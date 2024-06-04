National Vision, Inc., one of the nation’s largest optical retailers, is celebrating a major milestone with the opening of its 1,000th America’s Best store, located in South Philadelphia. The achievement represents a continued commitment to pairing innovative, affordable eye care with budget-friendly eyewear options in communities across the country.

National Vision leadership celebrates the opening of the 1,000th America's Best store, located in Philadelphia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new store, located at 2230 West Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia, opened its doors to community members on Friday, May 31, with a celebration in true Philly fashion, including a performance by the Fralinger String Band Mummers and treats from Rita’s Italian Ice.

The new store marks the 34th America’s Best location in the greater Philadelphia area, expanding Philadelphians’ access to affordable, high-quality eye care and eyewear. Since 2003, in the Philadelphia DMA alone, America’s Best has served 1.9M customers, conducted 2.8M eye exams, provided 4.1M pairs of eyeglasses, and created thousands of jobs for community members.

“Philadelphia was one of the first markets for America’s Best over 40 years ago, so it is incredibly special to be celebrating this milestone in a city that has played such a vital role in our success and our history,” said Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer of National Vision. “It has been incredible to see the impact America’s Best has made in the world of eye care since day one, and to be back in the same city all these years later as we open our 1,000th store is truly a full circle moment.”

America’s Best is a category leader in a highly competitive eyewear market, and supplies thousands of quality eyeglasses, contact lenses and eye exams to customers and patients every day. Each store carries a wide selection of eyeglass frames (including designer brands), contact lenses and eyeglass accessories and offers an eye exam and two pairs of eyeglasses starting at 79.95. Supported by technology-focused labs, state-of-the-art optometric equipment, and a team of passionate associates and skilled affiliated optometrists, every America’s Best location is focused on delivering high quality vision care and superior products to customers and patients.

“America’s Best has paved the way for ensuring every American has access to quality eye care and eyewear at affordable costs, and the Philadelphia market has been an integral part of our ability to do that,” said Matt McCandless, Division Vice President (East) at National Vision and long-time resident of the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

The milestone also tells a story of the eye care sector’s evolution, and National Vision’s position in adopting technological advancements. The company is furthering its brand-wide roll out of electronic health records with this store’s opening. Simultaneously, National Vision is continuing to invest in remote technology, also available at this location, to make it easier for Americans to get access to the eye care they need, anticipating having approximately 700 remote-enabled stores by the end of 2024.

“We take great pride in acknowledging the milestones our dedicated team makes possible,” Fahs said. “Today’s milestone is a true reflection of National Vision’s long-term commitment to advancing vision care, and delivering on commitment requires a relentless pursuit of growth and innovation.”

The celebration continues nationwide, with a customer sweepstakes running until June 8, 2024. Customers are encouraged to share a selfie wearing their favorite pair of America’s Best glasses for a chance to win a voucher up to $1,000 to be used on a shopping spree at the America’s Best store location of their choice. For more information on how to enter, visit https://www.americasbest.com/sweepstakes-terms.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

