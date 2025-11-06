Groupe BPCE's net banking income rose 9% to €6,410m in Q3 2025 and was up 10% at €19,029m over the first nine months of 2025, thanks to dynamic commercial activity across all business lines.



Revenues for the Retail Banking and Insurance (BPA) segment amounted to €4,439m, up 15% y-o-y in Q3 2025, and reached €12,773m, up 13% y-o-y over the first nine months of 2025.



Gross operating income amounted to €2,253m in Q3 2025 and was €6,211m over the first nine months of 2025, up 22% y-o-y in Q3 2025 and for the first nine months.



Net attributable income was €1,146m in Q3, up 24% y-o-y.



For the nine-month period, net attributable income reached €2,957m, up 13% y-o-y.



The CET1 ratio of Groupe BPCE at the end of September 2025 reached an estimated level of 16.4%, up over the quarter.