NATIXIS (KN) FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
Summary 
Summary

NATIXIS : Green Momentum - Episode 5 I How does the insurance sector tackle the challenges of ecologica

01/06/2021 | 05:26am EST
From left to right: Mathilde Dufour, Maxime Druais Jérôme Libeskind (host)

The 5th episode of Green Momentum offers an insight into the world of institutional investors, and looks at the insurers who have a role to play in the energy transition.

Why is sustainable development important for an insurer? How can an insurer contribute to the energy transition? What tools are available? What challenges are involved?

Two Natixis experts, Mathilde Dufour, Head of Sustainability Research at Mirova, and Maxime Druais, ESG Expert leader at Natixis Assurances, answer to the questions of the journalist Jérôme Libeskind.

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 10:25:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 987 M 8 616 M 8 616 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -128 M -128 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -67,3x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 8 615 M 10 580 M 10 623 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 2,81 €
Last Close Price 2,74 €
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS-1.94%10 580
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED0.45%37 241
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.76%11 179
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP1.30%6 224
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.4.17%6 026
AJ BELL PLC2.54%2 475
