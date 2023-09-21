NATIONAL WORLD SPOKESPERSON DECLINES TO COMMENT ON POSSIBLE TELEGRAPH BID PARTNERS
National World Spokesperson Declines To Comment On Possible Telegraph Bid Partners
September 21, 2023 at 06:08 am EDT
|Delayed London Stock Exchange 05:46:33 2023-09-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.27 GBX
|+4.59%
|+3.53%
|-19.63%
|12:35pm
|12:08pm
NATIONAL WORLD SPOKESPERSON DECLINES TO COMMENT ON POSSIBLE TELEGRAPH BID PARTNERS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|15.27 GBX
|+4.59%
|+3.53%
|48 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.63%
|48 M $
|+1.81%
|49 M $
|+2.44%
|48 M $
|-9.01%
|47 M $
|-6.67%
|45 M $
|-13.46%
|42 M $
|0.00%
|42 M $
|-6.78%
|56 M $
|-4.50%
|57 M $
|+12.50%
|39 M $