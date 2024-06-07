05-June-2024 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 1

PRESENTATION

PRESENTATION ..................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Good morning, and welcome again to the Jefferies 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Brian Tanquilut, Healthcare Services Analyst here at Jefferies. And with us this morning is National Vision Holdings, ticker EYE. And joining us are the company's CEO, Reade Fahs; and the company's CFO, Melissa Rasmussen. Reade, maybe let's start with the state of the union. ..................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Good. Well, actually, I'm going to start with something far more important, Brian. I noticed that you don't wear socks enough, and I thought I'd present you with some of our company socks. We think we spend a lot of time on the top part of the body. So here, there you go. You can keep your feet warm there. So - good. All right. ..................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC I appreciate it. Thank you so much. ..................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Well, I noticed that times are tough, and I noticed you're going without. So - and that's what we think about. We are a low-cost provider of a medical necessity. Our customers are low-income and budget- conscious Americans who have bad eyes and need to see, and we are the place they go to, to get that, to get their eyes examined, to get eyeglasses and contact lenses. We're - our largest brand is called America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses. It's in a strip center next to Marshalls down the street from a dollar store, and we have an employee doctor there. And so we bundle the cost of the eyeglasses in with the eye exam and contact lenses in with the eye exam. So we can have our entry price at 2 pairs of glasses for $79, and we throw in the eye exam for free. And I'm betting no one around here have got that deal the last time they solved their vision issue. Prior to COVID for about 19 years, we are extremely consistent and predictable business, 72 consecutive quarters of positive comparable store sales, averaging 5% across those years from 2005 to - until COVID, averaging 7% comps for the four years leading up to that. COVID was a very disruptive moment for us in a few different ways. One, it disrupted the purchase cycle because immediately after COVID, when our customer was richer than they've ever been, they went out and bought the nicest pair of glasses they ever bought. So they got the nice pair of glasses somewhere in early 2021. Then they got whacked by inflation, and now our customer is more strapped than they've ever been. The other big COVID disruption was a shortage of optometrists. As you know, Brian, given your healthcare coverage, if you've got doctor before your name in America, there is a shortage of you, whether you're an optometrist, an ophthalmologist, a general physician. There's just a shortage of healthcare providers, and that hit us as well. We are transforming to adapt to the new realities in a variety of ways. A primary way that we're doing that is through remote exams, whereby the optometrist is sitting at home and the patient is 4

sitting in our stores surrounded by expensive equipment. It is very easy to recruit optometrists to do the eye exam from their home. And that is now over 10% of the exams in the remote-enabled states where we are. We are also attacking our cost structure in a variety of different ways in order to be more profitable amidst this more challenging time on the top line. We do continue to comp positively despite our strapped consumer base and the doctor shortage that is out there. Managed care insured business, which represented about 35% of our business at the last - at the end of last year, is comping very well. That's where it's not the consumers' money. It's the insurance companies' money, so that is comping very well. Our remote efforts are paying great dividends for us as well, and we have a variety of exciting product and promotion offerings for the balance of the year that we think is - are going to help us to continue to comp positively the rest of this year. We are positioning ourselves to be - to emerge ever stronger as the purchase cycle normalizes. And given the biology of the human eye and the fact that our vision deteriorates with age, our purchase cycle will eventually normalize. It was extremely consistent and predictable for decades prior to COVID. It will be consistent and predictable again. And our innovation journey, which is very much up your alley there, Brian, involves - we believe we have amongst the largest employed network of optometrists in America, over 2,000 optometrists. We believe that we are doing amongst the most eye exams of anyone out there out of our 1,200 retail locations. And we sit there and say that due to the combination of various technologies, that I hope we'll get a chance to talk about in a little while, and AI and various partnerships that we think we can form, that we see ourselves longer term building revenue streams from participating more broadly in the healthcare of our patient base. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Reade, you're always thorough. You've answered all of my questions. Just kidding. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. No, I hope we get to delve down on some of them. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Melissa, maybe just going back to comp performance. As we touched on, on Q1, it was a little pressured across the brand. So how are you thinking about the outlook for same-store growth going forward and the factors that would affect your ability to drive positive comp growth in the near future? .......................................................................................................................................................................... Melissa Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Yes. So when we spoke about - when we released earnings for the first quarter, we had talked about we had positive comps. The back half of the quarter had accelerated versus the beginning of the quarter, which was pressured by weather and overall macro. We had seen an acceleration towards the back half of the quarter. With that, we were trending at a positive, roughly about 2%, the low end of the guidance that we had put out. We have seen a slight deceleration in May, as we have - we've continued to see positive comps, but there has been a slight deceleration. And with that, we are expecting to still take some action with the ongoing things that we have prepared for the back half of the year. We had spoken about the remote deployment in Texas in addition to some of our marketing efforts that we're going to be changing, in addition to aligning some of the overall store hours with times that patients want to be seen and then opening on Sundays in some select stores. So with those initiatives in place, we are expecting to continue to make up some lost ground as it relates to the slow start to the year. 5

.......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC That makes sense. And then maybe, Reade, as I think about comp performance, America's Best stores are performing better. So what do you attribute that outperformance versus say Eyeglass World stores and the other brands in the portfolio? And then how do you translate that to drive better performance into the other brands? .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Right. So of our 1,200 stores, 1,000 of them are America's Best stores. We have about 120 Eyeglass World stores. Now Eyeglass World is a bigger box with a lab in the store, so it's a value super optical store. And it was - it did very well coming out of COVID. And there are a combination of factors that have led that to be underperforming, primarily things relating to optometric capacity here. I do get to be a bit of a broken record talking about optometrists and optometric capacity, but it's so core because our purchase experience starts with that eye exam. We have primarily one model of a doctor - of employed doctors in America's Best. We have a variety of different models from employed to lease doctors to master lease doctors in Eyeglass World, and we are working hard to get those pieces together. So it's not as easy to address that as it has been for America's Best. It's not impossible to address that. It just takes a little bit more time when you have a variety of outside parties. In addition, we said that we don't think our operations were as crisp as they needed to be. We have changed leadership there, and we believe we will see a steady ongoing improvement in Eyeglass World over time with the changes that we've put in place. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Reade, since you've mentioned the virtual eye exam, one of the things that I particularly like about your story is the rollout of virtual eye exams, which we demoed in Atlanta last year. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Right. You were one of the first to come see it. Yes. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC So - but listening to your last earnings call, to me, it's clear that there's still a lot of people who don't understand what virtual eye exam means and think that it's an iPad or iPhone consultation, right? So maybe if you don't mind explaining to the audience what your virtual strategy is and more importantly, why that matters. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Sure. And thank you for that because it is in this day and age where people would use the word virtual in so many different ways. It's important to clarify. So our process begins with an eye exam. There is a shortage of optometrists in America. It is easy to recruit doctors to be - to work from home and refrac from home. So we've designed a way for the patient to be in our store, in the exam room, surrounded by very expensive digital equipment. We do a variety of tests on them that is a pretest that is sent to the doctor. The doctor then comes live on screen in front of the patient in a synchronous interaction, has already assessed all the digital pretest, and takes them through the eye exam from their home. 6

So we all know the traditional, do you see number one better or number two better, and then the lenses change in front of your face. They ask that question, and then the doctor at home presses a button and the lenses change in front of the patient's eyes. So a doctor sitting anywhere in America, who has a license say in the state of New York, can be doing exams in any of our New York stores no matter where they're sitting at any time. And many of our remote doctors have realized they do better if they have multiple state licenses, so they go out and get a lot of licenses so they can be doing exams all over the country. Not all states allow this. In our February earnings call, we shared that that one of the bigger states, Texas, did not allow it and that we look forward to a day when the state did allow it. But we didn't know when that would be, but we thought the trend for all states is ever more towards telemedicine. And who would have guessed? Just a few weeks later, Texas did allow it. We were sort of surprised by the speed of it also, but that was a very good and exciting day around our office. It is the state which has the most stores. It has a number of dark stores. It has a number of dim stores. And so we immediately shifted all of our plans to go and light up Texas with remote quickly, and we think that will be another reason that will be another tailwind for us in the back half of the year. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Maybe Melissa, just to stay on the topic, if we can dive a little into the numbers of what the virtual strategy can do to the business over time? And how much left is there on the implementation of the initiative? .......................................................................................................................................................................... Melissa Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer, National Vision Holdings, Inc Yes. So with the remote initiative, there is the runway for the states that we haven't deployed in. And as far as the overall benefit of the remote exam, each remote exam is an exam that we see as an incremental revenue driver. We wouldn't have otherwise been able to provide that exam, either by a doctor not being in the store or the patient coming in at a time when an exam wasn't available. And so that is an incremental benefit for us. That being said, there are some differences between in-lane and remote that we see benefit from. So with a remote doctor, you never have downtime in between patients. You don't have a no-show. So there are opportunities where the remote capabilities can become ever more beneficial to us as a company. In addition to that, we've also been digitizing our stores to have store flow become more efficient. We're digitizing our back office with an ERP implementation that's focused on finance and merchandising and continuously looking for better, more efficient ways to do processes to leverage our cost structure more effectively. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. And can I just build on that for one second? So the big mantra around our office for the past year and a half has been champions adapt. And although I've got to admit that prior to COVID, we were probably a little bit more analog than you'd want to be, we are a traditional retailer, there was a lot of paper around and even in our offices, paper records and things like that, I am so proud of the fact that this traditional, probably too analog, company was able to sort of build the Uber for eye exams inside our company and have it be delivering over 10% of our exams in the states where it's enabled. I still think though we are only in the middle innings on what remote can do for us. The doctors are now as productive as in-lane doctors, and we wouldn't be surprised in later innings if they get more productive. Some of our stores are just as productive as if they had a live doctor there. But once you've got some of the stores, ever more of them can accomplish that. 7

So I just think it's a great example of us being able to adapt to the new realities, even though the skill set to do this wasn't in our core competencies. But this is why we believe that we will be able to adapt to this new world in such a way that we can emerge stronger once the purchase cycle normalizes. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC So maybe just to clarify, so is it right to think that over time, as the initiative matures, that it will be a driver of same-store growth in margins? .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Yes. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC It should be, right? .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Yes. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Okay, got it. And then maybe Reade, shifting gears, in your comment earlier, you talked about how folks with vision insurance generally do better or are better patients for you guys because they are less sensitive to the macro environment. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Yes. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC What are the initiatives, or how should we be thinking about the opportunity to drive share or drive more insured folks to come into your stores? .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Right. Well, it's been doing pretty darn well organically. As I said, if we happened to be 80% or 90% managed care versus 35% managed care, we'd be sitting around drinking champagne most of the day. It would be very good. There's marketing that you can communicate the number of plans that you take, and we have that as part of our marketing efforts. But generally, all your work colleagues have the same vision insurance that you do. You show up in a new pair of glasses and there is a reference point there and say, oh, yes, and I got them at America's Best, which takes our insurance. So, there is that part too. We are always looking for more ways to get that communication out there on that, but it's been growing very nicely for quite some time through this environment. And from a profitability standpoint, we're pretty 8

agnostic as to which patient walks in the door. But the patients walking in the door now are those who are having their insurance company fund most of the purchase. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Got it, that makes sense. And then maybe, Melissa, another topic that, I think, has been on investors' minds and somewhat misunderstood is the impact of Walmart's decision to bring in-house the operation of the clinics that you previously ran and as well as the online contact lens business. Can we level set what that business was and what the impact would be on 2024 results? And how you feel or why you feel that despite the Walmart loss, once we anniversary that, you're actually in a better position, a better place? .......................................................................................................................................................................... Melissa Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer, National Vision Holdings, Inc Yes, so the Walmart business, when Reade originally started with the company decades ago, that was 95% of our revenue stream. As we have evolved, that has become a much smaller portion of the business. It was roughly 7% of the revenue stream when the contract was terminated with Walmart. So as far as scale, it was a great opportunity to build our growth brands. We leveraged that opportunity, but it is a distracting business for us. And so the termination of the contract, while it was not expected, it does streamline our business and allow us to be able to focus on the more important growth aspects of our business. And it's only a small portion of the revenue. With that, we were doing the contact lens distribution for Walmart in Sam's Club. That business will be exiting at the end of June. That was a high-revenue,low-profit business. And so the impact of both for 2024 is roughly $140 million for the year of 2024, that's what we expect to have in revenue through the first half, with profitability between both revenue streams of roughly $1 million. So razor-thin margins on that business. So that now that we're exiting that, we'll be able to focus entirely on our growth brands, which is where the profitability and the growth potential comes for National Vision as a whole. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. And I do think it's got to be frustrating for investors, the noise that the end of the Walmart stores relationship had in Q1 and the end of the distribution relationship in Q2, by Q3, it will all be behind us. We'll be streamlined and just focusing on our key growth brands there. But it does cause noise right now. .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC Yes. That makes sense. Reade, let's talk about health care and AI. We're at a health care conference. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. Yes .......................................................................................................................................................................... Brian Tanquilut Analyst, Jefferies LLC No. So where do you see National Vision factoring in the health care world? And how are you strategizing around that? Maybe let's start there. .......................................................................................................................................................................... L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer and Director, National Vision Holdings, Inc. 9