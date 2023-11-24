24 Nov 2023Nationwide live Black Friday data - 5pm update
By 5pm today, Nationwide members had made 6.66 million transactions - 11 per cent higher than a typical Friday.
The number of purchases is three per cent higher than on Black Friday 2022 and 12 per cent higher than on the same day in 2021.
Mark Nalder, Director of Payment Strategy at Nationwide Building Society said: "The early evening typically sees a post-work peak in Black Friday spending as people head to the shops after work or search for the best deals online while relaxing at home. Despite cost-of-living pressures, shoppers are making the most of the deals on offer and grabbing a bargain. At 5pm today, our customers had made 6.66 purchases - an 11 per cent increase on what we typically see on a Friday."
A full days update will be provided tomorrow morning.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nationwide Building Society published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2023 17:12:06 UTC.