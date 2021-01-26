Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  NATIXIS    KN   FR0000120685

NATIXIS

(KN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Who needs to sit next to a trader? Asset managers embrace outsourcing

01/26/2021 | 08:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sun rises behind the skyline of St Paul's Cathedral and the City of London, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - More pension funds, insurers and asset managers are outsourcing part or all of their dealing desks to specialist traders as they seek to cut costs and adapt their operations to deal with the coronavirus crisis, industry sources say.

Last year's volatility in markets, plunging as the pandemic took hold and rebounding as government stimulus kicked in, meant asset managers spent more time juggling trades and less time on their usual job of long-term asset allocation.

Moving some or all of their trading to specialist firms offers access to a larger group of banks and brokers, making it cheaper to execute trades and allowing asset managers to cut trading staff and trading terminal costs, industry sources say.

The shift to outsourcing has also been accelerated by changes in working practices brought about by the pandemic.

"As we all work from home, people are realising you don't need to be physically sitting next to the traders to be able to communicate," said Tom Carroll, head of asset management at British fund manager Sanlam Investments, which outsourced trading to Northern Trust shortly before the pandemic.

Carrol said the move meant his company's 20 fund managers could "focus more on what they're good at" - picking assets for the long term rather trading through short-term volatility.

Northern Trust global head of integrated trading Gary Paulin said the bank had 65 outsourced trading clients, of which 18 were added in 2020. Half the new clients were long-only asset managers, rather than those involved in short selling or other hedging activity. Two were asset owners such as pension funds.

"Last year was a really, really important turning point for the industry," he said, adding that asset managers were rethinking how they operated as the type of market volatility seen in 2020 "always exposes a bloated cost base".

Natixis Investment Managers International's outsourced trading unit's turnover rose 18% to 317 billion euros ($384 billion) in 2020 due to the extra volatility.

Investment bank Cowen's global outsourced trading unit doubled its revenue in 2020, said Jack Seibald, Cowen's managing director and global co-head of prime brokerage and outsourced trading. He did not disclose revenues from the business.

"The lockdown opened the eyes of so many managers to the idea that outsourced trading can be a credible solution," he said.

SLOW BURN

Outsourcing back-office functions such as accounting is well-established, but the trend towards outsourcing trading has been a slow burn, industry sources say.

It started around a decade ago as an equities trading service for hedge funds and wealth managers. It expanded after European regulation made running a trading desk more complex https://www.reuters.com/article/us-markets-assetmanagers-insight/asset-managers-farm-out-trading-as-costs-and-complexity-climb-idUSKCN1UV2FE.

Cost savings, operational efficiencies and trading expertise have pushed investors to outsource dealing, industry sources say, adding it increasingly appealed to insurers, asset managers and pension funds.

David Berney, founding partner of Ergo Consultancy, said one European insurer cut the costs of buying or selling a U.S. Treasury bond to "a few" basis points from 25 bps by outsourcing.

Cole Smead, president of Smead Capital Management in Phoenix, Arizona, which switched to outsourced trading with Outset Global in October, said the firm no longer needed to employ a trader in London.

Erik Vynckier, a non-executive director of British insurer Foresters Friendly Society, said outsourcing made sense for firms with less than 500 million euros under management.

"It would be difficult to get a good trader for portfolios this size," he said.

Trading groups said they typically hired bank or asset management traders, sometimes in a team transfer, offering work to those set adrift by the shift away from in-house operations.

Outsourcing can also cover the analysis, administration and compliance services handled by in-house teams.

Companies offering trading services have expanded from equities into fixed income and other assets.

Outset Global started pre-initial public offering (IPO) trading on secondary markets last year. Northern Trust added European derivatives this year.

Gilles Martins, head of business development at Natixis TradEx Solutions in Paris, said the firm aimed to add further services in 2021. "This year the clients want more."

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Carolyn Cohn


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIXIS 4.39% 3.207 Real-time Quote.10.33%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION -0.34% 94.28 Delayed Quote.1.22%
SANLAM LIMITED -0.67% 57.71 End-of-day quote.-1.77%
All news about NATIXIS
08:25aWho needs to sit next to a trader? Asset managers embrace outsourcing
RE
01/25European lenders exit Amazon oil trade after scrutiny by campaigners
RE
01/25Credit Suisse, Two Other European Banks Quit Ecuador Crude Oil Trade
MT
01/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower After Joe Biden Plan, Weak Retai..
DJ
01/15ANALYSIS : Wall Street cheers on Biden stimulus plan but worries about the cost
RE
01/14Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Biden's Stimulus Speech
DJ
01/13NATIXIS : Aitor Alava and Ben Koehler Co-Author “PMGD Financing...
PU
01/12NATIXIS : Corporate & Investment Banking appointments
PU
01/11NATIXIS : Financial advisors' top strategies to support investors
PU
01/07NATIXIS : monthly equity distribution at December 31, 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 053 M 8 552 M 8 552 M
Net income 2020 -78,3 M -95,0 M -95,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -101x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 9 692 M 11 754 M 11 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart NATIXIS
Duration : Period :
NATIXIS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIXIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3,00 €
Last Close Price 3,08 €
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Namias Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mignon Chairman
Nathalie Bricker Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Sani Chief Technology & Transformation Officer
Henri Proglio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIXIS10.33%11 754
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-1.01%36 511
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.4.18%11 853
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.10.34%6 324
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-0.28%6 126
ROTHSCHILD & CO7.34%2 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ