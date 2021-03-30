Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Nationwide Building Society    POB   GB0031049215

NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY

(POB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nationwide Building Society : Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September

03/30/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it plans to start bringing workers back to its offices after Labor Day due to the increasing availability of vaccines.

The bank hopes that operations will begin to return to normalcy by Sept. 6, according to a memo circulated to the staff.

The company added it was still evaluating whether to allow certain businesses or functional subgroups in the United States to return to the workplace before Labor Day.

About 200,000 employees of the bank have been working from home and about 60,000 from offices, the company said.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told the bank's thousands of employees that he hoped to have them working in offices again by this summer.

Meanwhile, Britain's Nationwide Building Society and Santander UK said last week they would slash their office space, cementing remote working arrangements put in place during the COVID-19 crisis.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.71% 2.9415 Delayed Quote.12.84%
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY 0.00% 104 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
All news about NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
04:41pNATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY  : Wells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office..
RE
01/20Bank of England adapts bank stress test for pandemic era
RE
2020Bank of England relaxes coronavirus curbs on bank dividends and bonuses
RE
2020Dollar weakness lifts pound to 8-month highs ahead of Bailey's speech
RE
2020UK watchdog to add car finance to pandemic loan relief measures
RE
2020Britain's Nationwide scraps business banking plans
RE
2020Bank of England cancels stress test of banks over coronavirus
RE
2020New accounting rule for virus-hit banks faces first big test
RE
2020Some European banks shut branches to limit coronavirus spread
RE
2020UK banks press for scrapping stress tests in face of coronavirus - sources
RE
More news
Chart NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
Duration : Period :
Nationwide Building Society Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joe D. Garner Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Stuart Rhodes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Lawton Roberts Chairman
Simon Hamilton Chief Technology Officer
Patrick Eltridge Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY-1.54%2 121
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%42 707
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL16.10%23 530
ORIX CORPORATION24.20%21 641
ACOM CO., LTD.20.18%7 580
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.11.59%7 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ