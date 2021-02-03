Natixis : provides $39.3 million loan for Remount...

Natixis announced today it has provided a $39.3 million floating-rate financing to a joint venture between global private markets investment manager Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients and Accesso Partners, a fully integrated investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office buildings, for the refinancing of Remount I & II, a two-building portfolio located in North Charleston, South Carolina, totaling approximately 300,000 square feet.

Remount I & II include two high-tech research facilities, built in 2008 and 2011. The property caters predominantly to high technology integration and government-contractors due to its proximity to the airport, shipping port, other established government contractors, and the Joint Base Charleston.