NATIXIS    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
Natixis : provides $39.3 million loan for Remount...

02/03/2021 | 01:10pm EST
Natixis announced today it has provided a $39.3 million floating-rate financing to a joint venture between global private markets investment manager Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients and Accesso Partners, a fully integrated investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office buildings, for the refinancing of Remount I & II, a two-building portfolio located in North Charleston, South Carolina, totaling approximately 300,000 square feet.

Remount I & II include two high-tech research facilities, built in 2008 and 2011. The property caters predominantly to high technology integration and government-contractors due to its proximity to the airport, shipping port, other established government contractors, and the Joint Base Charleston.

Natixis SA published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 052 M 8 480 M 8 480 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -124 M -124 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -114x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 10 373 M 12 475 M 12 474 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,02 €
Last Close Price 3,29 €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -8,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS18.07%12 475
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-3.03%35 258
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.02%11 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-0.98%6 116
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.64%6 095
ROTHSCHILD & CO11.58%2 553
