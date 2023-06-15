Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Nationwide Building Society
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NBS   GB00BBQ33664

NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY

(NBS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
116.00 GBX    0.00%
09:26aUK's Nationwide readies another increase in fixed mortgage rates
RE
06/13Pound jumps as gilt yields hit 2008 highs after wage shocker
RE
06/09UK housing market strains grow as mortgage rates creep higher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Nationwide readies another increase in fixed mortgage rates

06/15/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society, one of Britain's largest mortgage lenders, will raise fixed rates on mortgages offered via brokers by up to 0.7 percentage points on Friday, it said in an email to intermediaries.

"This includes rates across our New Business, Switcher, Additional Borrowing and Existing Customer Moving Home ranges," the email said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
09:26aUK's Nationwide readies another increase in fixed mortgage rates
RE
06/13Pound jumps as gilt yields hit 2008 highs after wage shocker
RE
06/09UK housing market strains grow as mortgage rates creep higher
RE
06/09UK housing market strains grow as mortgage rates creep higher
RE
06/08Nationwide Building Society Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
06/07UK housing market improves but slowdown seen as rates rise-RICS
RE
06/06Major UK lender Halifax pushes up mortgage rates
RE
06/01Nationwide: UK Monthly House Prices Down 0.1% in May
MT
05/26Nationwide Building Society Announces Appointment of Sally Orton as an Independent Non-..
CI
05/25UK's Nationwide says will raise mortgage rates as markets convulse
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 543 M 5 767 M 5 767 M
Net income 2023 1 664 M 2 112 M 2 112 M
Net Debt 2023 10 500 M 13 329 M 13 329 M
P/E ratio 2023 0,69x
Yield 2023 8,72%
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,02%
Chart NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
Duration : Period :
Nationwide Building Society Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debbie Anne Crosbie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Stuart Rhodes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Allen Huw Parry Chairman
Suresh Viswanathan Chief Operating Officer
Rowenna Mai Fyfield Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY-6.45%1 440
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED7.93%52 284
ORIX CORPORATION19.24%21 185
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL2.07%14 374
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED52.08%11 031
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.111.28%9 164
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer