CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
ECONOMIC OVERVIEW
billion (2022: ZWL2,686 billion) as the cost of sales
The last reporting period continued to be characterized by
increase due to higher costs of imported products. Total
numerous macro-economic challenges. During the ﬁnancial year
operating expenses were maintained at prior levels
2022 - 2023, the industry faced persistent increases in prices of
(inﬂation adjusted) at ZWL2,170 billion (2022: ZWL2,181
goods and services as well as loss of value of the local currency as
billion) due to cost containment measures implemented
unsustainable interest rates continued to destroy value. At the
by your Management. The Company incurred a loss
customer and consumer end, disposable income was eroded by
(before tax) of ZWL427 million (inﬂation adjusted) from a
hyper- inﬂation and the exchange rate disparities, which affected
proﬁt of ZWL1,187 billion in the previous year.
aggregate demand in the economy. The depressed electricity
DIVIDEND
generation capacity experienced during the year negatively affected
The Directors have considered it prudent not to declare a
service delivery and increased industry production costs. The
dividend in view of the need to restore working capital to
improvements in overall agricultural production in the last farming
adequate levels to support the business.
season, particularly for staple grains will preserve much needed
foreign currency and positively impact growth.
OUTLOOK
OPERATIONS REVIEW
The monetary measures being implemented by the
Government to stabilize the local currency are bearing fruit
The availability of Dunlop tyres was instrumental in us retaining our
given that the local currency is ﬁrming against the US
large corporate customer base during the year. As a result, premium
Dollar. Foreign currency exchange rates are stabilizing on
sales in units increased by 14% over prior year. National Tyre
parallel and auction markets. We are cautiously optimistic
Services ('NTS') remains viable as the competitive space continues
of continued stability in exchange rates, which will aid
to be crowded by new entrants across the country. The budget
planning and business growth. Industry is expecting that
brands segment was impacted by the restricted access to foreign
the current stability in power generation will continue to
currency which in turn affected product availability.
minimize production disruptions. We are projecting
Retreading performance declined during the year, as the Company
increased demand for tyres and related product & services
managed to maintain presence in key retreading ﬂeets. NTS pick-up in the buildup to general elections and the capability and capacity for excellent products and service in upcoming agricultural season. To capitalize on the
retreading continues to be preferred by the market. Management
obtaining environment, NTS will continue to focus on cost
continued to review business operations throughout the year to
containment and enhanced market outreach programs to
enhance overall performance and strengthen NTS' competitive
increase the inventory turnover ratio and improved
advantage. NTS also widened the range of suppliers and revamped
proﬁtability.
supply chain management to effectively manage costs and position
the business appropriately for the future.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Sales revenue grew by 21% (inﬂation adjusted) to ZWL4,332 billion
R.J. Moyo
(2022: ZWL3,579 billion) due to the continued implementation of
Chairman
the turnaround strategy. Gross proﬁt decreased by 8% to ZWL2,462
A. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
NOTE
EINFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
Revenue
4
4,332,095,482
3,579,633,832
3,637,038,411
921,085,289
Gross Proﬁt
2,462,028,285
2,686,484,020
2,061,364,806
600,701,825
Exchange (loss) / gain
(1,172,055,428)
-
(928,191,947)
-
Other income
115,733,727
54,203,802
102,094,751
14,357,124
Fair value adjustments on
investment property
1,076,223,951
692 962 926
1,644,298,575
139,266,675
Proﬁt / (loss) from operations
311,661,915
1,458,121,919
1,146,184,535
233,458,736
Finance charges
(547,384,219)
(270 133 184)
(497,177,336)
(74,494,613)
Proﬁt before tax and monetary gain
5
(235,722,304)
1,187,988,735
649,007,199
158,964,123
Monetary (loss)/ gain
(191,982,141)
(124,722)
-
-
Income tax expense
(149,508,706)
(979 415 452)
(389,343,087)
(179,019,750)
Proﬁt/(loss) for the period
(577,213,151)
208,448,560
259,664,112
(20,055,767)
Revaluation Gain through OCI
5,944,864,455
4,035,463,950
9,802,133,604
798,365,213
Fair value gain on investment
through OCI
679,673
364,627
2,044,215
124,577
Total comprehensive
income for the period
5,368,330,976
4,244,277,138
10,063,841,931
778,434,163
Number of shares in issue
(thousands)
253,872
253,872
253,872
253,872
Earnings per share (cents)
(227.36)
82.11
102
(8)
Diluted earnings per share (cents)
(227.36)
82.11
102
(8)
Headline earnings per share (cents)
(227.36)
82.11
102
(8)
B. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ASSETS
Non current assets
13,143,429,634
6,100,250,620
12,532,246,020
963,838,984
Property, plant and equipment
6
10,987,345,618
5,075,637,994
10,688,500,884
818,375,360
Intangible assets
19,948,565
21,190,987
3,443,301
2,366,372
Investment property
1,784,402,741
708,178,790
1,784,402,741
140,104,166
Right of use assets
7
349,348,542
293,538,354
53,514,926
2,653,133
Fair value through other
comprehensive income investments
2,384,168
1,704,495
2,384,168
339,953
Current assets
8
1,392,229,995
1,385,931,945
1,380,641,359
352,927,441
Total assets
14,535,659,629
7,486,182,565
13,912,887,379
1,316,766,425
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity and reserves
10,757,128,913
5,388,797,937
10,896,530,049
832,688,118
Deferred tax
1,308,071,527
1,168,845,018
545,898,141
166,837,251
Lease liability
7
180,916,785
33,554,686
180,916,785
11,464,157
Short term loan
9
1,018,719,049
431,935,836
1,018,719,049
147,573,436
Trade and other payables
10
1,270,823,355
463,049,088
1,270,823,355
158,203,463
Total equity and liabilities
14,535,659,629
7,486,182,565
13,912,887,379
1,316,766,425
C. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
Opening balance
5,388,797,938
1,144,520,800
832,688,118
54,253,955
Loss for the period
5,368,330,976
4,244,277,138
10,063,841,931
778,434,163
Closing balance
10,757,128,914
5,388,797,938
10,896,530,049
832,688,118
D. ABRIDGED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
Cash ﬂows from operating activities
before changes in working capital
(293,391,963)
926,265,313
(179,310,570)
117,305,119
Changes in working capital
799,301,397
(329,619,075)
107,337,598
(77,588,393)
Income tax paid
(15,821,965)
(34,241,166)
(12,976,132)
(8,926,170)
Net cash generated from operating activities
490,087,469
562,405,071
(84,949,104)
30,790,556
Net cash out ﬂows utilized
in investing activities
(148,660,155)
(74,262,316)
(95,690,476)
(18,653,347)
Net cash out ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities
155,351,842
(80,127,998)
203,071,064
(5,723,317)
Net (decrease) / increase in cash
and cash equivalents
496,779,157
408,014,757
22,431,484
6,413,892
Effects of Inﬂation on opening
balances of monetary items
(498,953,976)
(402,765,400)
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
37,376,053
32,126,696
12,769,750
6,355,858
Cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the period
35,201,234
37,376,053
35,201,234
12,769,750
E. NOTES TO THE ABRIDGED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR
ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION
The Company's ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and disclosure requirements of IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". They are also prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
2. INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDITORS' STATEMENT
These abridged ﬁnancial results derived from the audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements of National Tyre Services Limited for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2023, should be read together with the complete set of audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements of the Company, for the year ended 31 March 2023, which have been audited by Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and the auditor's report signed by Farai Chibisa, Registered Public Auditor 0547.
A qualiﬁed opinion has been issued on the audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements of the Company, for the year then ended. The qualiﬁed opinion was issued regarding non-compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21- The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates in the prior and current ﬁnancial year, International Accounting Standard (IAS) 8
- Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors and International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 13 - Fair Value Measurement with respect to fair valuation disclosures for Investment Property and Owner-Occupied property for the current year.
The auditor's report includes a section on key audit matters outlining matters that, in the auditor's professional judgement, were of most signiﬁcance in the audit of the inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements. The key audit matter was with respect to revenue recognition. The auditor's opinion is not modiﬁed in respect of this matter.
The auditor's report on the inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements and the full set of the audited inﬂation adjusted ﬁnancial statements, are available for inspection at the company's registered ofﬁce and the auditor's report has been lodged with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.
3. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF
THE RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Accounting policies and methods are consistent in all material respects with those used in the prior year and with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable for the year ended 31 March 2023.
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
4. REVENUE
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
Revenue from sale of goods
4,054,061,695
3,366,304,727
3,403,471,466
865,934,269
Revenue from rendering of services
278,033,787
213,329,105
233,566,945
55,151,020
4,332,095,481
3,579,633,832
3,637,038,411
921,085,289
5. PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND MONETARY GAIN
Proﬁt for the period has been arrived at after charging / (crediting):
Transport charges
32,583,372
62,334,392
29,158,535
12,527,515
Technical fees
80,017,999
91,742,531
71,433,017
18,437,750
Electricity and lighting
14,793,381
22,615,422
13,862,746
4,545,084
Rental income from
investment property
(92,168,920)
(43,173,676)
(80,981,075)
(10,715,867)
Staff remuneration
1,014,102,661
796,761,648
876,716,506
160,127,391
Remuneration of directors
- fees for services as directors
21,214,165
16,190,160
18,164,917
4,227,459
INFLATION ADJUSTED
HISTORICAL COST
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
AUDITED
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
3. REVENUE
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
6. PROPERTY, PLANT
AND EQUIPMENT
Carrying amount at
beginning of period
5,075,637,995
823,086,706
818,375,360
23,210,734
Revaluation
5,944,864,455
4,241,493,872
9,802,133,604
792 574 537
Additions
150,167,800
66,605,215
96,586,794
16,589,025
Disposals
(6,020,742)
(332,466)
(87,220)
(113,589)
Depreciation
(177,303,890)
(55,215,332)
(28,507,654)
(13,885,347)
Carrying amount
at the end
of the period
10,987,345,618
5,075,637,995
10,688,500,884
818,375,360
7. LEASES
National Tyre Services leases 3 properties with an average lease period of 3 years. In the twelve months ending 31 March 2023 , National Tyre Services has applied IFRS 16 Leases (as issued by the IASB in January 2016) which is effective on or after 01 January 2019. National Tyre Services has applied IFRS 16 using the modiﬁed retrospective approach, with restatement of comparative information.
Assets
Right of use assets
349,348,542
293,538,354
53,514,926
2,653,133
Equity and liabilities
Lease liability
180,916,785
33,554,686
180,916,785
11,464,157
8. CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
1,113,074,379
1,302,818,523
1,102,859,142
324,979,396
Trade and other receivables
243,954,382
45,737,369
242,580,983
15,178,295
Bank and cash balances
35,201,234
37,376,053
35,201,234
12,769,750
1,392,229,995
1,385,931,945
1,380,641,359
352,927,441
9. BORROWINGS
Short term loan
1,018,719,049
431,935,836
1,018,719,049
147,573,436
The loans from local ﬁnancial institutions outstanding at reporting date attract interest of 13% per annum.
10. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
Trade
289,796,641
215,944,479
289,796,641
73,778,710
Bank Overdraft
374,202,598
-
374,202,598
-
Other payables
606,824,117
247,104,609
606,824,117
84,424,753
1,270,823,355
463,049,088
1,270,823,355
158,203,463
11. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS AND BALANCES Expenses
Simply Africa (Private) Limited
- technical fees
71,433,017
53,965,846
71,433,017
18,437,751
Radun Investments Loan
371,944,720
-
371,944,720
-
Balances
Payables:
Simply Africa (Private) Limited
- technical fees
71,433,017
18,092,580
71,433,017
6,181,437
12. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COMMITMENTS
Capital commitments authorised
but not contracted for
1,407,392,266
493,869,298
1,407,392,266
168,733,370
13. HYPERINFLATION
The Public Accountants and Auditors Board through its pronouncement provided guidance to all entities that report in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on the application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂationary Economies. The pronouncement requires that Companies that prepare and present ﬁnancial statements for ﬁnancial periods ended on or after 1 July 2019 should apply the requirements of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyper-inﬂationary Economies.
SOURCE OF INDICES
The source of the price indices used is the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe website. Below are the indices and adjusting factors used up to 31 December 2022. In the absence of ZWL inﬂation indices for the period January 2023 to March 2023, an estimation was made based on the Total Consumation Proverty Line ( TCPL) statistics published by ZimSat.
MONTH
INDICES
ADJUSTING FACTOR
CPI as at 31 March 2022
4,766.10
2.93
CPI as at 31 March 2022
4,766.10
2.93
CPI as at April 2022
5,507.11
2.53
CPI as at May 2022
6,662.17
2.09
CPI at at June 2022
8,707.35
1.60
CPI as at July 2022
10,932.83
1.28
CPI as at August 2022
12,286.26
1.14
CPI as at September 2022
12,713.12
1.10
CPI as at October 2022
13,113.95
1.06
CPI as at November 2022
13,349.42
1.04
CPI as at December 2022
13,672.91
1.02
CPI as at January 2023
13,819.67
1.01
CPI as at February 2023
13,849.21
1.01
CPI as at March 2023
13,949.99
1.00
14. GOING CONCERN
The Directors have assessed the Company's ability to continue operating as a going concern for the forseeable future and believe that the preparation of the ﬁnancial statements on a going concern basis is appropriate.
