The number of purchases is three per cent higher than on Black Friday 2022 and 12 per cent higher than on the same day in 2021.

Mark Nalder, Director of Payment Strategy at Nationwide Building Society said: "The early evening typically sees a post-work peak in Black Friday spending as people head to the shops after work or search for the best deals online while relaxing at home. Despite cost-of-living pressures, shoppers are making the most of the deals on offer and grabbing a bargain. At 5pm today, our customers had made 6.66 purchases - an 11 per cent increase on what we typically see on a Friday."

A full days update will be provided tomorrow morning.