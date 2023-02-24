Nations Trust Bank : Interim Financial Statements as at 31st December 2022
02/24/2023 | 12:07am EST
VELOCITY OF VALUE
CONTINUES...
Interim Financial Statements
for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022
Company Registration Number: PQ 118
Nations Trust Bank PLC reports record financial performance, further strengthening capital adequacy and stability
Operating Income of LKR 38.8Bn, YoY growth of 67%
Profit Before Tax of LKR 13.4Bn, YoY growth of 29%
Profit After Tax of LKR 7.2Bn, YoY growth of 8%
Strong Capital Adequacy with Tier I of 14.8% and Total CAR of 16.9%
Colombo, February 23, 2023 - Nations Trust Bank PLC (NTB) continued its steady performance to close the financial year ending December 2022 with an Operating Income of LKR 38.8Bn, reflecting a solid growth of 67% year-on-year (YoY). Carefully navigating the challenging socio-economic environment, the Bank posted a Profit Before Tax of LKR 13.4Bn, a notable growth of 29% and Profit After Tax of LKR 7.2Bn, an increase of 8%, YoY, thereby reporting a record year for the Bank.
Commenting on the results, Hemantha Gunetilleke, Director & Chief Executive Officer of NTB said "We have delivered a strong full year result, building on the trend demonstrated through 2022 with a PBT of LKR 13.4Bn and a PAT of LKR 7.2Bn. These results underpin the fundamental strengths of the Bank's Liquidity, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Framework. These strengths along with a focus on digital innovation, teamwork and adherence to prudent banking practices, ensured that we were able to consistently provide banking service excellence to our customers despite the challenging external
environment".
Interest rate movement and margin expansion during the year resulted in strong Revenue growth of 67%. Operating Expenses were carefully managed throughout the year resulting in Total Operating Expenses increasing by only 27% YoY despite the high inflationary environment.
Gains in Operating Income were negated to some extent by the sharp rise in Impairments. The Bank's impairment provisions relating to loans, advances and sovereign bonds, rose 270% YoY. Provisions were impacted by negative flows from moratorium loans and the overall deterioration in credit quality across most loan portfolios due to the weak economic environment. The Bank's exposure to foreign currency denominated security instruments issued by the Government of Sri Lanka were relatively low at 2.6% of the total assets. Appropriate impairment provisions were made by the Bank on these instruments in line with the industry, considering current economic conditions.
The Bank's overall tax expense grew by 68% during the reporting period due to higher profits, increased corporate tax rates, VAT on Financial Services and the effect of tax reversals recorded in 2021.
"We are confident that the Bank's strong capital base and healthy liquidity buffers have positioned it well to support our customers to build back from the economic downturn. The Bank is poised to build for the future through further investments in world-class digital banking infrastructure that will help fulfil the future banking needs of our customers," added Gunetilleke.
Nations Trust Bank PLC serves a diverse range of customers across Consumer, Commercial and Corporate segments through an island wide network of 96 branches. The bank is focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, and pioneered FriMi, Sri Lanka's leading digital banking experience. Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka with market leadership in the premium segments.
NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC
INCOME STATEMENT
Gross Income
Interest Income
Less: Interest Expense
Net Interest Income
Fee and Commission Income
Less: Fee and Commission Expense
Net Fee and Commission Income
Net Gains/(Losses) from Trading
Net Fair Value Gains/(Losses) on Financial Assets at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
Net Gains/(Losses) on Derecognition of Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
Net Other Operating Income/(Loss)
Total Operating Income
Impairment Charges/(Reversals)
Net Operating Income
Less: Expenses
Personnel Expenses
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment
Depreciation of Right of Use (ROU) Assets
Amortization of Intangible Assets
Other Operating Expenses
Total Operating Expenses
Operating Profit before Taxes on Financial Services
Bank
Twelve Months Ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
(Audited)
(Audited)
64,611,686
38,141,860
69
54,308,296
28,657,234
90
(25,244,769)
(14,678,428)
(72)
29,063,527
13,978,806
108
7,531,495
6,433,245
17
(943,548)
(529,462)
(78)
6,587,947
5,903,783
12
14,233,269
2,472,443
476
15,848
9,103
74
28,279
499,932
(94)
(11,505,501)
69,903
(16,559)
38,423,369
22,933,970
68
13,842,229
3,742,158
(270)
24,581,140
19,191,812
28
5,956,837
4,587,018
(30)
303,640
394,030
23
477,936
483,961
1
278,696
338,913
18
4,521,091
3,312,875
(36)
11,538,200
9,116,797
(27)
13,042,940
10,075,015
29
Quarter ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
20,152,050
9,991,189
102
17,435,267
7,604,562
129
(8,667,238)
(3,621,494)
(139)
8,768,029
3,983,068
120
2,046,098
1,946,450
5
(284,434)
(434,271)
35
1,761,664
1,512,179
16
571,242
294,075
94
(42,496)
3,514
(1,309)
12,594
(42,029)
130
129,344
184,615
(30)
11,200,377
5,935,422
89
3,642,184
1,245,587
(192)
7,558,194
4,689,835
61
.
2,190,727
1,022,526
(114)
68,418
88,847
23
118,071
121,600
3
13,818
67,533
80
1,131,023
522,700
(116)
3,522,056
1,823,207
(93)
4,036,137
2,866,628
41
Group
Twelve Months Ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
(Audited)
(Audited)
64,818,207
38,378,461
69
54,308,296
28,657,258
90
(25,007,344)
(14,579,618)
(72)
29,300,952
14,077,640
108
7,738,016
6,669,822
16
(943,548)
(529,463)
(78)
6,794,468
6,140,359
11
14,233,269
2,472,443
476
15,848
9,103
74
28,279
499,932
(94)
(11,505,501)
69,903
(16,559)
38,867,315
23,269,380
67
13,842,229
3,742,158
(270)
25,025,086
19,527,222
28
5,999,378
4,619,680
(30)
345,810
436,260
21
387,410
393,435
2
278,820
339,037
18
4,547,387
3,333,492
(36)
11,558,805
9,121,904
(27)
13,466,281
10,405,318
29
Quarter ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
20,195,402
10,044,123
101
17,435,403
7,604,562
129
(8,579,527)
(3,594,269)
(139)
8,855,876
4,010,293
121
2,089,315
1,999,387
4
(284,434)
(434,272)
35
1,804,881
1,565,115
15
571,242
294,075
94
(42,496)
3,514
(1,309)
12,594
(42,029)
130
129,344
184,615
(30)
11,331,441
6,015,583
88
3,642,184
1,245,587
(192)
7,689,257
4,769,996
61
2,213,688
1,033,780
(114)
78,974
99,370
21
95,439
98,969
4
13,849
67,564
80
1,143,309
526,381
(117)
3,545,259
1,826,064
(94)
4,143,998
2,943,932
41
Less: Value Added Tax (VAT) on Financial Services
3,019,071
1,984,686
(52)
957,644
591,098
(62)
3,021,066
1,985,444
(52)
958,324
591,315
(62)
Profit before Income Tax
10,023,869
8,090,329
24
Less: Income Tax Expense
3,096,646
1,683,846
(84)
Profit for the Period
6,927,223
6,406,483
8
Profit Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
6,927,223
6,406,483
8
Non-Controlling Interests
-
-
-
Earnings Per Share
21.67
20.04
8
3,078,493
2,275,530
35
10,445,215
8,419,874
24
3,185,674
2,352,617
35
1,199,654
662,397
(81)
3,217,170
1,726,345
(86)
1,249,010
673,964
(85)
1,878,839
1,613,133
16
7,228,045
6,693,529
8
1,936,664
1,678,653
15
1,878,839
1,613,133
16
7,228,045
6,693,529
8
1,936,664
1,678,653
15
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.88
5.05
16
22.61
20.94
8
6.06
5.25
15
NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Bank
Group
Twelve Months Ended 31 December
Quarter ended 31 December
Twelve Months Ended 31 December
Quarter ended 31 December
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
(%)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Profit for the Period
6,927,223
6,406,483
8
1,878,839
1,613,133
16
7,228,045
6,693,529
8
1,936,664
1,678,653
15
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) that will be
Reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods:
Investments in Debt Instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
Net Change in Fair Value During the Period
(3,550,913)
(1,621,935)
(119)
420,212
(185,505)
327
(3,550,913)
(1,621,935)
(119)
420,212
(185,505)
327
Transfer of fair value gains/(losses) o/a reclassification of debt instruments from fair value through other
3,669,876
-
100
-
-
-
3,669,876
-
100
-
-
-
comprehensive income to amortised cost
Changes in Impairment for Expected Credit Losses
543,490
44,699
1,116
97,815
17,182
469
543,490
44,699
1,116
97,815
17,182
469
Tax (Expenses) / Reversal Related to the Above
(198,736)
378,537
(153)
(164,074)
40,398
(506)
(198,736)
378,537
(153)
(164,074)
40,398
(506)
Deferred Tax Effect on Revision of Statutory Income Tax Rate
39,743
36,594
9
39,743
16,776
137
39,743
36,594
9
39,743
16,776
137
503,460
(1,162,105)
143
393,696
(111,149)
454
503,460
(1,162,105)
143
393,696
(111,149)
454
Other Comprehensive Income/(Expense) that will not
be Reclassified to Profit or Loss in Subsequent Periods:
Re-measurement of Post Employment Benefit Obligations
(72,620)
4,350
(1,769)
(72,620)
(60,103)
(21)
(71,475)
7,066
(1,112)
(71,475)
(62,088)
(15)
Changes in Revaluation Surplus
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax Expenses Related to the Above
21,786
(1,044)
2,187
21,786
14,425
51
21,442
(1,451)
1,578
21,442
14,896
44
Deferred Tax Effect on Revision of Statutory Income Tax Rate
5,063
(3,549)
243
5,063
(2,012)
352
5,063
(3,653)
239
5,063
(2,115)
339
(45,771)
(243)
(18,730)
(45,770)
(47,690)
4
(44,970)
1,962
(2,392)
(44,969)
(49,307)
9
Gain on Revaluation of Land & Building
246,244
-
100
246,244
100
267,238
100
246,244
100
Income Tax related to the above
(73,873)
-
(100)
(73,873)
(100)
(80,171)
(100)
(73,873)
(100)
Deferred Tax Effect on Revision of Statutory Income Tax Rate
(66,323)
44,215
(250)
(66,323)
44,215
(250)
(102,573)
68,382
(250)
(66,323)
68,382
(197)
106,048
44,215
140
106,049
44,215
140
84,494
68,382
24
106,049
68,382
55
Total items that will not be reclassified to the Statement of Profit or Loss
60,277
43,972
37
60,278
(3,475)
1,835
39,524
70,344
(44)
61,080
19,075
220
Other Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax
563,737
(1,118,133)
150
453,974
(114,624)
496
542,984
(1,091,760)
150
454,775
(92,074)
594
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period, Net of Tax
7,490,960
5,288,350
42
2,332,813
1,498,510
56
7,771,029
5,601,769
39
2,391,439
1,586,579
51
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
7,490,960
5,288,350
42
2,332,813
1,498,510
56
7,771,029
5,601,769
39
2,391,439
1,586,579
51
Non-Controlling Interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NATIONS TRUST BANK PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Bank
As at
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
(Audited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
58,747,889
13,427,451
338
Balances with Central Bank of Sri Lanka
6,074,330
6,915,197
(12)
Derivative Financial Instruments
102,730
472,864
(78)
Financial Assets Recognised through Profit or Loss
Measured at Fair Value
3,733,781
6,150,508
(39)
Financial Assets at Amortised Cost
Loans and Advances
241,241,061
247,441,428
(3)
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
1,502,266
3,001,370
(50)
Debt Instruments
59,928,294
26,140,298
129
Financial Assets at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income
30,349,526
67,520,760
(55)
Investments in Subsidiaries
678,710
678,710
-
Property, Plant & Equipment
2,547,745
2,330,679
9
Right of Use (ROU) Assets
1,492,460
1,622,825
(8)
Intangible Assets
1,285,108
1,174,468
9
Deferred Tax Assets
3,962,570
751,749
427
Other Assets
3,376,120
2,013,560
68
Total Assets
415,022,590
379,641,867
9
Group
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
(Audited)
(Audited)
58,747,775
13,427,531
338
6,074,330
6,915,197
(12)
102,730
472,864
(78)
3,733,781
6,150,508
(39)
241,241,061
247,441,428
(3)
1,502,266
3,001,370
(50)
59,928,294
26,140,298
129
30,349,526
67,520,760
(55)
-
-
-
3,494,975
3,298,248
6
1,311,693
1,351,245
(3)
1,285,721
1,175,204
9
3,771,802
610,748
518
3,400,016
2,046,476
66
414,943,970
379,551,877
9
LIABILITIES
Due to Banks
3,989,152
2,016,105
98
Derivative Financial Instruments
39,481
165,699
(76)
Financial Liabilities at Amortised Cost
Repurchase Agreements
3,999,649
10,899,766
(63)
Due to Depositors
298,909,543
267,991,907
12
Due to Other Borrowers
33,740,900
35,601,356
(5)
Debt Securities Issued
12,355,121
12,352,873
0
Retirement Benefit Obligations
942,933
831,793
13
Current Tax Liabilities
5,179,372
2,440,631
112
Other Liabilities
11,640,212
8,802,901
32
Total Liabilities
370,796,363
341,103,031
9
3,989,152
2,016,105
98
39,481
165,699
(76)
3,861,951
9,429,230
(59)
297,253,112
267,988,264
11
33,532,796
35,305,349
(5)
12,355,121
12,352,873
0
953,715
841,985
13
5,242,809
2,460,712
113
11,675,175
8,832,668
32
368,903,312
339,392,885
9
EQUITY
Stated Capital
10,401,432
9,408,135
11
10,401,432
9,408,135
11
Statutory Reserve Fund
2,228,472
1,882,111
18
2,228,472
1,882,111
18
OCI Reserve
56
(503,404)
100
56
(503,404)
100
Retained Earnings
30,650,134
26,911,909
14
32,026,947
28,072,893
14
Revaluation Reserve
946,133
840,085
13
1,383,751
1,299,257
7
Total Shareholders' Equity
44,226,227
38,538,836
15
46,040,658
40,158,992
15
Total Equity and Liabilities
415,022,590
379,641,867
9
414,943,970
379,551,877
9
Contingent Liabilities and Commitments
226,253,178
217,357,294
4
226,253,178
217,357,294
4
Memorandum Information
Number of Employees
2,455
2,648
2,479
2,677
Number of Branches
96
96
96
96
Number of Off-Site ATMs & CRMs
35
32
35
32
Note: Amounts stated are net of impairment and depreciation.
CERTIFICATION :
I certify that these financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
Sgd.
Ajith Akmeemana
Chief Financial Officer
We, the undersigned being the Chairman, Director and Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nations Trust Bank PLC certify jointly that:
the above financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the format and definitions prescribed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka;
the information contained in these financial statements has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Bank and the Group.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Sgd.
Gihan Cooray
Rachini Rajapaksa
Hemantha D Gunetilleke
Chairman
Director
Director/Chief Executive Officer
23 February 2023
Colombo
