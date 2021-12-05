Native Mineral Resources : Magnetics survey of Nickel target in the Western Nullarbor

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT6 DECEMBER 2021 Magnetics survey confirms significant anomaly at its only "Helios" Nickel target in the Western Nullarbor. Highlights: use ▪ NMR is finalising the high-resolution magnetics survey over its "Helios" Nickel target, Northern Nullarbor. ▪ The magnetic survey obtained so far confirms the presence of a significant magnetic high with values over 1200nT above background. ▪ Initial data shows an "eye" shaped structure, similar to other nickel deposits and targets in Western personal Australia. ▪ The anomaly is directly comparable in size and scale to at least four other Nickel bearing "eye" shaped structures found in the adjacent Frazer Range (Nova-Bollinger Nickel deposit and Legend Mining Octagonal and Magnus projects). ▪ The magnetic high in the center of the "eye" is interpreted to be the mafic rocks found in association with intrusion-relatedNi-Co-Cu deposits such as the Nova Bollinger deposit. ▪ The magnetics survey will be completed in the following weeks. ▪ This initial result is extremely promising with expediting follow-up exploration and drilling planned. ▪ Multiple magnetic highs in the center of the "eye" present multiple targets for potential mineralisation. Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX: NMR), or ("NMR" the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has confirmed the presence of a significant, "eye-shaped" magnetic anomaly at its "Helios" Ni, Cu, Co-PGE target on the 100% owned northern Nullarbor tenement E69/3852. ForThe initial identification of the "Helios" target was aided by emulating selected exploration criteria used to discover Nickel deposits by companies Sirius Resources (now IGO) and Legend Mining. Specifically, targeting eye-shaped features in the Fraser Range to the west. The results obtained so far are extremely promising and have encouraged NMR to prioritise the target for follow- up exploration and drilling in early 2022.

Figure 1. Oblique 3D surface map of the magnetic data obtained from the recent Drone-based magnetic survey over the Helios Nickel target. NMR are targeting Nova-Bollinger-styleNi-Cu-Co-PGE, intrusion related mineralisation below a major magnetic anomaly that has been successfully imaged in the recent geophysical survey. NMR's Managing Director, Blake Cannavo, commented: "The magnetic data obtained so far are going on to prove that the spectacular new "eye-shaped" target for NMR is a genuine magnetic anomaly and a significant target. NMR are aiming to emulate the success of other companies using almost identical features for discovering nickel mineralisation in the nearby Frazer Range including the famous Nova-Bollinger deposit. The similarities between the Helios target, including its size, shape, and magnetic intensity are simply amazing. The entire team is extremely excited with the results, and I look forward to having a drill rig on site in early 2022. We are looking forward to completing the survey in the following weeks and we will continue to update our valued shareholders and the market as soon as the data is obtained and reviewed by our team." New Intrusion-relatedNickel-Copper-Cobalt-PGE target A drone-based airborne magnetic survey is currently underway at NMR's Helios target. The survey is being flown with a traverse line spacing of 50m and a tie line spacing of 500m. The drone was flown at an approximate height of 30m above the ground surface to help refine the predicted target depth of around 80m below the surface (Figure 1, Figure 2). The survey has so far completed a total of 380-line kilometres with the primary flight path oriented 090 (east-west), at high angles to the strike trend of the eye-shaped anomaly. The primary target of the survey is a spectacular eye-shaped magnetic feature originally identified in the regional, publicly accessible 400m line spacing magnetic data (Figure 2). Similar eye-shaped features found in magnetic data have been targeted and then successfully drilled for nickel by companies including Independent Group (ASX:IGO) and Legend Mining (ASX:LEG)(Figure 3). The center of the Helios "eye" is comprised of a complex or cluster of three main peaks in the magnetic data with a target peak near the northern limit of the survey. The primary target area, exhibiting

2-3 principal peaks in the magnetics, is approximately 1500m long in its longest dimension. The anomalies exhibit a pronounced magnetic low (dipole) on the southwestern edge (Figure 2, Figure 5). The central target highs are surrounded by magnetic "ridges" that appear to wrap around the central anomaly. The magnetic ridge on the western margin exhibits a higher magnetic intensity than on the eastern side and has a significant magnetic low along its western edge. This magnetic high presents another significant target for NMR. The two linear "magnetic ridges" help define a pronounced NNW-SSE trend, which is oblique to the regional NNE-SSW trend of the principal structures and the NW-trending structures that bound Helios target (Figure 2). Figure 2. Maps showing the Helios Ni target in 29m pixel smoothed regional (publicly available) 400m magnetic data. A) Three principal magnetic highs identified as Ni targets together with the outline of the "eye" shown. B) The current high-resolution magnetic data confirming the anomalies identified in regional data. Grid references are GDA94 MGA Z52. Other "eye-shaped" targets proven to host Nickel. Native Mineral Resources are building on the successful discovery of nickel in direct association with "eye-shaped targets" identified in regional magnetic data. Four of these eye-shaped features (Figure 3 B-E) have been successfully drilled and found to be associated with significant nickel. The best known of these are targets is the Nova-Bollinger Nickel mine (Figure 3C). Since the discovery of the Nova-Bollinger deposit by Sirius Resources, Legend Mining, in particular, have successfully discovered two new nickel prospects "Octagonal" and "Magnus", both of which exhibit the "eye-shaped" feature in magnetic data (Figure 3D & E). The magnetic high that forms at or near the center of the magnetic anomalies are often found to be the mafic rocks that form in association with the Ni-sulphide mineralisation. In exploring for nickel at its Helios target, NMR are also targeting the highly magnetic mafic rocks and associated mineralisation. Based on the currently acquired, high-resolution magnetic data, these mafic rocks are also located near the center of the eye.

Figure 3. Collection of successfully identified Ni deposits and developing targets associated with "eye-shaped" features in magnetic data. A) is NMR's 100% owned "Helios" Ni target showing the distinctive "eye"- shape defined by regional magnetic data. Figures B, C, D and E are other companies (as labelled on figure) Nickel deposits and targets found associated with similar eye-shaped features in magnetic data. *1 Sirius Minerals is now Independent Group (ASX:IGO).