  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  NATIXIS
  News
  Summary
    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
Natixis fined 7.5 million euros in sub-prime exposure case

06/24/2021 | 04:27pm BST
The logo of French bank Natixis is seen on one of their buildings in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -A French criminal court on Thursday ordered investment bank Natixis to pay a 7.5 million euro ($8.95 million) fine after finding it guilty of misleading investors in 2007 on its financial strength related to its sub-prime exposure.

Eric Dezeuze, a lawyer for the bank, said Natixis was lodging an appeal against the ruling as the bank denied any wrongdoing.

Natixis was among the French banks hit the hardest by the financial crisis in 2007, when bonds backed by low quality mortgages - dubbed sub-prime loans - collapsed, causing losses for many lenders as the fallout spread through financial markets.

It was eventually rescued by its parent bank BPCE and was later restructured.

"Natixis did not simply make a mistake in evaluating its exposure, it intentionally misled the market," the court ruled, saying that the bank's communication was "unintelligible".

Judges also ordered compensation for damages to retail investors. Dezeuze told reporters the compensation could amount to around 1 million euros.

"Natixis is appealing because this ruling did not take into account any of the arguments raised by Natixis, which considers that it did not commit any offence," Dezeuze said.

The case centred on a statement published in November 2007 by the bank regarding its subprime exposure. Natixis said it was not misleading as it could not have anticipated how the crisis would later escalate.

French shareholders association Adam filed a complaint in 2009 on behalf of hundreds of retail investors, demanding investigations into Natixis' financial communications from 2006, when the bank was listed, until 2009.

The French financial watchdog AMF also looked into whether Natixis misled investors during the 2007 sub-prime crisis, but decided not to bring any charges against the bank.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Richard Lough, Edmund Blair, Jane Merriman and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NATIXIS
Financials
Sales 2021 8 032 M 9 595 M 6 890 M
Net income 2021 782 M 934 M 670 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 12 625 M 15 080 M 10 831 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 943
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 3,79 €
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Stephane Morin Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS43.46%15 080
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED10.77%40 343
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.17.82%12 912
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.24.80%7 582
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.8.87%5 871
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-29.55%4 550