Britain's Nationwide warns of rising bad loans as outlook sours

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society
said bad loans are likely to rise as pressure on household
finances squeezes its customers, even as it reported profits
ticking up from rising interest rates.
Nationwide's results come a day after Britain's budget
forecasting office warned the country faces a record hit to
living standards this year, as surging inflation erodes income.
In a bid to restore Britain's finances after the chaos
caused by former prime minister Liz Truss's plans for sweeping
tax cuts, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt set out a budget to save
55 billion pounds ($65.52 billion) a year.
Nationwide's results showed the impact of this environment -
the interest rate rises aimed at combating inflation have the
effect of boosting banks' profits, while piling on costs for
individuals in the form of higher mortgage payments.
Britain's second biggest provider of home loans said profit
for the six months rose 13% to 969 million pounds from the same
period a year ago, but said bad loans had risen and would
continue to do so.
Nationwide said credit impairment charges rose to 108
million pounds from a net release of 34 million pounds set aside
for potential loan losses in the first half of last year.
Customers were for the most part holding up for now
cushioned by savings built up in recent years, but the cracks
are starting to show for some, Nationwide Chief Executive Debbie
Crosbie said.
"The transition to higher interest payments is a challenge
for households as they adjust their expenditure priorities,"
Crosbie said.
Nationwide competes with Britain's big banks but unlike them
is owned by its customers, and aims to deliver financial
benefits to them over paying out excess profits to shareholders.
($1 = 0.8401 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter and Jan
Harvey)