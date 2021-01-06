NATIXIS : Green Momentum - Episode 5 I How does the insurance sector tackle the challenges of ecologica

From left to right: Mathilde Dufour, Maxime Druais Jérôme Libeskind (host)

The 5th episode of Green Momentum offers an insight into the world of institutional investors, and looks at the insurers who have a role to play in the energy transition.

Why is sustainable development important for an insurer? How can an insurer contribute to the energy transition? What tools are available? What challenges are involved?

Two Natixis experts, Mathilde Dufour, Head of Sustainability Research at Mirova, and Maxime Druais, ESG Expert leader at Natixis Assurances, answer to the questions of the journalist Jérôme Libeskind.