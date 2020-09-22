Log in
National Vision : KKR nears over $3 billion deal to buy 1-800 Contacts - Bloomberg News

09/22/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is in advanced talks to buy contact lens retailer 1-800 Contacts for more than $3 billion from investment firm AEA Investors, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

KKR beat out other private equity firms in an auction for Draper, Utah-based 1-800 Contacts, the report said https://bloom.bg/3mDNeH7.

The report added no final decision had been made and talks could still fall through.

KKR declined to comment, while 1-800 Contacts and AEA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Some analysts have said the online eye-wear industry is set to benefit from work-from-home policies as consumers increase purchases of protective glasses, with the shutting of mall-based retailers due to the COVID-19 pandemic also likely to drive a jump in market share. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 0.35% 34.65 Delayed Quote.18.38%
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC. 4.71% 39.11 Delayed Quote.15.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 675 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -600x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 004 M 3 004 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 11 781
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,67 $
Last Close Price 39,11 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer & Director
D. Randolph Peeler Chairman
Patrick R. Moore Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Alex Louw Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Ravi Acharya Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL VISION HOLDINGS, INC.20.60%3 004
CHEWY, INC.83.52%21 822
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY47.21%15 987
ULTA BEAUTY-10.77%12 722
NEXT PLC-15.45%9 679
GRANDVISION N.V.-15.03%6 938
