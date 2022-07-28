Log in
    EYE   US63845R1077

NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.

(EYE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
29.45 USD   +3.55%
08:04aNational Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/25NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/20National Vision Supports National Optometric Student Association Members With $7,000 in Scholarships
BU
National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/28/2022 | 08:04am EDT
National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) will report its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants interested in accessing the live call can click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.nationalvision.com/investors, where presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the broadcast on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,300 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 051 M - -
Net income 2022 54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 398 M 2 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 13 735
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
D. Randolph Peeler Chairman
Alex Louw Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Ravi Acharya Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.-38.63%2 398
FIELMANN AG-33.76%3 334
SYNSAM AB (PUBL)-17.73%920
JINS HOLDINGS INC.-50.07%595
MISTER SPEX SE-55.62%167
KITS EYECARE LTD.-17.59%58