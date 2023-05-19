Advanced search
    NBS   GB00BBQ33664

NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY

(NBS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
118.00 GBX    0.00%
Nationwide posts higher yearly profit, despite warning of outlook
AN
UK's Nationwide reports 40% jump in annual profit
RE
UK house prices edge up month-on-month in April
AN
Nationwide posts higher yearly profit, despite warning of outlook

05/19/2023 | 04:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - Nationwide Building Society on Friday posted a jump in yearly profit, despite a growing impairment charge of GBP126 million.

The Swindon, England-based mortgage lender said its pretax profit for the financial year that ended April 4 rose 39% to GBP2.23 billion from GBP1.60 billion at the same point last year. Net interest income increased by 26% to GBP4.50 billion from GBP3.56 billion.

Net interest margin improved to 1.57% up from 1.26% a year before, whilst gross mortgage lending reduced to GBP33.6 billion from GBP36.5 billion.

"Increases in the bank rate have led to an increase in net interest income, reflecting the timing and the level of pass through of interest rate changes to saving products, partially offset by a decline in mortgage net interest income. Member financial benefit has increased, as Nationwide has passed a greater proportion of interest rate rises to savers than the market average," the bank explained.

The bank posted a net impairment charge for the year of GBP126 million, a swing from a previous net impairment release of GBP26 million in the same period last year. Nationwide said this "reflected a decrease in provisions during a year where the economic outlook had improved".

Looking ahead, Nationwide expects continued pressure on household budgets, with the level of government energy support reducing and inflation forecasted to return to the Bank of England's 2% target in the medium term, not short. The bank's base case economic scenario assumes a 4.5% fall in house prices in 2023.

Chief Executive Debbie Crosbie said: "Our strategy is to increase value, offer simply brilliant service, be good for society and to become simple and more efficient. This will ensure Nationwide's future strength and our ability to support customers and wider society today and for the long term."

Nationwide Building Society reported a common equity tier 1 ratio of 26.5% versus 24.1% year-on-year, whilst its leverage ratio stood up 6.0%, up from 5.4%.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 3 887 M 4 825 M 4 825 M
Net income 2022 1 252 M 1 554 M 1 554 M
Net Debt 2022 13 691 M 16 995 M 16 995 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,48x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 1 246 M 1 546 M 1 546 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,92x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,02%
Technical analysis trends NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Stuart Rhodes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Allen Huw Parry Chairman
Suresh Viswanathan Chief Operating Officer
Rowenna Mai Fyfield Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY-4.84%1 546
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED3.26%49 491
ORIX CORPORATION14.77%20 536
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.70%12 857
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED44.13%10 352
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-2.43%6 091
