance Summary By State
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Total Revenue
Property Operating Expenses
Net Operating Income
Net Operating Income Margin
State
Stores
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
California
81
$
21,705
$
18,864
15.1
%
$
5,298
$
5,143
3.0
%
$
16,407
$
13,721
19.6
%
75.6
%
72.7
%
2.9
%
Texas
69
10,713
9,286
15.4
%
3,518
3,397
3.6
%
7,195
5,889
22.2
%
67.2
%
63.4
%
3.8
%
Oregon
61
11,711
9,542
22.7
%
2,575
2,584
(0.3)
%
9,136
6,958
31.3
%
78.0
%
72.9
%
5.1
%
Florida
45
11,290
9,483
19.1
%
3,128
2,942
6.3
%
8,162
6,541
24.8
%
72.3
%
69.0
%
3.3
%
Georgia
44
6,714
5,930
13.2
%
1,909
1,833
4.1
%
4,805
4,097
17.3
%
71.6
%
69.1
%
2.5
%
North Carolina
33
5,526
4,902
12.7
%
1,405
1,380
1.8
%
4,121
3,522
17.0
%
74.6
%
71.8
%
2.8
%
Arizona
31
6,529
5,528
18.1
%
1,667
1,606
3.8
%
4,862
3,922
24.0
%
74.5
%
70.9
%
3.6
%
Oklahoma
30
4,121
3,702
11.3
%
1,137
1,090
4.3
%
2,984
2,612
14.2
%
72.4
%
70.6
%
1.8
%
Louisiana
26
3,999
3,579
11.7
%
1,267
1,153
9.9
%
2,732
2,426
12.6
%
68.3
%
67.8
%
0.5
%
Indiana
16
2,875
2,529
13.7
%
800
848
(5.7)
%
2,075
1,681
23.4
%
72.2
%
66.5
%
5.7
%
Kansas
16
2,397
2,151
11.4
%
799
775
3.1
%
1,598
1,376
16.1
%
66.7
%
64.0
%
2.7
%
Washington
14
2,051
1,772
15.7
%
516
525
(1.7)
%
1,535
1,247
23.1
%
74.8
%
70.4
%
4.4
%
Nevada
13
2,686
2,210
21.5
%
625
594
5.2
%
2,061
1,616
27.5
%
76.7
%
73.1
%
3.6
%
Colorado
11
1,926
1,702
13.2
%
609
563
8.2
%
1,317
1,139
15.6
%
68.4
%
66.9
%
1.5
%
New Hampshire
10
1,925
1,621
18.8
%
534
508
5.1
%
1,391
1,113
25.0
%
72.3
%
68.7
%
3.6
%
Other(1)
60
11,214
9,526
17.7
%
3,072
2,735
12.3
%
8,142
6,791
19.9
%
72.6
%
71.3
%
1.3
%
Total/Weighted Average
560
$
107,382
$
92,327
16.3
%
$
28,859
$
27,676
4.3
%
$
78,523
$
64,651
21.5
%
73.1
%
70.0
%
3.1
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
496
$
95,300
$
82,231
15.9
%
$
25,486
$
24,459
4.2
%
$
69,814
$
57,772
20.8
%
73.3
%
70.3
%
3.0
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
434
$
83,214
$
71,795
15.9
%
$
22,249
$
21,399
4.0
%
$
60,965
$
50,396
21.0
%
73.3
%
70.2
%
3.1
%
(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
Supplemental Schedule 6 (continued)
Same Store Performance Summary By State
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Rentable Square Feet
Occupancy at Period End
Average Occupancy
Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot
State
Units
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
California
48,216
6,059,193
98.0
%
91.3
%
6.7
%
97.5
%
89.8
%
7.7
%
$
14.00
$
13.22
5.9
%
Texas
28,350
4,065,983
96.8
%
88.9
%
7.9
%
95.4
%
87.3
%
8.1
%
10.70
10.18
5.1
%
Oregon
24,497
3,105,370
95.2
%
86.2
%
9.0
%
93.4
%
83.0
%
10.4
%
15.78
14.49
8.9
%
Florida
26,693
2,941,569
96.8
%
87.3
%
9.5
%
95.4
%
86.3
%
9.1
%
15.40
14.48
6.4
%
Georgia
19,013
2,547,009
97.5
%
88.8
%
8.7
%
95.7
%
87.7
%
8.0
%
10.65
10.31
3.3
%
North Carolina
15,355
1,885,404
98.5
%
93.3
%
5.2
%
97.5
%
91.6
%
5.9
%
11.58
10.92
6.0
%
Arizona
16,930
1,929,415
95.9
%
89.1
%
6.8
%
95.0
%
88.4
%
6.6
%
13.82
12.64
9.3
%
Oklahoma
13,766
1,898,912
96.8
%
91.7
%
5.1
%
95.3
%
89.8
%
5.5
%
8.85
8.38
5.6
%
Louisiana
12,322
1,535,582
92.4
%
84.3
%
8.1
%
90.3
%
83.7
%
6.6
%
11.24
10.86
3.5
%
Indiana
8,740
1,133,820
97.1
%
93.1
%
4.0
%
96.4
%
90.8
%
5.6
%
10.25
9.55
7.3
%
Kansas
5,671
752,114
96.9
%
92.1
%
4.8
%
95.1
%
90.6
%
4.5
%
12.57
11.65
7.9
%
Washington
4,494
578,723
92.6
%
84.2
%
8.4
%
91.0
%
81.6
%
9.4
%
15.26
14.76
3.4
%
Nevada
6,722
843,396
97.7
%
92.1
%
5.6
%
96.3
%
90.6
%
5.7
%
12.56
11.00
14.2
%
Colorado
5,035
614,106
97.0
%
89.9
%
7.1
%
96.1
%
87.4
%
8.7
%
12.78
12.36
3.4
%
New Hampshire
4,452
542,116
96.7
%
93.7
%
3.0
%
95.5
%
91.8
%
3.7
%
14.46
12.75
13.4
%
Other(1)
28,358
3,526,325
96.5
%
89.1
%
7.4
%
94.9
%
87.5
%
7.4
%
12.91
11.99
7.7
%
Total/Weighted Average
268,614
33,959,037
96.7
%
89.5
%
7.2
%
95.4
%
87.8
%
7.6
%
$
12.78
$
11.97
6.8
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
238,409
30,070,796
96.8
%
89.8
%
7.0
%
95.5
%
88.1
%
7.4
%
$
12.78
$
11.98
6.7
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
208,279
26,645,388
96.8
%
89.9
%
6.9
%
95.6
%
88.1
%
7.5
%
$
12.59
$
11.81
6.6
%
(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
Supplemental Schedule 6
Same Store Performance Summary By State
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Total Revenue
Property Operating Expenses
Net Operating Income
Net Operating Income Margin
State
Stores
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
California
81
$
42,477
$
38,085
11.5
%
$
10,728
$
10,572
1.5
%
$
31,749
$
27,513
15.4
%
74.7
%
72.2
%
2.5
%
Texas
69
20,810
18,741
11.0
%
7,005
6,730
4.1
%
13,805
12,011
14.9
%
66.3
%
64.1
%
2.2
%
Oregon
61
22,617
19,176
17.9
%
5,174
5,148
0.5
%
17,443
14,028
24.3
%
77.1
%
73.2
%
3.9
%
Florida
45
21,949
19,239
14.1
%
6,112
5,910
3.4
%
15,837
13,329
18.8
%
72.2
%
69.3
%
2.9
%
Georgia
44
12,975
11,981
8.3
%
3,875
3,788
2.3
%
9,100
8,193
11.1
%
70.1
%
68.4
%
1.7
%
North Carolina
33
10,791
9,905
8.9
%
2,822
2,825
(0.1)
%
7,969
7,080
12.6
%
73.8
%
71.5
%
2.3
%
Arizona
31
12,720
11,085
14.7
%
3,316
3,183
4.2
%
9,404
7,902
19.0
%
73.9
%
71.3
%
2.6
%
Oklahoma
30
8,053
7,421
8.5
%
2,269
2,275
(0.3)
%
5,784
5,146
12.4
%
71.8
%
69.3
%
2.5
%
Louisiana
26
7,781
7,208
7.9
%
2,469
2,313
6.7
%
5,312
4,895
8.5
%
68.3
%
67.9
%
0.4
%
Indiana
16
5,592
5,069
10.3
%
1,645
1,644
0.1
%
3,947
3,425
15.2
%
70.6
%
67.6
%
3.0
%
Kansas
16
4,634
4,301
7.7
%
1,629
1,564
4.2
%
3,005
2,737
9.8
%
64.8
%
63.6
%
1.2
%
Washington
14
3,976
3,544
12.2
%
1,034
1,061
(2.5)
%
2,942
2,483
18.5
%
74.0
%
70.1
%
3.9
%
Nevada
13
5,218
4,554
14.6
%
1,261
1,253
0.6
%
3,957
3,301
19.9
%
75.8
%
72.5
%
3.3
%
Colorado
11
3,727
3,405
9.5
%
1,174
1,121
4.7
%
2,553
2,284
11.8
%
68.5
%
67.1
%
1.4
%
New Hampshire
10
3,762
3,257
15.5
%
1,133
1,075
5.4
%
2,629
2,182
20.5
%
69.9
%
67.0
%
2.9
%
Other(1)
60
21,817
19,230
13.5
%
6,046
5,875
2.9
%
15,771
13,355
18.1
%
72.3
%
69.4
%
2.9
%
Total/Weighted Average
560
$
208,899
$
186,201
12.2
%
$
57,692
$
56,337
2.4
%
$
151,207
$
129,864
16.4
%
72.4
%
69.7
%
2.7
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
496
$
185,462
$
165,957
11.8
%
$
50,878
$
49,890
2.0
%
$
134,584
$
116,067
16.0
%
72.6
%
69.9
%
2.7
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
434
$
161,933
$
144,970
11.7
%
$
44,590
$
43,610
2.2
%
$
117,343
$
101,360
15.8
%
72.5
%
69.9
%
2.6
%
(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
19
Supplemental Schedule 6 (continued)
Same Store Performance Summary By State
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Rentable Square Feet
Occupancy at Period End
Average Occupancy
Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot
State
Units
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
California
48,216
6,059,193
98.0
%
91.3
%
6.7
%
96.8
%
89.4
%
7.4
%
$
13.78
$
13.42
2.7
%
Texas
28,350
4,065,983
96.8
%
88.9
%
7.9
%
93.5
%
87.1
%
6.4
%
10.59
10.27
3.1
%
Oregon
24,497
3,105,370
95.2
%
86.2
%
9.0
%
91.6
%
82.0
%
9.6
%
15.57
14.74
5.6
%
Florida
26,693
2,941,569
96.8
%
87.3
%
9.5
%
94.1
%
86.5
%
7.6
%
15.20
14.65
3.8
%
Georgia
19,013
2,547,009
97.5
%
88.8
%
8.7
%
94.0
%
87.6
%
6.4
%
10.48
10.42
0.6
%
North Carolina
15,355
1,885,404
98.5
%
93.3
%
5.2
%
96.1
%
91.1
%
5.0
%
11.47
11.10
3.3
%
Arizona
16,930
1,929,415
95.9
%
89.1
%
6.8
%
93.7
%
87.9
%
5.8
%
13.67
12.74
7.3
%
Oklahoma
13,766
1,898,912
96.8
%
91.7
%
5.1
%
94.1
%
88.9
%
5.2
%
8.75
8.50
2.9
%
Louisiana
12,322
1,535,582
92.4
%
84.3
%
8.1
%
88.4
%
83.9
%
4.5
%
11.17
10.91
2.4
%
Indiana
8,740
1,133,820
97.1
%
93.1
%
4.0
%
95.3
%
90.3
%
5.0
%
10.09
9.64
4.7
%
Kansas
5,671
752,114
96.9
%
92.1
%
4.8
%
92.6
%
89.1
%
3.5
%
12.43
11.85
4.9
%
Washington
4,494
578,723
92.6
%
84.2
%
8.4
%
89.7
%
80.8
%
8.9
%
14.99
14.90
0.6
%
Nevada
6,722
843,396
97.7
%
92.1
%
5.6
%
95.3
%
90.4
%
4.9
%
12.33
11.36
8.5
%
Colorado
5,035
614,106
97.0
%
89.9
%
7.1
%
94.2
%
86.2
%
8.0
%
12.60
12.56
0.3
%
New Hampshire
4,452
542,116
96.7
%
93.7
%
3.0
%
94.8
%
91.0
%
3.8
%
14.25
12.94
10.1
%
Other(1)
28,358
3,526,325
96.5
%
89.1
%
7.4
%
93.3
%
87.4
%
5.9
%
12.83
12.13
5.8
%
Total/Weighted Average
268,614
33,959,037
96.7
%
89.5
%
7.2
%
94.0
%
87.4
%
6.6
%
$
12.62
$
12.12
4.1
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
238,409
30,070,796
96.8
%
89.8
%
7.0
%
94.1
%
87.7
%
6.4
%
$
12.62
$
12.15
3.9
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
208,279
26,645,388
96.8
%
89.9
%
6.9
%
94.2
%
87.8
%
6.4
%
$
12.42
$
11.97
3.8
%
(1) Other states and territories in NSA's same store portfolio include Alabama, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Puerto Rico.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
20
Supplemental Schedule 7
Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1)
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Total Revenue
Property Operating Expenses
Net Operating Income
Net Operating Income Margin
MSA(1)
Stores
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
47
$
8,871
$
7,485
18.5
%
$
1,979
$
2,012
(1.6)
%
$
6,892
$
5,473
25.9
%
77.7
%
73.1
%
4.6
%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
46
10,829
9,371
15.6
%
2,380
2,333
2.0
%
8,449
7,038
20.0
%
78.0
%
75.1
%
2.9
%
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
30
4,858
4,261
14.0
%
1,367
1,286
6.3
%
3,491
2,975
17.3
%
71.9
%
69.8
%
2.1
%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
24
5,286
4,533
16.6
%
1,339
1,299
3.1
%
3,947
3,234
22.0
%
74.7
%
71.3
%
3.4
%
Oklahoma City, OK
17
2,312
2,057
12.4
%
664
636
4.4
%
1,648
1,421
16.0
%
71.3
%
69.1
%
2.2
%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
16
2,142
1,925
11.3
%
814
790
3.0
%
1,328
1,135
17.0
%
62.0
%
59.0
%
3.0
%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
16
2,875
2,529
13.7
%
800
848
(5.7)
%
2,075
1,681
23.4
%
72.2
%
66.5
%
5.7
%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
14
5,387
4,745
13.5
%
1,322
1,303
1.5
%
4,065
3,442
18.1
%
75.5
%
72.5
%
3.0
%
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
13
3,596
2,958
21.6
%
957
886
8.0
%
2,639
2,072
27.4
%
73.4
%
70.0
%
3.4
%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
13
2,210
1,925
14.8
%
627
601
4.3
%
1,583
1,324
19.6
%
71.6
%
68.8
%
2.8
%
Tulsa, OK
13
1,809
1,645
10.0
%
473
455
4.0
%
1,336
1,190
12.3
%
73.9
%
72.3
%
1.6
%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
12
2,560
2,104
21.7
%
591
561
5.3
%
1,969
1,543
27.6
%
76.9
%
73.3
%
3.6
%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
11
1,918
1,634
17.4
%
681
660
3.2
%
1,237
974
27.0
%
64.5
%
59.6
%
4.9
%
Kansas City, MO-KS
11
1,826
1,584
15.3
%
624
601
3.8
%
1,202
983
22.3
%
65.8
%
62.1
%
3.7
%
Other MSAs
277
50,903
43,571
16.8
%
14,241
13,405
6.2
%
36,662
30,166
21.5
%
72.0
%
69.2
%
2.8
%
Total/Weighted Average
560
$
107,382
$
92,327
16.3
%
$
28,859
$
27,676
4.3
%
$
78,523
$
64,651
21.5
%
73.1
%
70.0
%
3.1
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
496
$
95,300
$
82,231
15.9
%
$
25,486
$
24,459
4.2
%
$
69,814
$
57,772
20.8
%
73.3
%
70.3
%
3.0
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
434
$
83,214
$
71,795
15.9
%
$
22,249
$
21,399
4.0
%
$
60,965
$
50,396
21.0
%
73.3
%
70.2
%
3.1
%
(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
21
Supplemental Schedule 7 (continued)
Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1)
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Rentable Square Feet
Occupancy at Period End
Average Occupancy
Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot
MSA(1)
Units
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
Growth
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
18,207
2,226,969
93.3
%
85.2
%
8.1
%
91.6
%
82.6
%
9.0
%
$
17.07
$
15.99
6.8
%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
24,488
3,281,707
98.6
%
92.6
%
6.0
%
98.5
%
91.2
%
7.3
%
12.69
11.86
7.0
%
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
13,430
1,822,502
97.6
%
88.5
%
9.1
%
95.9
%
87.2
%
8.7
%
10.73
10.40
3.2
%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
13,814
1,563,925
95.3
%
88.0
%
7.3
%
94.5
%
87.9
%
6.6
%
13.86
12.81
8.2
%
Oklahoma City, OK
7,648
1,083,942
98.2
%
93.4
%
4.8
%
96.5
%
91.1
%
5.4
%
8.59
8.02
7.1
%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
5,760
770,312
95.7
%
88.7
%
7.0
%
94.6
%
87.6
%
7.0
%
11.40
11.18
2.0
%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
8,740
1,133,820
97.1
%
93.1
%
4.0
%
96.4
%
90.8
%
5.6
%
10.25
9.55
7.3
%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
9,750
1,063,400
96.6
%
86.9
%
9.7
%
95.8
%
86.4
%
9.4
%
20.17
19.74
2.2
%
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
8,520
838,362
97.4
%
85.5
%
11.9
%
95.9
%
84.5
%
11.4
%
17.01
16.07
5.8
%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
6,537
757,548
91.3
%
82.0
%
9.3
%
88.8
%
82.0
%
6.8
%
12.78
12.02
6.3
%
Tulsa, OK
6,118
814,970
94.9
%
89.4
%
5.5
%
93.7
%
88.2
%
5.5
%
9.19
8.87
3.6
%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
6,541
805,041
97.8
%
92.0
%
5.8
%
96.3
%
90.5
%
5.8
%
12.52
10.98
14.0
%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
4,623
738,906
96.2
%
87.6
%
8.6
%
95.2
%
86.1
%
9.1
%
10.39
9.79
6.1
%
Kansas City, MO-KS
4,000
540,004
97.1
%
92.6
%
4.5
%
95.5
%
90.0
%
5.5
%
13.25
11.92
11.2
%
Other MSAs
130,438
16,517,629
97.0
%
89.8
%
7.2
%
95.5
%
87.9
%
7.6
%
12.47
11.65
7.0
%
Total/Weighted Average
268,614
33,959,037
96.7
%
89.5
%
7.2
%
95.4
%
87.8
%
7.6
%
$
12.78
$
11.97
6.8
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
238,409
30,070,796
96.8
%
89.8
%
7.0
%
95.5
%
88.1
%
7.4
%
$
12.78
$
11.98
6.7
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
208,279
26,645,388
96.8
%
89.9
%
6.9
%
95.6
%
88.1
%
7.5
%
$
12.59
$
11.81
6.6
%
(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
22
Supplemental Schedule 7
Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1)
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Total Revenue
Property Operating Expenses
Net Operating Income
Net Operating Income Margin
MSA(1)
Stores
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
47
$
17,231
$
15,080
14.3
%
$
3,993
$
4,035
(1.0)
%
$
13,238
$
11,045
19.9
%
76.8
%
73.2
%
3.6
%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
46
21,217
18,900
12.3
%
4,839
4,791
1.0
%
16,378
14,109
16.1
%
77.2
%
74.7
%
2.5
%
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
30
9,368
8,628
8.6
%
2,752
2,694
2.2
%
6,616
5,934
11.5
%
70.6
%
68.8
%
1.8
%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
24
10,323
9,107
13.4
%
2,674
2,575
3.8
%
7,649
6,532
17.1
%
74.1
%
71.7
%
2.4
%
Oklahoma City, OK
17
4,513
4,102
10.0
%
1,319
1,312
0.5
%
3,194
2,790
14.5
%
70.8
%
68.0
%
2.8
%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
16
4,160
3,919
6.1
%
1,612
1,581
2.0
%
2,548
2,338
9.0
%
61.3
%
59.7
%
1.6
%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
16
5,592
5,069
10.3
%
1,645
1,644
0.1
%
3,947
3,425
15.2
%
70.6
%
67.6
%
3.0
%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
14
10,583
9,667
9.5
%
2,687
2,686
-
7,896
6,981
13.1
%
74.6
%
72.2
%
2.4
%
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
13
6,989
5,994
16.6
%
1,894
1,792
5.7
%
5,095
4,202
21.3
%
72.9
%
70.1
%
2.8
%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
13
4,298
3,869
11.1
%
1,235
1,178
4.8
%
3,063
2,691
13.8
%
71.3
%
69.6
%
1.7
%
Tulsa, OK
13
3,540
3,319
6.7
%
950
964
(1.5)
%
2,590
2,355
10.0
%
73.2
%
71.0
%
2.2
%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
12
4,968
4,342
14.4
%
1,194
1,190
0.3
%
3,774
3,152
19.7
%
76.0
%
72.6
%
3.4
%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
11
3,730
3,278
13.8
%
1,358
1,280
6.1
%
2,372
1,998
18.7
%
63.6
%
61.0
%
2.6
%
Kansas City, MO-KS
11
3,516
3,145
11.8
%
1,260
1,225
2.9
%
2,256
1,920
17.5
%
64.2
%
61.0
%
3.2
%
Other MSAs
277
98,871
87,782
12.6
%
28,280
27,390
3.2
%
70,591
60,392
16.9
%
71.4
%
68.8
%
2.6
%
Total/Weighted Average
560
$
208,899
$
186,201
12.2
%
$
57,692
$
56,337
2.4
%
$
151,207
$
129,864
16.4
%
72.4
%
69.7
%
2.7
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
496
$
185,462
$
165,957
11.8
%
$
50,878
$
49,890
2.0
%
$
134,584
$
116,067
16.0
%
72.6
%
69.9
%
2.7
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
434
$
161,933
$
144,970
11.7
%
$
44,590
$
43,610
2.2
%
$
117,343
$
101,360
15.8
%
72.5
%
69.9
%
2.6
%
(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
23
Supplemental Schedule 7 (continued)
Same Store Performance Summary By MSA(1)
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Rentable Square Feet
Occupancy at Period End
Average Occupancy
Average Annualized Rental Revenue per Occupied Square Foot
MSA(1)
Units
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Growth
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
18,207
2,226,969
93.3
%
85.2
%
8.1
%
90.0
%
81.9
%
8.1
%
$
16.88
$
16.26
3.8
%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
24,488
3,281,707
98.6
%
92.6
%
6.0
%
98.0
%
90.6
%
7.4
%
12.48
12.04
3.7
%
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
13,430
1,822,502
97.6
%
88.5
%
9.1
%
94.2
%
87.2
%
7.0
%
10.54
10.52
0.2
%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
13,814
1,563,925
95.3
%
88.0
%
7.3
%
93.2
%
87.4
%
5.8
%
13.74
12.93
6.3
%
Oklahoma City, OK
7,648
1,083,942
98.2
%
93.4
%
4.8
%
95.3
%
89.7
%
5.6
%
8.49
8.14
4.3
%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
5,760
770,312
95.7
%
88.7
%
7.0
%
92.6
%
87.7
%
4.9
%
11.31
11.28
0.3
%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
8,740
1,133,820
97.1
%
93.1
%
4.0
%
95.3
%
90.3
%
5.0
%
10.09
9.64
4.7
%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
9,750
1,063,400
96.6
%
86.9
%
9.7
%
94.9
%
86.5
%
8.4
%
20.00
20.11
(0.5)
%
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
8,520
838,362
97.4
%
85.5
%
11.9
%
94.4
%
84.7
%
9.7
%
16.81
16.23
3.6
%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
6,537
757,548
91.3
%
82.0
%
9.3
%
87.1
%
82.5
%
4.6
%
12.67
12.00
5.6
%
Tulsa, OK
6,118
814,970
94.9
%
89.4
%
5.5
%
92.5
%
87.8
%
4.7
%
9.11
8.98
1.4
%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
6,541
805,041
97.8
%
92.0
%
5.8
%
95.2
%
90.3
%
4.9
%
12.28
11.37
8.0
%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
4,623
738,906
96.2
%
87.6
%
8.6
%
93.6
%
85.0
%
8.6
%
10.26
9.94
3.2
%
Kansas City, MO-KS
4,000
540,004
97.1
%
92.6
%
4.5
%
92.8
%
87.9
%
4.9
%
13.04
12.12
7.6
%
Other MSAs
130,438
16,517,629
97.0
%
89.8
%
7.2
%
94.0
%
87.6
%
6.4
%
12.32
11.78
4.6
%
Total/Weighted Average
268,614
33,959,037
96.7
%
89.5
%
7.2
%
94.0
%
87.4
%
6.6
%
$
12.62
$
12.12
4.1
%
2020 Same Store Pool(2)
238,409
30,070,796
96.8
%
89.8
%
7.0
%
94.1
%
87.7
%
6.4
%
$
12.62
$
12.15
3.9
%
2019 Same Store Pool(3)
208,279
26,645,388
96.8
%
89.9
%
6.9
%
94.2
%
87.8
%
6.4
%
$
12.42
$
11.97
3.8
%
(1) MSA (Metropolitan Statistical Area) as defined by the United States Census Bureau.
(2) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2020.
(3) Represents the subset of properties included in the 2021 same store pool that were in NSA's same store pool reported in 2019.
24
Supplemental Schedule 8
Same Store Operating Data (560 Stores) - Trailing Five Quarters
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Revenue
Rental revenue
$
103,470
$
97,904
$
95,753
$
92,578
$
89,174
$
201,374
$
179,854
Other property-related revenue
3,912
3,613
3,511
3,562
3,153
7,525
6,347
Total revenue
107,382
101,517
99,264
96,140
92,327
208,899
186,201
Property operating expenses
Store payroll and related costs
8,854
8,967
8,601
8,424
8,388
17,821
17,459
Property tax expense
7,923
7,791
7,732
7,904
7,811
15,714
15,404
Utilities expense
2,335
2,651
2,360
3,017
2,421
4,986
4,992
Repairs & maintenance expense
2,364
2,331
2,344
2,224
2,153
4,695
4,395
Marketing expense
1,899
1,807
1,905
1,994
2,028
3,706
3,913
Insurance expense
994
958
930
964
947
1,952
1,896
Other property operating expenses
4,490
4,328
4,199
4,230
3,928
8,818
8,278
Total property operating expenses
28,859
28,833
28,071
28,757
27,676
57,692
56,337
Net operating income
$
78,523
$
72,684
$
71,193
$
67,383
$
64,651
$
151,207
$
129,864
Net operating income margin
73.1
%
71.6
%
71.7
%
70.1
%
70.0
%
72.4
%
69.7
%
Occupancy at period end
96.7
%
93.8
%
91.7
%
91.7
%
89.5
%
96.7
%
89.5
%
Average occupancy
95.4
%
92.5
%
91.9
%
90.7
%
87.8
%
94.0
%
87.4
%
Average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot
$
12.78
$
12.47
$
12.28
$
12.02
$
11.97
$
12.62
$
12.12
25
Supplemental Schedule 9
Reconciliation of Same Store Data and Net Operating Income to Net Income
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
2Q 2021
1Q 2021
4Q 2020
3Q 2020
2Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Rental revenue
Same store portfolio
$
103,470
$
97,904
$
95,753
$
92,578
$
89,174
$
201,374
$
179,854
Non-same store portfolio
23,840
15,223
8,513
7,112
6,128
39,063
10,850
Total rental revenue
127,310
113,127
104,266
99,690
95,302
240,437
190,704
Other property-related revenue
Same store portfolio
3,912
3,613
3,511
3,562
3,153
7,525
6,347
Non-same store portfolio
917
524
341
321
265
1,441
442
Total other property-related revenue
4,829
4,137
3,852
3,883
3,418
8,966
6,789
Property operating expenses
Same store portfolio
28,859
28,833
28,071
28,757
27,676
57,692
56,337
Non-same store portfolio
7,795
5,771
3,020
2,789
2,581
13,566
4,512
Total property operating expenses
36,654
34,604
31,091
31,546
30,257
71,258
60,849
Net operating income
95,485
82,660
77,027
72,027
68,463
178,145
136,644
Management fees and other revenue
6,107
5,728
5,991
5,901
5,697
11,835
11,146
General and administrative expenses
(12,450)
(11,238)
(11,399)
(10,818)
(10,329)
(23,688)
(21,423)
Depreciation and amortization
(36,051)
(32,424)
(29,827)
(28,933)
(29,309)
(68,475)
(58,414)
Other
(310)
(397)
522
(479)
(462)
(707)
(851)
Interest expense
(17,339)
(16,792)
(16,192)
(15,262)
(15,513)
(34,131)
(31,141)
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated real estate ventures
1,174
759
516
37
52
1,933
(288)
Acquisition costs
(118)
(292)
(743)
(596)
(252)
(410)
(1,085)
Non-operating expense
(148)
(173)
(582)
(120)
(317)
(321)
(509)
Income tax expense
(675)
(196)
(796)
(346)
(243)
(871)
(529)
Net Income
$
35,675
$
27,635
$
24,517
$
21,411
$
17,787
$
63,310
$
33,550
26
Supplemental Schedule 10
Selected Financial Information
(dollars in thousands, except per square foot data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average Annualized Rental Revenue Per Occupied Square Foot
Same store
$
12.78
$
11.97
$
12.62
$
12.12
Total consolidated portfolio
12.78
11.97
12.56
12.13
Average Occupancy
Same store
95.4
%
87.8
%
94.0
%
87.4
%
Total consolidated portfolio
94.8
%
87.5
%
93.4
%
87.2
%
Total Consolidated Portfolio Capital Expenditures
Recurring capital expenditures
$
2,257
$
1,761
$
4,359
$
3,438
Value enhancing capital expenditures
2,641
1,140
4,880
2,037
Acquisitions capital expenditures
2,017
1,269
4,051
3,600
Total consolidated portfolio capital expenditures
$
6,915
$
4,170
$
13,290
$
9,075
Property Operating Expenses Detail
Store payroll and related costs
$
10,731
$
9,060
$
21,102
$
18,651
Property tax expense
10,537
8,683
20,478
16,912
Utilities expense
3,069
2,706
6,223
5,440
Repairs & maintenance expense
3,008
2,302
5,772
4,628
Marketing expense
2,325
2,204
4,495
4,216
Insurance expense
1,433
1,060
2,599
2,117
Other property operating expenses
5,551
4,242
10,589
8,885
Property operating expenses on the Company's statements of operations
$
36,654
$
30,257
$
71,258
$
60,849
General and Administrative Expenses Detail
Supervisory and administrative expenses
$
4,891
$
3,503
$
9,138
$
8,822
Equity-based compensation expense
1,348
1,151
2,634
1,925
Other general and administrative expenses
6,211
5,675
11,916
10,676
General and administrative expenses on the Company's statements of operations
$
12,450
$
10,329
$
23,688
$
21,423
27
Glossary
This Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Information includes certain financial and operating measures used by NSA management that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. NSA's definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other real estate companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance and should not be considered an alternative measure of liquidity.
2016 JOINT VENTURE: NSA's 2016 Joint Venture was formed in 2016 with a major state pension fund advised by Heitman Capital Management LLC. NSA's ownership in the 2016 Joint Venture is 25% and NSA earns customary fees for managing and operating the 2016 Joint Venture properties. In connection with the 2016 Joint Venture's acquisition of an initial portfolio of self storage properties, NSA separately acquired the property management platform related to the initial portfolio, including a property management company, and related intellectual property, including the iStorage brand, under which NSA's management platform operates the 2016 Joint Venture.
2018 JOINT VENTURE: NSA's 2018 Joint Venture was formed in 2018 with an affiliate of Heitman America Real Estate REIT LLC to acquire a portfolio of over 100 self storage properties. NSA's ownership in the 2018 Joint Venture is 25% and NSA earns customary fees for managing and operating the 2018 Joint Venture properties. The 2018 Joint Venture properties are operated by NSA's management platform under NSA's iStorage and SecurCare brands.
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED RENTAL REVENUE PER OCCUPIED SQUARE FOOT: Average annualized rental revenue per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental revenue (including fees and net of any discounts and uncollectible customer amounts) by average occupied square feet.
AVERAGE OCCUPANCY: Average occupancy is calculated based on the average of the month-end occupancy immediately preceding the period presented and the month-end occupancies included in the respective period presented.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DEFINITIONS
ACQUISITIONS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Acquisitions capital expenditures represents the portion of capital expenditures capitalized during the current period that were identified and underwritten prior to a property's acquisition.
RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Recurring capital expenditures represents the portion of capital expenditures that are deemed to replace the consumed portion of acquired capital assets and extend their useful lives.
VALUE ENHANCING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: Value enhancing capital expenditures represents the portion of capital expenditures that are made to enhance the revenue and value of an asset from its original purchase condition.
EBITDA: NSA defines EBITDA as net income (loss), as determined under GAAP, plus interest expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and the Company's share of unconsolidated real estate venture depreciation and amortization. NSA defines ADJUSTED EBITDA as EBITDA plus acquisition costs, organizational and offering expenses, equity-based compensation expense, losses on sale of properties and impairment of long-lived assets, minus gains on sale of properties and debt forgiveness, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. These further adjustments eliminate the impact of items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. In evaluating EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. NSA's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
NSA presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes they assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:
28
•EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the Company's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures, contractual commitments or working capital needs;
•EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debts;
•although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
•Adjusted EBITDA excludes equity-based compensation expense, which is and will remain a key element of the Company's overall long-term incentive compensation package, although the Company excludes it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period;
•EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of its ongoing operations; and
•other companies in NSA's industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than NSA does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
NSA compensates for these limitations by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with the Company's analysis of net income (loss). EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues and net income (loss).
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Funds from operations, or FFO, is a widely used performance measure for real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The December 2018 Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement, which the Company refers to as the White Paper, defines FFO as net income (as determined under GAAP), excluding: real estate depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, mark-to-market changes in value recognized on equity securities, impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and impairment of investments in entities when it is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity and after items to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. Distributions declared on subordinated performance units and DownREIT subordinated performance units represent NSA's allocation of FFO to noncontrolling interests held by subordinated performance unitholders and DownREIT subordinated performance unitholders. For purposes of calculating FFO attributable to common shareholders, OP unitholders, and LTIP unitholders, NSA excludes distributions declared on subordinated performance units, DownREIT subordinated performance units, preferred shares and preferred units. NSA defines CORE FFO as FFO, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance. These further adjustments consist of acquisition costs, organizational and offering costs, gains on debt forgiveness, gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
Management uses FFO and Core FFO as key performance indicators in evaluating the operations of NSA's properties. Given the nature of NSA's business as a real estate owner and operator, the Company considers FFO and Core FFO as key supplemental measures of its operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP. NSA believes that FFO and Core FFO are useful to management and investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance because FFO and Core FFO exclude various items included in net income (loss) that do not relate to or are not indicative of the Company's operating performance such as gains (or losses) from sales of self storage properties and depreciation, which can make periodic and peer analyses of operating performance more difficult. NSA's computation of FFO and Core FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies.
FFO and Core FFO should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues, operating income and net income (loss). FFO and Core FFO do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and are not a measure of liquidity or an indicator of NSA's ability to make cash distributions. NSA believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO and Core FFO should be compared with the Company's reported net income (loss) and considered in addition to cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.
HYPOTHETICAL LIQUIDATION AT BOOK VALUE METHOD: In accordance with GAAP, the Company allocates income (loss) utilizing the hypothetical liquidation at book value ('HLBV') method, in which the Company allocates
29
income or loss based on the change in each unitholders' claim on the net assets of the Company's operating partnership at period end after adjusting for any distributions or contributions made during such period. The Company uses this method because of the difference between the distribution rights and priorities set forth in the operating partnership's Agreement of Limited Partnership and what is reflected by the underlying percentage ownership interests of the unitholders.
The HLBV method is a balance sheet-focused approach to income (loss) allocation. A calculation is prepared at each balance sheet date to determine the amount that unitholders would receive if the operating partnership were to liquidate all of its assets (at GAAP net book value) and distribute the resulting proceeds to its creditors and unitholders based on the contractually defined liquidation priorities. The difference between the calculated liquidation distribution amounts at the beginning and the end of the reporting period, after adjusting for capital contributions and distributions, is used to derive each unitholder's share of the income (loss) for the period. Due to the stated liquidation priorities and because the HLBV method incorporates non-cash items such as depreciation expense, in any given period, income or loss may be allocated disproportionately to unitholders as compared to their respective ownership percentage in the operating partnership, and net income (loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust could be more or less net income than actual cash distributions received and more or less income or loss than what may be received in the event of an actual liquidation. Additionally, the HLBV method could result in net income (or net loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust during a period when the Company reports consolidated net loss (or net income), or net income (or net loss) attributable to National Storage Affiliates Trust in excess of the Company's consolidated net income (or net loss). The computations of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share may be materially affected by these disproportionate income (loss) allocations, resulting in volatile fluctuations of basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share. Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on NSA's income (loss) allocations or earnings (loss) per share without considering the effects described above, including the effect that depreciation and amortization have on income (loss), net book value and the application of the HLBV method.
LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN UNITS: Long-term incentive plan units, or LTIP units, are a special class of partnership interest in NSA's operating partnership that allow the holder to participate in the ordinary and liquidating distributions received by holders of the operating partnership units (subject to the achievement of specified levels of profitability by our operating partnership or the achievement of certain events). Upon vesting, and after achieving parity with operating partnership units, vested LTIP units may be converted into an equal number of operating partnership units, and thereafter have all the rights of operating partnership units, including redemption rights.
NET DEBT TO ANNUALIZED CURRENT QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA: NSA calculates net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as total debt (inclusive of $5.2 million of fair value of debt adjustments and $10.2 million of debt issuance costs) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by annualized current quarter Adjusted EBITDA.
NET OPERATING INCOME: Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue plus other property-related revenue less property operating expenses. NOI is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.
NSA believes NOI is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because:
•NOI is one of the primary measures used by NSA's management and the Company's PROs to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company's properties, including the Company's ability to lease its properties, increase pricing and occupancy and control the Company's property operating expenses;
•NOI is widely used in the real estate industry and the self storage industry to measure the performance and value of real estate assets without regard to various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, and the impact of NSA's capital structure; and
•NSA believes NOI helps the Company's investors to meaningfully compare the results of its operating performance from period to period by removing the impact of the Company's capital structure (primarily interest expense on the Company's outstanding indebtedness) and depreciation of the cost basis of NSA's assets from its operating results.
There are material limitations to using a non-GAAP measure such as NOI, including the difficulty associated with comparing results among more than one company and the inability to analyze certain significant items, including depreciation and interest expense, that directly affect the Company's net income (loss). NSA compensates for these limitations by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with the Company's analysis of net income (loss). NOI should be considered in addition to, but not as a
30
substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues and net loss.
NET OPERATING INCOME MARGIN:The ratio of NOI divided by total rental and other property-related revenue.
NON-SAME STORE PORTFOLIO: Non-same store portfolio comprises those properties that do not meet the Same Store portfolio property definition.
OCCUPANCY AT PERIOD END: Represents total occupied rentable square feet divided by total rentable square feet at period end.
OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS: Operating partnership units, or OP Units, are Class A common units of limited partner interest in the Company's operating partnership which are economically equivalent to NSA's common shares. NSA also owns certain of the Company's self storage properties through other consolidated limited partnership subsidiaries of the Company's operating partnership, which the Company refers to as 'DownREIT partnerships.' The DownREIT partnerships issue certain units of limited partner or limited liability company interest that are intended to be economically equivalent to the Company's OP units, which the Company defines as DOWNREIT OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNIT EQUIVALENTS, or DownREIT OP units.
PROs: Participating regional operators, or 'PROs', are NSA's experienced regional self storage operators with local operational focus and expertise. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had ten PROs: Northwest Self Storage, Optivest Properties, Guardian Storage Centers, Move It Self Storage, Storage Solutions, Hide-Away, Personal Mini, Southern Self Storage, Moove In Self Storage and Blue Sky Self Storage.
RENTABLE SQUARE FEET: Rentable square feet includes all enclosed self storage units but excludes commercial, residential, and covered parking space.
RESTRICTED COMMON SHARES: Restricted common shares arecommon shares that are subject to restrictions on transferability subject to vesting and such other restrictions. Generally, a participant granted restricted common shares has all of the rights of a shareholder, including, without limitation, the right to vote and the right to receive dividends on the restricted common shares. Holders of restricted common shares are prohibited from selling such shares until they vest.
SAME STORE PORTFOLIO: NSA's same store portfolio is defined as those properties owned and operated on a stabilized basis since the first day of the earliest year presented. The Company considers a property to be stabilized once it has achieved an occupancy rate that is representative of similar properties in the applicable market. NSA excludes any properties sold, expected to be sold or subject to significant changes such as expansions or casualty events which cause the portfolio's year-over-year operating results to no longer be comparable.
SUBORDINATED PERFORMANCE UNITS: Subordinated performance units, or SP Units, are Class B common units of limited partner interest in the Company's operating partnership. SP units, which are linked to the performance of specific contributed portfolios, are intended to incentivize the Company's PROs to drive operating performance and support the sustainability of the operating cash flow generated by the contributed self storage properties that the PROs continue to manage on NSA's behalf. Because subordinated performance unit holders receive distributions only after portfolio-specific minimum performance thresholds are satisfied, the Company believes SP units play a key role in aligning the interests of the Company's PROs with NSA and the Company's shareholders. The DownREIT partnerships also issue units of limited partner interest that are intended to be economically equivalent to the Company's SP units, which the Company defines as DOWNREIT SUBORDINATED PERFORMANCE UNIT EQUIVALENTS, or DownREIT SP units.
National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:25 UTC.