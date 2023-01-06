National World completes two "key" acquisitions

National World PLC - multimedia company - Completes the acquisitions of independent digital football publisher ScoopDragon and video-first content creator NewsChain. Says ScoopDragon currently operates 50 football club-based websites, which will enable it to scale its operations.

"We're delighted to have completed these key deals which align with our digital growth strategy. With the founders of the businesses continuing to work with National World to help develop and integrate the sites, this also supports the company strategy to develop a more entrepreneurial, fast-paced and innovative digital culture," Strategy Director Alan Renwick says.

Current stock price: 19.00 pence

12-month change: down 34%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

