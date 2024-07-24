Three National Optometric Student Association Members Chosen for Viewpoints on the Role Optometrists Play in Providing Access to Affordable Eye Care

National Vision, Inc., one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced the winners of its 2024 National Optometric Student Association (NOSA) scholarships. Through the scholarship program, the retailer awarded a total of $7,000 to three optometry students, who were selected based on their thoughtful assessments of optometrists' role in ensuring affordable access to eye care amid economic challenges.

Pictured from left to right: Powell, Laws, Torres

"We continue to be inspired by the visionary thinking our NOSA applicants exemplify year after year, and this year’s class is no exception,” said Priti Patel, Chief Medical Officer, National Vision. “Ensuring access to quality care is at the heart of our mission, and our three winners have shown remarkable understanding and insight into the challenges we face in our field. More importantly, they demonstrate a passionate commitment to overcoming those challenges as they enter the profession."

The 2024 National Vision NOSA scholarship winners included:

First Place ($4,000): Jerbrea Powell, Southern College of Optometry, Class of 2026

Jerbrea Powell, Southern College of Optometry, Class of 2026 Runner-Up ($2,000): Victoria Laws, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Class of 2026

Victoria Laws, Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Class of 2026 Runner-Up ($1,000): Baldemar Torres, UC Berkeley School of Optometry, Class of 2025

The 2024 National Vision NOSA scholarship winners were awarded their scholarships at this year’s National Optometric Association (NOA) Convention, held July 11 through July 14 in Philadelphia.

National Vision established its NOSA scholarship program in 2015 to encourage students to continue their work in primary care, particularly in often-underserved minority communities. Every year, winners are selected based on the quality of their essay or video submissions and an assessment of their involvement in community service as well as optometric organizations.

“Selecting our winners is always a challenge, but these three students distinguished themselves through their well thought responses,” said Patel. “We look forward to their future contributions to our profession and their communities as they progress in their careers.”

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands: America’s Best, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and an e-commerce website DiscountContacts.com, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

