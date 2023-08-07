End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-03 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 21.20 ZWL 0.00% 0.00% +107.84% Summary Quotes Charts News Company National Tyre Services : FY23 Results & Audit Opinion Today at 04:15 am Share CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 ECONOMIC OVERVIEW billion (2022: ZWL2,686 billion) as the cost of sales The last reporting period continued to be characterized by increase due to higher costs of imported products. Total numerous macro-economic challenges. During the ﬁnancial year operating expenses were maintained at prior levels 2022 - 2023, the industry faced persistent increases in prices of (inﬂation adjusted) at ZWL2,170 billion (2022: ZWL2,181 goods and services as well as loss of value of the local currency as billion) due to cost containment measures implemented unsustainable interest rates continued to destroy value. At the by your Management. The Company incurred a loss customer and consumer end, disposable income was eroded by (before tax) of ZWL427 million (inﬂation adjusted) from a hyper- inﬂation and the exchange rate disparities, which affected proﬁt of ZWL1,187 billion in the previous year. aggregate demand in the economy. The depressed electricity DIVIDEND generation capacity experienced during the year negatively affected The Directors have considered it prudent not to declare a service delivery and increased industry production costs. The dividend in view of the need to restore working capital to improvements in overall agricultural production in the last farming adequate levels to support the business. season, particularly for staple grains will preserve much needed foreign currency and positively impact growth. OUTLOOK OPERATIONS REVIEW The monetary measures being implemented by the Government to stabilize the local currency are bearing fruit The availability of Dunlop tyres was instrumental in us retaining our given that the local currency is ﬁrming against the US large corporate customer base during the year. As a result, premium Dollar. Foreign currency exchange rates are stabilizing on sales in units increased by 14% over prior year. National Tyre parallel and auction markets. We are cautiously optimistic Services ('NTS') remains viable as the competitive space continues of continued stability in exchange rates, which will aid to be crowded by new entrants across the country. The budget planning and business growth. Industry is expecting that brands segment was impacted by the restricted access to foreign the current stability in power generation will continue to currency which in turn affected product availability. minimize production disruptions. We are projecting Retreading performance declined during the year, as the Company increased demand for tyres and related product & services managed to maintain presence in key retreading ﬂeets. NTS pick-up in the buildup to general elections and the capability and capacity for excellent products and service in upcoming agricultural season. To capitalize on the retreading continues to be preferred by the market. Management obtaining environment, NTS will continue to focus on cost continued to review business operations throughout the year to containment and enhanced market outreach programs to enhance overall performance and strengthen NTS' competitive increase the inventory turnover ratio and improved advantage. NTS also widened the range of suppliers and revamped proﬁtability. supply chain management to effectively manage costs and position the business appropriately for the future. FINANCIAL REVIEW Sales revenue grew by 21% (inﬂation adjusted) to ZWL4,332 billion R.J. Moyo (2022: ZWL3,579 billion) due to the continued implementation of Chairman the turnaround strategy. Gross proﬁt decreased by 8% to ZWL2,462 A. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 NOTE EINFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Revenue 4 4,332,095,482 3,579,633,832 3,637,038,411 921,085,289 Gross Proﬁt 2,462,028,285 2,686,484,020 2,061,364,806 600,701,825 Exchange (loss) / gain (1,172,055,428) - (928,191,947) - Other income 115,733,727 54,203,802 102,094,751 14,357,124 Fair value adjustments on investment property 1,076,223,951 692 962 926 1,644,298,575 139,266,675 Proﬁt / (loss) from operations 311,661,915 1,458,121,919 1,146,184,535 233,458,736 Finance charges (547,384,219) (270 133 184) (497,177,336) (74,494,613) Proﬁt before tax and monetary gain 5 (235,722,304) 1,187,988,735 649,007,199 158,964,123 Monetary (loss)/ gain (191,982,141) (124,722) - - Income tax expense (149,508,706) (979 415 452) (389,343,087) (179,019,750) Proﬁt/(loss) for the period (577,213,151) 208,448,560 259,664,112 (20,055,767) Revaluation Gain through OCI 5,944,864,455 4,035,463,950 9,802,133,604 798,365,213 Fair value gain on investment through OCI 679,673 364,627 2,044,215 124,577 Total comprehensive income for the period 5,368,330,976 4,244,277,138 10,063,841,931 778,434,163 Number of shares in issue (thousands) 253,872 253,872 253,872 253,872 Earnings per share (cents) (227.36) 82.11 102 (8) Diluted earnings per share (cents) (227.36) 82.11 102 (8) Headline earnings per share (cents) (227.36) 82.11 102 (8) B. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ASSETS Non current assets 13,143,429,634 6,100,250,620 12,532,246,020 963,838,984 Property, plant and equipment 6 10,987,345,618 5,075,637,994 10,688,500,884 818,375,360 Intangible assets 19,948,565 21,190,987 3,443,301 2,366,372 Investment property 1,784,402,741 708,178,790 1,784,402,741 140,104,166 Right of use assets 7 349,348,542 293,538,354 53,514,926 2,653,133 Fair value through other comprehensive income investments 2,384,168 1,704,495 2,384,168 339,953 Current assets 8 1,392,229,995 1,385,931,945 1,380,641,359 352,927,441 Total assets 14,535,659,629 7,486,182,565 13,912,887,379 1,316,766,425 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity and reserves 10,757,128,913 5,388,797,937 10,896,530,049 832,688,118 Deferred tax 1,308,071,527 1,168,845,018 545,898,141 166,837,251 Lease liability 7 180,916,785 33,554,686 180,916,785 11,464,157 Short term loan 9 1,018,719,049 431,935,836 1,018,719,049 147,573,436 Trade and other payables 10 1,270,823,355 463,049,088 1,270,823,355 158,203,463 Total equity and liabilities 14,535,659,629 7,486,182,565 13,912,887,379 1,316,766,425 C. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Opening balance 5,388,797,938 1,144,520,800 832,688,118 54,253,955 Loss for the period 5,368,330,976 4,244,277,138 10,063,841,931 778,434,163 Closing balance 10,757,128,914 5,388,797,938 10,896,530,049 832,688,118 D. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Cash ﬂows from operating activities before changes in working capital (293,391,963) 926,265,313 (179,310,570) 117,305,119 Changes in working capital 799,301,397 (329,619,075) 107,337,598 (77,588,393) Income tax paid (15,821,965) (34,241,166) (12,976,132) (8,926,170) Net cash generated from operating activities 490,087,469 562,405,071 (84,949,104) 30,790,556 Net cash out ﬂows utilized in investing activities (148,660,155) (74,262,316) (95,690,476) (18,653,347) Net cash out ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities 155,351,842 (80,127,998) 203,071,064 (5,723,317) Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents 496,779,157 408,014,757 22,431,484 6,413,892 Effects of Inﬂation on opening balances of monetary items (498,953,976) (402,765,400) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,376,053 32,126,696 12,769,750 6,355,858 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 35,201,234 37,376,053 35,201,234 12,769,750 E. NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION The Company's ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and disclosure requirements of IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They are also prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31). 2. INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDITORS' STATEMENT These abridged ﬁnancial results derived from the audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements of National Tyre Services Limited for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2023, should be read together with the complete set of audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements of the Company, for the year ended 31 March 2023, which have been audited by Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and the auditor's report signed by Farai Chibisa, Registered Public Auditor 0547. A qualiﬁed opinion has been issued on the audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements of the Company, for the year then ended. The qualiﬁed opinion was issued regarding non-compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21- The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates in the prior and current ﬁnancial year, International Accounting Standard (IAS) 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 13 - Fair Value Measurement with respect to fair valuation disclosures for Investment Property and Owner-Occupied property for the current year. The auditor's report includes a section on key audit matters outlining matters that, in the auditor's professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in the audit of the inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements. The key audit matter was with respect to revenue recognition. The auditor's opinion is not modiﬁed in respect of this matter. The auditor's report on the inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements and the full set of the audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements, are available for inspection at the company's registered ofﬁce and the auditor's report has been lodged with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. 3. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023 Accounting policies and methods are consistent in all material respects with those used in the prior year and with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable for the year ended 31 March 2023. INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST 4. REVENUE AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Revenue from sale of goods 4,054,061,695 3,366,304,727 3,403,471,466 865,934,269 Revenue from rendering of services 278,033,787 213,329,105 233,566,945 55,151,020 4,332,095,481 3,579,633,832 3,637,038,411 921,085,289 5. PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND MONETARY GAIN Proﬁt for the period has been arrived at after charging / (crediting): Transport charges 32,583,372 62,334,392 29,158,535 12,527,515 Technical fees 80,017,999 91,742,531 71,433,017 18,437,750 Electricity and lighting 14,793,381 22,615,422 13,862,746 4,545,084 Rental income from investment property (92,168,920) (43,173,676) (80,981,075) (10,715,867) Staff remuneration 1,014,102,661 796,761,648 876,716,506 160,127,391 Remuneration of directors - fees for services as directors 21,214,165 16,190,160 18,164,917 4,227,459 INFLATION ADJUSTED HISTORICAL COST AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED AUDITED 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 3. REVENUE ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL 6. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Carrying amount at beginning of period 5,075,637,995 823,086,706 818,375,360 23,210,734 Revaluation 5,944,864,455 4,241,493,872 9,802,133,604 792 574 537 Additions 150,167,800 66,605,215 96,586,794 16,589,025 Disposals (6,020,742) (332,466) (87,220) (113,589) Depreciation (177,303,890) (55,215,332) (28,507,654) (13,885,347) Carrying amount at the end of the period 10,987,345,618 5,075,637,995 10,688,500,884 818,375,360 7. LEASES National Tyre Services leases 3 properties with an average lease period of 3 years. In the twelve months ending 31 March 2023 , National Tyre Services has applied IFRS 16 Leases (as issued by the IASB in January 2016) which is effective on or after 01 January 2019. National Tyre Services has applied IFRS 16 using the modiﬁed retrospective approach, with restatement of comparative information. Assets Right of use assets 349,348,542 293,538,354 53,514,926 2,653,133 Equity and liabilities Lease liability 180,916,785 33,554,686 180,916,785 11,464,157 8. CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 1,113,074,379 1,302,818,523 1,102,859,142 324,979,396 Trade and other receivables 243,954,382 45,737,369 242,580,983 15,178,295 Bank and cash balances 35,201,234 37,376,053 35,201,234 12,769,750 1,392,229,995 1,385,931,945 1,380,641,359 352,927,441 9. BORROWINGS Short term loan 1,018,719,049 431,935,836 1,018,719,049 147,573,436 The loans from local ﬁnancial institutions outstanding at reporting date attract interest of 13% per annum. 10. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES Trade 289,796,641 215,944,479 289,796,641 73,778,710 Bank Overdraft 374,202,598 - 374,202,598 - Other payables 606,824,117 247,104,609 606,824,117 84,424,753 1,270,823,355 463,049,088 1,270,823,355 158,203,463 11. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES Expenses Simply Africa (Private) Limited - technical fees 71,433,017 53,965,846 71,433,017 18,437,751 Radun Investments Loan 371,944,720 - 371,944,720 - Balances Payables: Simply Africa (Private) Limited - technical fees 71,433,017 18,092,580 71,433,017 6,181,437 12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COMMITMENTS Capital commitments authorised but not contracted for 1,407,392,266 493,869,298 1,407,392,266 168,733,370 13. HYPERINFLATION The Public Accountants and Auditors Board through its pronouncement provided guidance to all entities that report in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on the application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies. The pronouncement requires that Companies that prepare and present ﬁnancial statements for ﬁnancial periods ended on or after 1 July 2019 should apply the requirements of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyper-inﬂationary Economies. SOURCE OF INDICES The source of the price indices used is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe website. Below are the indices and adjusting factors used up to 31 December 2022. In the absence of ZWL inﬂation indices for the period January 2023 to March 2023, an estimation was made based on the Total Consumation Proverty Line ( TCPL) statistics published by ZimSat. MONTH INDICES ADJUSTING FACTOR CPI as at 31 March 2022 4,766.10 2.93 CPI as at 31 March 2022 4,766.10 2.93 CPI as at April 2022 5,507.11 2.53 CPI as at May 2022 6,662.17 2.09 CPI at at June 2022 8,707.35 1.60 CPI as at July 2022 10,932.83 1.28 CPI as at August 2022 12,286.26 1.14 CPI as at September 2022 12,713.12 1.10 CPI as at October 2022 13,113.95 1.06 CPI as at November 2022 13,349.42 1.04 CPI as at December 2022 13,672.91 1.02 CPI as at January 2023 13,819.67 1.01 CPI as at February 2023 13,849.21 1.01 CPI as at March 2023 13,949.99 1.00 14. GOING CONCERN The Directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern for the forseeable future and believe that the preparation of the ﬁnancial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate. Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here . Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer National Tyre Services Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 08:14:08 UTC. Share © Publicnow - 2023 © Publicnow - 2023 Stocks mentioned in the article Add to a list Add to a list 0 selected To use this feature you must be a member Log inSign up Price Change 5d. change Capi. (M$) NATIONAL TYRE SERVICES LIMITED 21.20 ZWL 0.00% 0.00% - $ Latest news about National Tyre Services Limited Chart National Tyre Services Limited Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week More charts Company Profile National Tyre Services Limited specializes in reprocessing and distributing tires. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas: - reprocessing and sale of tires; - manufacturing of treads and rubber molded products; - other: distribution of automotive components, fuel and motor oil, tire mounting services, etc. Net sales break down by source of income as follows: sales of products (94%) and services (6%). Sector Tires & Rubber Products More about the company Sector Tire Retreading 1st Jan change Capi. (M$) NATIONAL TYRE SERVICES LIMITED +107.84% - $ THE TIREX CORPORATION -99.00% 2 885 $ GRP LIMITED +75.07% 58 M $ GRUPA RECYKL S.A. +26.04% 25 M $ ORZEL SPOLKA AKCYJNA +15.65% 7 M $ Tire Retreading Indexes Europe America Asia More Indexes My Watchlist My lists Rankings More Top / Flop Rankings More Top / Flop Currency / Forex Forex Commodities Commodities Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market. 100% Free Registration