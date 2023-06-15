UK's Nationwide readies another increase in fixed mortgage rates
06/15/2023 | 09:26am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society, one of Britain's largest mortgage lenders, will raise fixed rates on mortgages offered via brokers by up to 0.7 percentage points on Friday, it said in an email to intermediaries.
"This includes rates across our New Business, Switcher, Additional Borrowing and Existing Customer Moving Home ranges," the email said.
