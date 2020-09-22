National Vision : KKR nears over $3 billion deal to buy 1-800 Contacts - Bloomberg News

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is
in advanced talks to buy contact lens retailer 1-800 Contacts
for more than $3 billion from investment firm AEA Investors,
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
KKR beat out other private equity firms in an auction for
Draper, Utah-based 1-800 Contacts, the report said https://bloom.bg/3mDNeH7.
The report added no final decision had been made and talks
could still fall through.
KKR declined to comment, while 1-800 Contacts and AEA did
not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Some analysts have said the online eye-wear industry is set
to benefit from work-from-home policies as consumers increase
purchases of protective glasses, with the shutting of mall-based
retailers due to the COVID-19 pandemic also likely to drive a
jump in market share.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by
Aditya Soni)