BPCE: a new CEO for the SEF division

March 19, 2024 at 12:45 pm EDT

Fabrice Gourgeonnet, currently Chairman of the Management Board of the Caisse d'Epargne Auvergne Limousin (CEPAL), has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of BPCE's Solutions et Expertises financières (SEF) division, effective September 1, 2024. He will succeed Catherine Halberstadt.



The SEF division brings together Groupe BPCE's expertise in specialized financing (leasing, consumer credit, factoring, sureties and guarantees, real estate development financing), securities custody, international development consulting and real estate solutions.



Nicolas Namias, Chairman of BPCE's Management Board, commented: 'Fabrice Gourgeonnet's appointment as head of BPCE's Solutions et Expertises financières (SEF) division recognizes the quality of his 20-year career within the Group, built on business expertise and customer proximity. His experience has demonstrated his ability to mobilize a team to achieve results and performance, and has been enriched by his international training.



