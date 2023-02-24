Advanced search
    NTB.N0000   LK0309N00001

NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC

(NTB.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
65.10 LKR   -0.15%
Nations Trust Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2022

02/24/2023 | 12:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VELOCITY OF VALUE

CONTINUES...

Interim Financial Statements

for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022

Company Registration Number: PQ 118

Nations Trust Bank PLC reports record financial performance, further strengthening capital adequacy and stability

  • Operating Income of LKR 38.8Bn, YoY growth of 67%
  • Profit Before Tax of LKR 13.4Bn, YoY growth of 29%
  • Profit After Tax of LKR 7.2Bn, YoY growth of 8%
  • Strong Capital Adequacy with Tier I of 14.8% and Total CAR of 16.9%

Colombo, February 23, 2023 - Nations Trust Bank PLC (NTB) continued its steady performance to close the financial year ending December 2022 with an Operating Income of LKR 38.8Bn, reflecting a solid growth of 67% year-on-year (YoY). Carefully navigating the challenging socio-economic environment, the Bank posted a Profit Before Tax of LKR 13.4Bn, a notable growth of 29% and Profit After Tax of LKR 7.2Bn, an increase of 8%, YoY, thereby reporting a record year for the Bank.

Commenting on the results, Hemantha Gunetilleke, Director & Chief Executive Officer of NTB said "We have delivered a strong full year result, building on the trend demonstrated through 2022 with a PBT of LKR 13.4Bn and a PAT of LKR 7.2Bn. These results underpin the fundamental strengths of the Bank's Liquidity, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Framework. These strengths along with a focus on digital innovation, teamwork and adherence to prudent banking practices, ensured that we were able to consistently provide banking service excellence to our customers despite the challenging external

environment".

Interest rate movement and margin expansion during the year resulted in strong Revenue growth of 67%. Operating Expenses were carefully managed throughout the year resulting in Total Operating Expenses increasing by only 27% YoY despite the high inflationary environment.

Gains in Operating Income were negated to some extent by the sharp rise in Impairments. The Bank's impairment provisions relating to loans, advances and sovereign bonds, rose 270% YoY. Provisions were impacted by negative flows from moratorium loans and the overall deterioration in credit quality across most loan portfolios due to the weak economic environment. The Bank's exposure to foreign currency denominated security instruments issued by the Government of Sri Lanka were relatively low at 2.6% of the total assets. Appropriate impairment provisions were made by the Bank on these instruments in line with the industry, considering current economic conditions.

The Bank's overall tax expense grew by 68% during the reporting period due to higher profits, increased corporate tax rates, VAT on Financial Services and the effect of tax reversals recorded in 2021.

"We are confident that the Bank's strong capital base and healthy liquidity buffers have positioned it well to support our customers to build back from the economic downturn. The Bank is poised to build for the future through further investments in world-class digital banking infrastructure that will help fulfil the future banking needs of our customers," added Gunetilleke.

Nations Trust Bank PLC serves a diverse range of customers across Consumer, Commercial and Corporate segments through an island wide network of 96 branches. The bank is focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, and pioneered FriMi, Sri Lanka's leading digital banking experience. Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka with market leadership in the premium segments.

NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC

INCOME STATEMENT

Gross Income

Interest Income

Less: Interest Expense

Net Interest Income

Fee and Commission Income

Less: Fee and Commission Expense

Net Fee and Commission Income

Net Gains/(Losses) from Trading

Net Fair Value Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss

Net Gains/(Losses) on Derecognition of Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

Net Other Operating Income/(Loss)

Total Operating Income

Impairment Charges/(Reversals)

Net Operating Income

Less: Expenses

Personnel Expenses

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

Depreciation of Right of Use (ROU) Assets

Amortization of Intangible Assets

Other Operating Expenses

Total Operating Expenses

Operating Profit before Taxes on Financial Services

Bank

Twelve Months Ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

(Audited)

(Audited)

64,611,686

38,141,860

69

54,308,296

28,657,234

90

(25,244,769)

(14,678,428)

(72)

29,063,527

13,978,806

108

7,531,495

6,433,245

17

(943,548)

(529,462)

(78)

6,587,947

5,903,783

12

14,233,269

2,472,443

476

15,848

9,103

74

28,279

499,932

(94)

(11,505,501)

69,903

(16,559)

38,423,369

22,933,970

68

13,842,229

3,742,158

(270)

24,581,140

19,191,812

28

5,956,837

4,587,018

(30)

303,640

394,030

23

477,936

483,961

1

278,696

338,913

18

4,521,091

3,312,875

(36)

11,538,200

9,116,797

(27)

13,042,940

10,075,015

29

Quarter ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

20,152,050

9,991,189

102

17,435,267

7,604,562

129

(8,667,238)

(3,621,494)

(139)

8,768,029

3,983,068

120

2,046,098

1,946,450

5

(284,434)

(434,271)

35

1,761,664

1,512,179

16

571,242

294,075

94

(42,496)

3,514

(1,309)

12,594

(42,029)

130

129,344

184,615

(30)

11,200,377

5,935,422

89

3,642,184

1,245,587

(192)

7,558,194

4,689,835

61

.

2,190,727

1,022,526

(114)

68,418

88,847

23

118,071

121,600

3

13,818

67,533

80

1,131,023

522,700

(116)

3,522,056

1,823,207

(93)

4,036,137

2,866,628

41

Group

Twelve Months Ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

(Audited)

(Audited)

64,818,207

38,378,461

69

54,308,296

28,657,258

90

(25,007,344)

(14,579,618)

(72)

29,300,952

14,077,640

108

7,738,016

6,669,822

16

(943,548)

(529,463)

(78)

6,794,468

6,140,359

11

14,233,269

2,472,443

476

15,848

9,103

74

28,279

499,932

(94)

(11,505,501)

69,903

(16,559)

38,867,315

23,269,380

67

13,842,229

3,742,158

(270)

25,025,086

19,527,222

28

5,999,378

4,619,680

(30)

345,810

436,260

21

387,410

393,435

2

278,820

339,037

18

4,547,387

3,333,492

(36)

11,558,805

9,121,904

(27)

13,466,281

10,405,318

29

Quarter ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

20,195,402

10,044,123

101

17,435,403

7,604,562

129

(8,579,527)

(3,594,269)

(139)

8,855,876

4,010,293

121

2,089,315

1,999,387

4

(284,434)

(434,272)

35

1,804,881

1,565,115

15

571,242

294,075

94

(42,496)

3,514

(1,309)

12,594

(42,029)

130

129,344

184,615

(30)

11,331,441

6,015,583

88

3,642,184

1,245,587

(192)

7,689,257

4,769,996

61

2,213,688

1,033,780

(114)

78,974

99,370

21

95,439

98,969

4

13,849

67,564

80

1,143,309

526,381

(117)

3,545,259

1,826,064

(94)

4,143,998

2,943,932

41

Less: Value Added Tax (VAT) on Financial Services

3,019,071

1,984,686

(52)

957,644

591,098

(62)

3,021,066

1,985,444

(52)

958,324

591,315

(62)

Profit before Income Tax

10,023,869

8,090,329

24

Less: Income Tax Expense

3,096,646

1,683,846

(84)

Profit for the Period

6,927,223

6,406,483

8

Profit Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

6,927,223

6,406,483

8

Non-Controlling Interests

-

-

-

Earnings Per Share

21.67

20.04

8

3,078,493

2,275,530

35

10,445,215

8,419,874

24

3,185,674

2,352,617

35

1,199,654

662,397

(81)

3,217,170

1,726,345

(86)

1,249,010

673,964

(85)

1,878,839

1,613,133

16

7,228,045

6,693,529

8

1,936,664

1,678,653

15

1,878,839

1,613,133

16

7,228,045

6,693,529

8

1,936,664

1,678,653

15

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.88

5.05

16

22.61

20.94

8

6.06

5.25

15

NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Bank

Group

Twelve Months Ended 31 December

Quarter ended 31 December

Twelve Months Ended 31 December

Quarter ended 31 December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

(%)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Profit for the Period

6,927,223

6,406,483

8

1,878,839

1,613,133

16

7,228,045

6,693,529

8

1,936,664

1,678,653

15

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) that will be

Reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods:

Investments in Debt Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

Net Change in Fair Value During the Period

(3,550,913)

(1,621,935)

(119)

420,212

(185,505)

327

(3,550,913)

(1,621,935)

(119)

420,212

(185,505)

327

Transfer of fair value gains/(losses) o/a reclassification of debt instruments from fair value through other

3,669,876

-

100

-

-

-

3,669,876

-

100

-

-

-

comprehensive income to amortised cost

Changes in Impairment for Expected Credit Losses

543,490

44,699

1,116

97,815

17,182

469

543,490

44,699

1,116

97,815

17,182

469

Tax (Expenses) / Reversal Related to the Above

(198,736)

378,537

(153)

(164,074)

40,398

(506)

(198,736)

378,537

(153)

(164,074)

40,398

(506)

Deferred Tax Effect on Revision of Statutory Income Tax Rate

39,743

36,594

9

39,743

16,776

137

39,743

36,594

9

39,743

16,776

137

503,460

(1,162,105)

143

393,696

(111,149)

454

503,460

(1,162,105)

143

393,696

(111,149)

454

Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) that will not

be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods:

Re-measurement of Post Employment Benefit Obligations

(72,620)

4,350

(1,769)

(72,620)

(60,103)

(21)

(71,475)

7,066

(1,112)

(71,475)

(62,088)

(15)

Changes in Revaluation Surplus

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Tax Expenses Related to the Above

21,786

(1,044)

2,187

21,786

14,425

51

21,442

(1,451)

1,578

21,442

14,896

44

Deferred Tax Effect on Revision of Statutory Income Tax Rate

5,063

(3,549)

243

5,063

(2,012)

352

5,063

(3,653)

239

5,063

(2,115)

339

(45,771)

(243)

(18,730)

(45,770)

(47,690)

4

(44,970)

1,962

(2,392)

(44,969)

(49,307)

9

Gain on Revaluation of Land & Building

246,244

-

100

246,244

100

267,238

100

246,244

100

Income Tax related to the above

(73,873)

-

(100)

(73,873)

(100)

(80,171)

(100)

(73,873)

(100)

Deferred Tax Effect on Revision of Statutory Income Tax Rate

(66,323)

44,215

(250)

(66,323)

44,215

(250)

(102,573)

68,382

(250)

(66,323)

68,382

(197)

106,048

44,215

140

106,049

44,215

140

84,494

68,382

24

106,049

68,382

55

Total items that will not be reclassified to the Statement of Profit or Loss

60,277

43,972

37

60,278

(3,475)

1,835

39,524

70,344

(44)

61,080

19,075

220

Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax

563,737

(1,118,133)

150

453,974

(114,624)

496

542,984

(1,091,760)

150

454,775

(92,074)

594

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax

7,490,960

5,288,350

42

2,332,813

1,498,510

56

7,771,029

5,601,769

39

2,391,439

1,586,579

51

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

7,490,960

5,288,350

42

2,332,813

1,498,510

56

7,771,029

5,601,769

39

2,391,439

1,586,579

51

Non-Controlling Interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Bank

As at

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

(Audited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and Cash Equivalents

58,747,889

13,427,451

338

Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka

6,074,330

6,915,197

(12)

Derivative Financial Instruments

102,730

472,864

(78)

Financial Assets Recognised through Profit or Loss

Measured at Fair Value

3,733,781

6,150,508

(39)

Financial Assets at Amortised Cost

Loans and Advances

241,241,061

247,441,428

(3)

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

1,502,266

3,001,370

(50)

Debt Instruments

59,928,294

26,140,298

129

Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income

30,349,526

67,520,760

(55)

Investments in Subsidiaries

678,710

678,710

-

Property, Plant & Equipment

2,547,745

2,330,679

9

Right of Use (ROU) Assets

1,492,460

1,622,825

(8)

Intangible Assets

1,285,108

1,174,468

9

Deferred Tax Assets

3,962,570

751,749

427

Other Assets

3,376,120

2,013,560

68

Total Assets

415,022,590

379,641,867

9

Group

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

(Audited)

(Audited)

58,747,775

13,427,531

338

6,074,330

6,915,197

(12)

102,730

472,864

(78)

3,733,781

6,150,508

(39)

241,241,061

247,441,428

(3)

1,502,266

3,001,370

(50)

59,928,294

26,140,298

129

30,349,526

67,520,760

(55)

-

-

-

3,494,975

3,298,248

6

1,311,693

1,351,245

(3)

1,285,721

1,175,204

9

3,771,802

610,748

518

3,400,016

2,046,476

66

414,943,970

379,551,877

9

LIABILITIES

Due to Banks

3,989,152

2,016,105

98

Derivative Financial Instruments

39,481

165,699

(76)

Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost

Repurchase Agreements

3,999,649

10,899,766

(63)

Due to Depositors

298,909,543

267,991,907

12

Due to Other Borrowers

33,740,900

35,601,356

(5)

Debt Securities Issued

12,355,121

12,352,873

0

Retirement Benefit Obligations

942,933

831,793

13

Current Tax Liabilities

5,179,372

2,440,631

112

Other Liabilities

11,640,212

8,802,901

32

Total Liabilities

370,796,363

341,103,031

9

3,989,152

2,016,105

98

39,481

165,699

(76)

3,861,951

9,429,230

(59)

297,253,112

267,988,264

11

33,532,796

35,305,349

(5)

12,355,121

12,352,873

0

953,715

841,985

13

5,242,809

2,460,712

113

11,675,175

8,832,668

32

368,903,312

339,392,885

9

EQUITY

Stated Capital

10,401,432

9,408,135

11

10,401,432

9,408,135

11

Statutory Reserve Fund

2,228,472

1,882,111

18

2,228,472

1,882,111

18

OCI Reserve

56

(503,404)

100

56

(503,404)

100

Retained Earnings

30,650,134

26,911,909

14

32,026,947

28,072,893

14

Revaluation Reserve

946,133

840,085

13

1,383,751

1,299,257

7

Total Shareholders' Equity

44,226,227

38,538,836

15

46,040,658

40,158,992

15

Total Equity and Liabilities

415,022,590

379,641,867

9

414,943,970

379,551,877

9

Contingent Liabilities and Commitments

226,253,178

217,357,294

4

226,253,178

217,357,294

4

Memorandum Information

Number of Employees

2,455

2,648

2,479

2,677

Number of Branches

96

96

96

96

Number of Off-Site ATMs & CRMs

35

32

35

32

Note: Amounts stated are net of impairment and depreciation.

CERTIFICATION :

I certify that these financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Sgd.

Ajith Akmeemana

Chief Financial Officer

We, the undersigned being the Chairman, Director and Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nations Trust Bank PLC certify jointly that:

  1. the above financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the format and definitions prescribed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka;
  2. the information contained in these financial statements has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Bank and the Group.

Sgd.

Sgd.

Sgd.

Gihan Cooray

Rachini Rajapaksa

Hemantha D Gunetilleke

Chairman

Director

Director/Chief Executive Officer

23 February 2023

Colombo

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nations Trust Bank plc published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 05:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
