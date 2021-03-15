Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  NATIXIS    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 03/15 12:35:04 pm
4.06 EUR   -1.02%
01:31pNATIXIS  : Unanimous decision of Natixis's Board of Directors
GL
01:22pNATIXIS  : Press release
GL
08:28aRecovery bets support stocks as Fed comes into focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NATIXIS : Unanimous decision of Natixis's Board of Directors

03/15/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

                                                                                                                                                 Paris, March 15th, 2021

By unanimous decision, Natixis’s Board of Directors recommends that shareholders tender their shares to the tender offer initiated by BPCE

Natixis’s Board of Directors met today to issue, in accordance with applicable regulations, its reasoned opinion (avis motivé) on the tender offer initiated by BPCE S.A. to acquire the c. 29.4% of Natixis’s capital it does not already own1, at a price of 4 euros per Natixis share (cum dividend).

Having reviewed the ad hoc committee’s work and the conclusions of Ledouble, acting as independent expert, whose report concludes that the terms of BPCE’s offer are fair to Natixis’s shareholders, Natixis’s Board of Directors has unanimously issued a positive reasoned opinion on the offer, considering that the offer is in the interest of Natixis, its shareholders and its employees.

The Board of Directors therefore recommends that Natixis’s shareholders tender their shares to BPCE’s offer.

Catherine Pariset, Chairwoman of the ad hoc committee, said: “The Committee fully recognizes the strategic interest of the transaction and has ensured, in the course of its work, in close collaboration with Ledouble, the independent expert, and in light of the multi-criteria analysis carried out by the latter, that BPCE’s offer is fair to the stakeholders.”

Nicolas Namias, Chief Executive Officer of Natixis, also said: “The Board of Directors unanimously approved BPCE’s offer. In particular, this project will enable us to increase our investment capacity and will thus provide the opportunity to accelerate the development of Natixis’s businesses for the benefit of our clients and employees, in France and worldwide.”

Pursuant to articles 231-16 and 231-26 of the general regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the main elements of BPCE’s draft offer document and Natixis’s draft response document, as well as the way in which they are made available, have each been disclosed in a press release issued by BPCE and Natixis.

The draft response document is available on the websites of Natixis and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The offer, the draft offer document and the draft response document remain subject to the AMF’s review. The AMF will assess their compliance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.


About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.1 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A+ / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+). 
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in
Figures as at 31 December 2020

Contacts

Investor Relationsinvestorelations@natixis.com 
Damien Souchet
Noémie Louvel		+33 1 58 55 41 10
+33 1 78 40 37 87		 
   
Press Relationspress@communication.natixis.com 
Daniel Wilson
Sonia Dilouya
Vanessa Stephan		+33 1 58 19 10 40
+33 1 58 32 01 03
+33 1 58 19 34 16		 

www.natixis.com

 Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.




1 Based on total shares outstanding as of March 1st 2021


Attachment


All news about NATIXIS
01:31pNATIXIS  : Unanimous decision of Natixis's Board of Directors
GL
01:22pNATIXIS  : Press release
GL
08:28aRecovery bets support stocks as Fed comes into focus
RE
04:54aRecovery bets support stocks as Fed comes in focus
RE
03/14Europe Is Still in the Throes of Covid-19, but Its Stocks Are Rallying
DJ
03/11China Everbright Bank Sells $550 Million of 0.929% Bonds Due 2024; Files for ..
MT
03/11ANALYSIS : Tightening conditions not yet frightening for Fed and co
RE
03/10DBS  : Lists $500 Million Bonds Due 2031 in Singapore
MT
03/08Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm
RE
03/08World shares ease as yields and oil ring inflation alarm
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 052 M 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net income 2020 -109 M -130 M -130 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -136x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 12 937 M 15 451 M 15 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,70 €
Last Close Price 4,10 €
Spread / Highest target -2,24%
Spread / Average Target -9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Stephane Morin Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS47.08%15 451
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED8.13%40 167
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.26.10%14 055
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.34.47%8 270
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.31.39%7 203
ROTHSCHILD & CO20.08%2 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ