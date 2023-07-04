NATIONAL TYRE SERVICES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: PUBLICATION OF YEAR END RESULTS

National Tyre Services Limited would like to advise shareholders that the Company will not be able to publish audited financial results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2023 by not later than 5 July 2023 in compliance with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

The delay has been as a result of work finalization on IAS 21, IAS 29 and IFRS 16 which has taken longer than anticipated. National Tyre Services Limited therefore sought and were granted an extension by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

We would like to assure our shareholders that we will be publishing our year end results on or before 31 July 2023.

By Order of the Board

S. N. Mandimika

Company Secretary

30 June 2023