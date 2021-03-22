Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  NATIXIS    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Natixis : supports Trafigura Group as joint sustainability...

03/22/2021 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The European RCF facility comprises a USD1.9 billion 365-day European multi-currency syndicated revolving credit facility, which will be used to refinance the maturing USD1.9 billion 365-day facility dated March 6 2020, and an extended option on the 3-year USD3.6 billion tranche of its 2018 ERCF, thereby extending the facility by 365 days and maintaining a 3-year tenor.

Both the 1-year and 3-year tranches are structured as sustainability-linked syndicated facilities aligned with the LMA's Sustainability Linked Loan Principles. Under this structure, the interest rate paid by Trafigura on the credit facilities will decrease or increase based on the group's progress on three key performance indicators which are material to the commodity industry and Trafigura's business profile while responding to significant sustainability challenges.

The first KPI requires Trafigura to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the life of the facility (quantitative targets in Scope 1 & 2, Scope 3 target to be set by the end of 2023). The second KPI concerns the enlargement of Trafigura's existing responsible sourcing program to cover all metals. The third KPI sets targets for the growth of the company's renewable energy capacities. A sustainability auditor of international reputation will perform the annual verification of the group's sustainability KPIs and the CSR annual report.

By proactively integrating sustainability KPIs into its financing, Trafigura becomes the first global commodities player to tangibly demonstrate its commitment towards achieving ambitious environmental and responsible sourcing targets, reducing its carbon footprint and diversifying its asset base towards renewable energy.

'The energy transition is central to our strategic dialogue with our global energy and natural resources clients. Traders are key players in the commodity supply chain and are part of the global solution. We are very proud to accompany and support Trafigura on this milestone strategic move,' said Frank Pluta, Global Head of Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group, Corporate & Investment Banking at Natixis.

'This facility is at the forefront of innovation in the sustainable finance space and will undoubtedly pave the way for further such transactions in the commodity loan space,' added Olivier Ménard, Executive Director, Origination & Advisory Team within the Green & Sustainable Hub, Corporate & Investment Banking at Natixis

The market responded very positively to the sustainability features embedded in the facility, which are rightly understood as enhancing the company's CSR positioning and furthering its ability to transform its business to reduce its environmental impact.

Disclaimer

Natixis SA published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 07:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIXIS
03:45aNATIXIS  : supports Trafigura Group as joint sustainability...
PU
03/18NATIXIS  : Appointments within Natixis Wealth Management
PU
03/18MACROECONOMICS ISSUES : find the replay of the chat with Philippe Waechter
PU
03/17ELIOR  : Secures $267.7 Million French State Guaranteed Loan
MT
03/16Dow, S&P 500 Pull Back From Record Levels
DJ
03/16Dow Slumps; Tech Stocks Continue Rebound
DJ
03/16NATIXIS  : Board Recommends BPCE's Buyout Bid
MT
03/15NATIXIS  : Unanimous decision of Natixis's Board of Directors
GL
03/15NATIXIS  : Press release
GL
03/15Recovery bets support stocks as Fed comes into focus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 993 M 9 508 M 9 508 M
Net income 2021 843 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 12 767 M 15 195 M 15 186 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 16 943
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,79 €
Last Close Price 4,05 €
Spread / Highest target -0,94%
Spread / Average Target -6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Stephane Morin Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS45.14%15 280
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.45%40 127
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.27.47%14 186
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.37.15%8 250
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.36.29%7 167
ROTHSCHILD & CO16.41%2 775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ