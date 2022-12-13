Advanced search
Nationwide Building Society : Issuer Document
PU
12/02Obama Adviser to Lead Chicago Fed; Barr Signals -2-
DJ
11/25Factbox-What European companies are doing as workers face high inflation
RE
Nationwide Building Society : Issuer Document

12/13/2022
DocuSign Envelope ID: B63CD7E2-68A6-4529-B431-B34D1AE03335

FINAL TERMS

12 December 2022

Nationwide Building Society

Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XFX12G42QIKN82

Issue of EUR 50,000,000 2.934 per cent. Series 2022-06 Regulated Covered Bonds due December 2038 irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP under the €45 billion Global Covered Bond Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the Insurance Distribution Directive) as amended or superseded, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: B63CD7E2-68A6-4529-B431-B34D1AE03335

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the UK. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020) as amended, varied, superseded or substituted from time to time (EUWA); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 2 September 2022, as supplemented by the supplemental prospectus dated 18 November 2022 (the Supplemental Prospectus), which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the UK Prospectus Regulation). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus in order to obtain all the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and the Supplemental Prospectus are available for viewing during normal business hours at the registered office of the Issuer and copies may be obtained from the specified office of each of the Paying Agents and have been published on the Regulatory

News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

The LLP is not now, and immediately following the issuance of the Covered Bonds pursuant to the Trust Deed will not be, a "covered fund" for purposes of regulations adopted under Section 13 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, commonly known as the "Volcker Rule". In reaching this conclusion, although other statutory or regulatory exemptions under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and under the Volcker Rule and its related regulations may be available, the LLP has relied on the exemption from registration set forth in Section 3(c)(5)(C) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. See "Certain Volcker Rule Considerations" in the Base Prospectus dated 2 September 2022, as supplemented by the supplemental prospectus dated 18 November 2022 (the Supplemental Prospectus).

1.

(a)

Issuer:

Nationwide Building Society

(b)

Guarantor:

Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP

2.

(a)

Series Number:

2022-06

(b)

Tranche Number:

1

(c)

Series which Covered Bonds will be

Not Applicable

consolidated and form a single Series

with:

(d)

Date on which the Covered Bonds

Not Applicable

will be consolidated and form a

single Series with the Series specified

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: B63CD7E2-68A6-4529-B431-B34D1AE03335

above:

3.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro (EUR or )

  1. Nominal Amount of Covered Bonds to be €50,000,000 issued:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount of Covered Bonds:

(a)

Series:

€50,000,000

(b)

Tranche:

€50,000,000

6.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

7.

(a)

Specified Denominations:

€100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess

thereof up to and including €199,000. No Covered

Bonds in definitive form will be issued with a

denomination above €199,000

(b)

Calculation Amount:

€1,000

8.

(a)

Issue Date:

13 December 2022

(b)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

9.

(a)

Final Maturity Date:

13 December 2038

(b)

Extended Due for Payment Date of

13 December 2039

Guaranteed Amounts corresponding

to the Final Redemption Amount

under the Covered Bond Guarantee:

10.

Interest Basis:

2.934 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

11.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

100 per cent. of the nominal value

12.

Change of Interest Basis:

Paragraph 15 (Fixed Rate Covered Bond

Provisions) is applicable for the period from and

including the Interest Commencement Date to but

excluding the Final Maturity Date and paragraph 16 (Floating Rate Covered Bond Provisions) is applicable for the period from and including the Final Maturity Date to but excluding the Extended Due for Payment Date.

  1. Call Options:
  2. Date Board approval for issuance of Covered Bonds obtained:

Not Applicable

17 March 2021 and 9 December 2022 for the Issuer and the LLP, respectively

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: B63CD7E2-68A6-4529-B431-B34D1AE03335

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

15.

Fixed Rate Covered Bond Provisions:

Applicable from and including the Interest

Commencement Date to but excluding the Final

Maturity Date

(a)

Fixed Rate(s) of Interest:

2.934 per cent. per annum payable in arrear on each

Interest Payment Date

(b)

Interest Payment Date(s):

13 December in each year from and including 13

December 2023 up to and including the Final

Maturity Date

(c)

Business Day Convention:

Following Business Day Convention

(d)

Business Day(s):

TARGET, London

Additional Business Centre(s):

Not Applicable

(e)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

€29.34 per Calculation Amount

(f)

Initial Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(g)

Final Broken Amount:

Not Applicable

(h)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA)

(i)

Determination Date(s):

13 December in each year

16.

Floating Rate Covered Bond Provisions:

Applicable from and including the Final Maturity

Date to but excluding the Extended Due for

Payment Date

(a)

Interest Period(s):

The period from and including the Final Maturity

Date or, as the case may be, a Specified Interest

Payment Date, to but excluding the following

Specified Interest Payment Date

(b)

Specified Interest Payment Date(s):

13 January 2039 and thereafter, the 13th day of each

month up to and including the Extended Due for

Payment Date

(c)

First Interest Payment Date:

13 January 2039

(d)

Business Day Convention:

Modified Following Business Day Convention

(e)

Business Centre(s):

Not Applicable

(f)

Manner in which the Rate(s) of

Screen Rate Determination

Interest is/are to be determined:

(g)

Party responsible for calculating the

Not Applicable

Rate(s) of Interest and/or Interest

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: B63CD7E2-68A6-4529-B431-B34D1AE03335

Amount (if not the Agent):

  1. Screen Rate Determination:
    • Reference Rate:
    • Interest Determination Date(s):
    • Term Rate:
    • Overnight Rate:
    • Index Determination:
    • Observation Method:
      • Observation Look- Back Period:
    • Lock-OutDate:
    • Relevant Screen Page:
  3. ISDA Determination:
  4. Margin(s):
  5. Minimum Rate of Interest:
  6. Maximum Rate of Interest:
  7. Day Count Fraction:

17. Zero Coupon Covered Bond Provisions:

Applicable

Compounded Daily €STR

Fifth TARGET Business Day prior to the end of each Interest Period

Not Applicable

Applicable

Not Applicable

Lag

5 TARGET Business Days

Not Applicable

Website of the European Central Bank

Not Applicable

  • 0.41 per cent. per annum.
    0.00 per cent. per annum Not Applicable Actual/360
    Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION BY THE ISSUER

18.

Call Option:

Not Applicable

19.

Final Redemption Amount of each Covered

€1,000 per Calculation Amount

Bond:

20.

Early Redemption Amount(s) per Calculation

€1,000 per Calculation Amount

Amount payable on redemption for taxation

reasons, on acceleration following an Issuer

Event of Default or an LLP Event of Default:

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS

21.

Form of Covered Bonds:

Bearer Covered Bonds:

Temporary Global Covered Bond exchangeable for

a Permanent Global Covered Bond which is exchangeable for Bearer Definitive Covered Bonds

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nationwide Building Society published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
