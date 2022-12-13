Nationwide Building Society : Issuer Document

DocuSign Envelope ID: B63CD7E2-68A6-4529-B431-B34D1AE03335

FINAL TERMS

12 December 2022

Nationwide Building Society

Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XFX12G42QIKN82

Issue of EUR 50,000,000 2.934 per cent. Series 2022-06 Regulated Covered Bonds due December 2038 irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by Nationwide Covered Bonds LLP under the €45 billion Global Covered Bond Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE/TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, MiFID II); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturers' product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (UK MiFIR); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a distributor) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules) is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the Insurance Distribution Directive) as amended or superseded, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (the PRIIPs Regulation) for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

