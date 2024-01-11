BPCE : BPCE Lease and the EIB sign a partnership agreement

January 11, 2024 at 03:49 am EST Share

BPCE Lease and the European Investment Bank have signed a 300 million euro financial partnership dedicated to the environmental transition of SMEs and ETIs in France and Europe. This is the first operation of its kind in France.



The European Investment Bank's (EIB) contribution of 300 million euros to BPCE Lease will enable Groupe BPCE's leasing business to develop the financing of mobility, energy efficiency and self-consumption renewable energy production projects for its customers and those of Banques Populaires, Caisses d'Epargne, Crédit Coopératif and Banque Palatine.



These financings will involve new equipment leasing, finance leasing, property leasing and long-term leasing contracts, with attractive financial terms and maturities tailored to the characteristics of the green assets, in France (metropolitan and overseas), Spain and Italy.



The type of projects eligible for financing includes, for example, electric vehicles and transport equipment, recharging infrastructures, forklift trucks, replacement of electric motors or variable speed drives on motors in industry, and photovoltaic installations.



Didier Trupin, Managing Director of BPCE Lease said: ' BPCE Lease supports its customers in finding the best solutions to equip them with electrified vehicle fleets and recharging infrastructures, buildings and equipment that consume less energy and pollute less, as well as renewable energy production units. '



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.