Nationwide Building Society : Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September

March 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on
Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices
after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines.
The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to
normalcy by Sept. 6, according to a memo circulated to the
staff.
The company added it was still evaluating whether to allow
certain businesses or functional subgroups in the United States
to return to the workplace before Labor Day.
About 200,000 employees of the bank have been working from
home and about 60,000 from offices, the company said.
Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Executive Officer David Solomon told the bank's thousands of
employees that he hoped to have them working in offices again by
this summer.
Meanwhile, Britain's Nationwide Building Society
and Santander UK said last week they would slash their
office space, cementing remote working arrangements put in place
during the COVID-19 crisis.
