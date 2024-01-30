National Tyre & Wheel Limited announced that Mr. Tynan Young has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. This announcement coincides with but is entirely unrelated to the loss of Mr. Robert Kent as a Director, which was announced earlier. Mr. Young's career is distinguished by his significant contributions to several prestigious organisations.

Starting as a network engineer at Morningstar, a global financial services firm, he later became a Network Architect at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation highlighting his expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure. Mr. Young further developed his skills as the Global Head of Network and Infrastructure at Campaign Monitor, one of Australia's successful tech startups, showcasing his capability in leading cutting-edge technological advancements. Currently, Mr. Young holds the position of Global Head of Network and Data Centre at, Nasdaq listed, The Trade Desk.

His leadership has been pivotal in enhancing the company's technological infrastructure, contributing significantly to its operational efficiency and success in the highly complex technical space.