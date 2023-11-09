(Alliance News) - National World PLC on Thursday said it has confirmed Acting Finance Director Sheree Manning in post as permanent chief financial officer, alongside naming Chief Commercial Officer Mark Hollinhead as chief operating officer.

The Leeds-based multimedia company said Manning has been promoted from her caretaker role that she assumed in mid-September, while Hollinhead had served as COO since January 2021. Both appointments are with immediate effect.

National World said Manning has over two decades of financial management and business leadership experience, noting her time as group financial controller at Johnston Press PLC, after working at RBS Group Ltd, IMG Media Ltd and J Sainsbury PLC.

"Sheree has proved an excellent member of our team which has benefited from her long experience in the business. She has smoothed multiple acquisitions over the last year, exercising financial and strategic rigour in their execution," said Executive Chair David Montgomery.

"Mark extends his role leading the commercial side of the business to overseeing operations including the integration of Business Insider, Midland News Association and Press Computer Systems, which have taken annualised group revenues beyond GBP100 million."

Shares in National World were untraded at 17.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

