NATIXIS

NATIXIS

(KN)
Natixis: monthly information equity distribution at August 31, 2020 - 07/09/2020

09/07/2020 | 11:00am EDT

Name of issuer: NATIXIS S.A. joint stock company with a share capital of 5,049,522,403.20 euros

Registered under the nr B 542 044 524 RCS Paris

Registered Office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris

Information relating to the total number total of voting rights and of shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) General Regulations.

Date

Number of shares composing current share capital

Total number of voting rights

August 31, 2020

3,155,951,502

Gross total: 3,155,951,502

Net total*: 3,150,902,728

* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares - shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)

The €5,049,522,403.20 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on July 28, 2020.

Note: This translation is for information purposes only. In case of inconsistencies between the French version and the English version of this document, the French version shall prevail

C1 - Public Natixis

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:59:05 UTC
