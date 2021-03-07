Log in
National Storage Affiliates Trust : Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

03/07/2021 | 03:09pm EST
Company Update

March 2021

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: We make forward-looking statements in this presentation that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account all information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us. Some of these factors are described in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021 (the "Annual Report") under the headings "business," "risk factors," "properties," and "management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations," as applicable. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website atwww.sec.gov. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and may not be relied upon for any purpose, including in connection with the purchase or sale of any of our securities. Such information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security described herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as funds from operations ("FFO"), Core FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, which are each defined in NSA's Annual Report. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because NSA's management believes these measures help investors understand NSA's business, performance and ability to earn and distribute cash to its shareholders by providing perspectives not immediately apparent from net income (loss). These measures are also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties. The presentation of FFO, Core FFO, NOI, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA herein are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of liquidity. In addition, NSA's definitions and method of calculating these measures may be different from those used by other companies, and, accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures as defined and calculated by other companies that do not use the same methodology as NSA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are set forth in the Appendix attached hereto. In addition, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months ended September 30, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, June 30, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016, March 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016, and December 30, 2018, 2017 and 2016 are available in NSA's earnings releases for such period ends, which are furnished to the SEC quarterly as Exhibit 99.1 on Current Reports on Form 8-K pursuant to Item 2.02.

Information in this presentation is as of December 31, 2020, except as otherwise noted.

Company Update 4

Consistent Sector-Leading Results 8

Differentiated PRO Structure Drives Growth 13

External Growth Has Momentum 17

Supply Update 21

Flexible Capital Structure Supports Future Growth 23

Appendix (including Definitions and Methodology) 26

Company Update

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Storage Affiliates Trust published this content on 07 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 20:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 470 M - -
Net income 2021 64,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 534 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,8x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 2 714 M 2 714 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 924
Free-Float 86,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST5.61%2 714
PUBLIC STORAGE0.18%41 084
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.6.85%16 346
CUBESMART8.48%7 281
LIFE STORAGE, INC.3.35%6 195
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC2.19%2 646
