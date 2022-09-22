Nationwide Building Society : Issuer Document

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the Insurance Distribution Directive) as amended or superseded, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

DocuSign Envelope ID: B1764C0A-CB06-471C-A40A-A41FC3E3D2BC

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020) as amended, varied, superseded or substituted from time to time (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 2 September 2022, which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK Prospectus Regulation). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer and copies may be obtained from the specified office of each of the Paying Agents and have been published on the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

The LLP is not now, and immediately following the issuance of the Covered Bonds pursuant to the Trust Deed will not be, a "covered fund" for purposes of regulations adopted under Section 13 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, commonly known as the "Volcker Rule". In reaching this conclusion, although other statutory or regulatory exemptions under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and under the Volcker Rule and its related regulations may be available, the LLP has relied on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 3(c)(5)(C) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. See "Certain Volcker Rule Considerations" in the Base Prospectus dated 2 September 2022.