  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  National Storage Affiliates Trust
  News
  Summary
    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust : Added to S&P MidCap 400 Index

05/11/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced that the Company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have National Storage Affiliates gain inclusion on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The move to the MidCap 400 index from the SmallCap 600 index acknowledges the exceptional growth NSA has realized over the past few years. We look forward to continuing to deliver robust growth for all of our stakeholders.”

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, June 8 – 10, 2021.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2021, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 844 self storage properties located in 36 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 53.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 517 M - -
Net income 2021 66,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 3 503 M 3 503 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 924
Free-Float 80,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 44,89 $
Last Close Price 45,74 $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David G. Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST26.95%3 503
PUBLIC STORAGE20.07%48 497
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.27.60%19 770
CUBESMART26.90%8 595
LIFE STORAGE, INC.21.12%7 394
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC16.68%3 163