National Vision : 11.30.20 National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retailing Conference (PDF)

Duluth, Ga., (Nov. 30, 2020) -- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) today announced the Company is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retailing Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.nationalvision.com/investors. The webcast will be archived and available on the website shortly after the event.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,200 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the Company operates five retail brands: America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs.

