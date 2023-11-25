The number of purchases was two per cent higher than on Black Friday 2022 and 12 per cent higher than on the same day in 2021.

Mark Nalder, Director of Payment Strategy at Nationwide Building Society said: "This Black Friday was the busiest shopping day on record, up two per cent on Black Friday 2022, with our customers making 9.92 million purchases - equivalent to over 114 transactions* every second. While some of this would have been everyday spend, many will have used the day to help them get a bargain on Christmas presents or a treat for themselves. While most will be happy with their purchases, others are likely to regret their impulse buys and its likely we will see a few refunds into customers' accounts over the next few days and weeks."

