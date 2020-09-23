Log in
KKR to buy online contact lens retailer 1-800 Contacts

09/23/2020 | 07:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

KKR & Co Inc has agreed to acquire 1-800 Contacts from investment firm AEA Investors LP, the online contact lens retailer announced on Wednesday, in a deal that a source said was worth more than $3 billion.

Buyout firm KKR, which is looking to cash in on growing demand for digital sellers, earlier this year bought a majority stake in Coty Inc's professional and retail hair unit and Dutch vacation parks firm Roompot.

Like many e-commerce companies, the Draper, Utah-based 1-800 Contacts has seen its customer base and sales surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, as customers turned to its online services due to virus-led closure of brick-and-mortar stores.

In contrast, revenue at eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica and U.S. optical store chain National Vision Holdings Inc nearly halved in the second quarter.

"KKR brings scale, unlike what we have had previously. At this stage of the growth of our business, it should be great to have access to their scale, resources and expertise," 1800-Contacts Chief Executive Officer John Graham told Reuters.

1-800 Contacts was traded on Nasdaq for about a decade before being bought by private-equity firm Fenway Partners in 2007.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 1.41% 107.65 Real-time Quote.-21.83%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.35% 34.65 Delayed Quote.18.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.71% 10963.636953 Delayed Quote.22.19%
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC. 4.71% 39.11 Delayed Quote.20.60%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 675 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -600x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 145 M 3 145 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 11 781
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Vision Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,67 $
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Randolph Peeler Chairman
Patrick R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alex Louw Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Ravi Acharya Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.20.60%3 145
CHEWY, INC.87.86%22 431
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY51.55%16 458
ULTA BEAUTY-11.53%12 614
NEXT PLC-14.65%9 729
GRANDVISION N.V.-15.39%6 893
