    NWOR   GB00BJN5J635

NATIONAL WORLD PLC

(NWOR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-06 am EST
19.00 GBX    0.00%
04:20pNational World completes two "key" acquisitions
AN
2022National World Cancels Plan to File Takeover Bid for Reach
MT
2022TOP NEWS: National World ditches Reach offer after press speculation
AN
National World completes two "key" acquisitions

01/06/2023 | 04:20pm EST
National World PLC - multimedia company - Completes the acquisitions of independent digital football publisher ScoopDragon and video-first content creator NewsChain. Says ScoopDragon currently operates 50 football club-based websites, which will enable it to scale its operations.

"We're delighted to have completed these key deals which align with our digital growth strategy. With the founders of the businesses continuing to work with National World to help develop and integrate the sites, this also supports the company strategy to develop a more entrepreneurial, fast-paced and innovative digital culture," Strategy Director Alan Renwick says.

Current stock price: 19.00 pence

12-month change: down 34%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 5,20 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
Net cash 2022 24,7 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 49,3 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 179
Free-Float 45,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,00 GBX
Average target price 40,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheree Manning Finance Director
David John Montgomery Executive Chairman
Vijay Lakhman Vaghela Chief Operating Officer
John Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Thomas Hollinshead Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL WORLD PLC0.00%59
PEARSON PLC-4.34%7 637
SCHIBSTED ASA2.64%4 223
LAGARDÈRE S.A.2.40%3 037
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-1.77%2 907
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD0.10%2 639