Banque Populaire: No. 1 bank for businesses in France

November 20, 2023

Banque Populaire is once again the number 1 bank for businesses in France, according to the Kantar PME-PMI Banques benchmark study.



This year, for the 14th year running, business leaders have once again confirmed their attachment to Banque Populaire, designating it the number 1 bank for businesses in France, according to the Kantar PME-PMI Banques benchmark study.



Created by and for entrepreneurs, Banques Populaires are now the banks of almost 1 in 2 businesses, and 2 out of 3 of them have been customers for more than 10 years.



In 2023, the lead is confirmed. Banque Populaire is further strengthening its relationship with its business customers, with almost 30% of businesses declaring it their main bank.



For Pierre-Laurent Berne, Director of Banque Populaire Development: 'This first place is also recognition of the constant commitment of our 6,500 advisors to their customers throughout France. As partners in their day-to-day projects, we intend to pursue and develop our active presence at their side, and support them in their growth strategy around HR, international, ESG and digital issues to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow'.



