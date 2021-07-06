Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NATIXIS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NATIXIS : Update on Stoxx and FTSE Index families

07/06/2021 | 02:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        Paris, July 6th, 2021

Update on Stoxx and FTSE Index families

On July 5th, 2021 Stoxx and FTSE each issued a press release on their decision to revise Natixis’ weighting in their respective Index families downwards, effective July 8th, 2021. This decision was notably triggered by the significant reduction in Natixis’ free float, by more than half, since the opening of the offer (from ~29.4% to ~13.3% as at July 1st).

As previously communicated in Natixis’ press release dated July 5th, 2021 and June 22nd, 2021, MSCI and Euronext had already announced the exclusion of Natixis from their Index families during or following the conclusion of the simplified tender offer launched by Groupe BPCE on all Natixis outstanding shares. Other index providers are also in the course of assessing the situation and Natixis will update investors when relevant.

About Natixis
Natixis is a French multinational financial services firm specialized in asset & wealth management, corporate & investment banking, insurance and payments. A subsidiary of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through its two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, Natixis counts over 16,000 employees across 36 countries. Its clients include corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and supranational organizations, as well as the customers of Groupe BPCE’s networks. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Natixis has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.3 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio(1) of 11.6% and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A / Moody’s: A1 / Fitch Ratings: A+).
(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in
Figures as at 31 March 2021

Contacts

Investor Relationsinvestorelations@natixis.com 
Damien Souchet
Noémie Louvel

+33 1 58 55 41 10
+33 1 78 40 37 87		 
   
Press Relationspress@communication.natixis.com 
Daniel Wilson
Sonia Dilouya
Vanessa Stephan		+33 1 58 19 10 40
+33 1 58 32 01 03
+33 1 58 19 34 16		 

www.natixis.com

 Our information is certified with blockchain technology.
Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachment


All news about NATIXIS
02:30aNATIXIS  : Update on Stoxx and FTSE Index families
GL
07/05EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Pause, WM Morrison Jumps on Takeover Bids
DJ
07/05NATIXIS  : to Leave MSCI Index Family After BPCE Lifts Stake to Over 85%
MT
07/05NATIXIS  : Update on MSCI Index Family
AQ
07/05STOXX EUROPE 600  : Clothing Brand Spartoo Amasses $32 Million In Euronext Growt..
MT
07/04NATIXIS  : - Information relating to the liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021
AQ
07/02NATIXIS  : Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract at June 30, 202..
PU
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, J&J, Volkswagen, CaixaBank, Robinhood...
07/02U.S. June payrolls top expectations, wage growth looks on the moderate side
RE
07/02Elior Group Prices $651.5 Million Notes Offering, Secures New Senior Bank Deb..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 045 M 9 553 M 9 553 M
Net income 2021 848 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 4,98%
Capitalization 12 625 M 14 980 M 14 991 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 943
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 3,79 €
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Stephane Morin Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIXIS43.46%15 086
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED13.34%40 829
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.20.44%13 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.36.99%7 960
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.85%5 847
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-33.47%4 784